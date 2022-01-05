Provides additional types and type adjusted utilities for TypeScript.

Feature Highlights

Installation

npm install type -plus // or yarn add type -plus

Type Assertion

Besides the runtime type checker, type-plus also provides a few other ways to do type assertions.

There are actually at least 5 kinds of type assertions:

runtime : validates during runtime.

: validates during runtime. immediate : validates at compile time.

: validates at compile time. type guard : User-defined type guard functions ( if (isBool(s)) ) introduced in TypeScript 1.6.

: User-defined type guard functions ( ) introduced in TypeScript 1.6. assertion function : assertion functions ( assertIsBool(a) ) introduced in TypeScript 3.7.

: assertion functions ( ) introduced in TypeScript 3.7. logical : functions or generic types that returns true or false type to be used in type level programming.

: functions or generic types that returns or type to be used in type level programming. filter : generic types that returns never if the test fails.

Here are the type assertions provided in type-plus . Use the one that fits your specific needs.

assertType<T>(subject) :

✔️ immediate

It ensures subject satisfies T . It is similar to const x: T = subject without introducing an unused variable. You need to specify T for it to work.

assertType<T>(subject, validator) :

assertType<T>(subject, Class) :

✔️ assertion function , runtime

These overloads of assertType allow you to specify a validator . With these overloads, subject can be unknown or any .

If subject fails the assertion, a standard TypeError will be thrown and provide better error info. For example:

const s: unknown = 1 assertType< boolean >(s, s => typeof s === 'boolean' )

The message beautification is provided by tersify .

assertType.isUndefined(subject) :

assertType.isNull(subject) :

assertType.isNumber(subject) :

assertType.isBoolean(subject) :

assertType.isTrue(subject) :

assertType.isFalse(subject) :

assertType.isString(subject) :

assertType.isFunction(subject) :

assertType.isConstructor(subject) :

assertType.isError(subject) :

✔️ immediate , assertion function , runtime

Compiler and runtime assertion with type narrowing from any . They assert the type of subject is that specific type. i.e. union type will fail at type level:

const s: number | undefined = undefined assertType.isUndefined(s)

They accept any and will be narrowed to the specific type.

const s: any = undefined assertType.isUndefined(s) s

assertType.isNever(subject) :

✔️ immediate

Check if the subject type is never . This function is not very useful in actual code as TypeScript will indicate the error. But it can be useful when writing tests for types.

This is useful for variables. For type level only check, do the following:

assertType.isTrue( true as Equal<YourType, never>)

assertType.noUndefined(subject) :

assertType.noNull(subject) :

assertType.noNumber(subject) :

assertType.noBoolean(subject) :

assertType.noTrue(subject) :

assertType.noFalse(subject) :

assertType.noString(subject) :

assertType.noFunction(subject) :

assertType.noError(subject) :

✔️ immediate , runtime

Compiler and runtime assertion. Assert subject type does not contain the specific type. Work against unions.

const s: number | undefined = 1 assertType.noUndefined(s)

They accept subject with type any or unknown , the assertion will happen in runtime to ensure subject is the specific type.

isType<T>(subject: T) :

✔️ immediate

It ensures subject satisfies T . It is identical to assertType<T>(subject: T) . You need to specify T .

isType<T>(subject, validator) :

isType<T>(subject, Class) :

isType.t<T>(subject?: T) :

✔️ immediate , runtime

It can used as type check: isType.t<Equal<A, B>>() , or value type check: isType.t(valueTypeIsTrue) . It returns true when passes (which is the only case when used in TypeScript).

isType.f<T>(subject?: T) :

✔️ immediate , runtime

It can used as type check: isType.f<Equal<A, B>>() , or value type check: isType.f(valueTypeIsFalse) . It returns true when passes (which is the only case when used in TypeScript).

isType.equal<true|false, A, B>() :

✔️ immediate

Slightly easier to use then isType.t<>() and isType.f<>() , when doing type-level only equality comparison as you don't have to import Equal<> .

✔️ type guard , runtime

These overloads of isType allow you to specify a validator . With these overloads, subject can be unknown or any .

Equal<A, B> : IsEqual<A, B> :

✔️ logical

Check if A and B are the same.

NotEqual<A, B> : IsNotEqual<A, B> :

✔️ logical

Check if A and B are not the same.

IsExtend<A, B> : IsNotExtend<A, B> :

✔️ logical

Check if A extends or not extends B .

Extendable<A, B> : NotExtendable<A, B> :

✔️ filter

Check if A extends or not extends B .

IsAssign<A, B> : CanAssign<A, B> :

✔️ logical

Check if A can be assigned to B . A typical usage is using it with assertType :

assertType.isFalse( false as CanAssign< boolean , { a: string }>) assertType.isTrue( true as CanAssign<{ a: string , b: number }, { a: string }>)

canAssign<T>(): (subject) => true :

✔️ immediate , logical

Returns a compile-time validating function to ensure subject is assignable to T .

const isConfig = canAssign<{ a: string }>() assertType.isTrue(isConfig({ a: 'a' }))

canAssign<T>(false): (subject) => false :

✔️ immediate , logical

Returns a compile-time validating function to ensure subject is not assignable to T .

const notA = canAssign<{ a: string }>( false ) assertType.isTrue(notA({ a: 1 })) notA({ a: '' })

Nominal Type

The TypeScript type system is structural.

In some cases, we want to express a type with nominal behavior. type-plus provides two kinds of nominal types: Brand and Flavor .

Brand<B, T> :

brand(type, subject?) :

Branded nominal type is the stronger nominal type of the two. It disallows unbranded type assigned to it:

const a = brand( 'a' , { a: 1 }) const b = { a: 1 } a = b

subject can be any type, from primitive to strings to objects.

brand(type) :

If you do not provide subject , brand(type) will return a brand creator, so that you can use it to create multiple branded values:

const nike = brand( 'nike' ) const shirt = nike( 'shirt' ) const socks = nike( 'socks' )

Flavor<F, T> :

flavor(type, subject?) :

The key difference between Flavor and Brand is that unflavored type can be assigned to Flavor :

let f = flavor( 'orange' , 'soda' ) f = 'mist'

Also, Brand of the same name can be assigned to Flavor , but Flavor of the same name cannot be assigned to Brand .

nominalMatch(a, b) :

nominalMatch() can be used to compare Brand or Flavor .

const b1 = brand( 'x' , 1 ) const b2 = brand( 'y' , 1 ) nominalMatch(b1, b2)

Functional Types

ChainFn<T>: T : chain function that returns the input type.

Type Utilities

type-plus also provides additional type utilities. These utilities include utility types and type-adjusted functions.

Note that most predicate types (such as IsAny<> ) have a Then and Else that you can override.

e.g.:

type Yes = IsAny< any , 'yes' , 'no' > type No = IsAny< 1 , 'yes' , 'no' >

Array function

CommonPropKeys<A> : gets common keys inside the records in the array A (deprecate CommonKeys ).

: gets common keys inside the records in the array (deprecate ). Concat<A, B> : [...A, ...B] .

: . CreateTuple<L, T> : creates Tuple<T> with L number of elements.

: creates with number of elements. DropFirst<A> : drops the first value type of A .

: drops the first value type of . DropLast<A> : drops the last value type of A .

: drops the last value type of . Filter<A, Criteria> : gets the array of types satisfying Criteria in A .

: gets the array of types satisfying in . FindFirst<A, Criteria> : gets the first type satisfying Criteria .

: gets the first type satisfying . FindLast<A, Criteria> : gets the last type satisfying Criteria .

: gets the last type satisfying . Head<A> : gets the first entry in the array.

: gets the first entry in the array. IntersectOfProps<A, K> : gets the intersect of A[K] types (deprecate MapToProp )

: gets the intersect of types (deprecate ) IsArray<T> : logical predicate for Array .

: predicate for . literalArray(...entries) : return an array whose items are restricted to the provided literals.

: return an array whose items are restricted to the provided literals. PadLeft<A, Total, PadWith> : pads A with PadWith if the length of A is less than L .

: pads with if the length of is less than . reduceWhile() : reduce() with predicate for early termination. \ A simple version of the same function in the ramda package.

: with predicate for early termination. \ A simple version of the same function in the package. Reverse<A> : reverses the order of A .

: reverses the order of . Some<A, Criteria> : true if some elements in A matches Criteria .

: true if some elements in matches . Tail<A> : gets the remaining entries in the array except the first.

: gets the remaining entries in the array except the first. UnionOfProps<A, K> : gets the union of A[K] types (deprecate PropUnion ).

: gets the union of types (deprecate ). UnionOfValues<A> : gets the union of value types in A (deprecate ArrayValue ).

Constant Types

KeyTypes : type of all keys.

: type of all keys. PrimitiveTypes : all primitive types, including Function , symbol , and bigint .

: all primitive types, including , , and . ComposableTypes : Types that can contain custom properties. i.e. object , array , function .

: Types that can contain custom properties. i.e. , , . NonComposableTypes : Types that cannot contain custom properties. i.e. not composable.

JSON Support

JSONPrimitive : primitive types valid in JSON

: primitive types valid in JSON JSONObject : JSON object

: JSON object JSONArray : JSON array

: JSON array JSONTypes : all JSON compatible types.

: all JSON compatible types. JSONTypes.get<T>(obj, ...props) : get a cast value in json

import { JSONTypes } from 'type-plus' const someJson: JSONTypes = { a: { b: [ 'z' , { c: 'miku' }]}} JSONTypes.get< string >(someJson, 'a' , 'b' , 1 , 'c' )

Object Key functions

filterKey() : type adjusted filter by key.

: type adjusted filter by key. findKey() : type adjusted find by key.

: type adjusted find by key. forEachKey() : type adjusted for each by key.

: type adjusted for each by key. HasKey<T, K> : predicate type checking T has key K .

: predicate type checking has key . hasKey() : function of HasKey .

: function of . IsRecord<T> : logical predicate for Record .

: predicate for . KeysWithDiffTypes<A, B> : gets the keys common in A and B but with different value type.

: gets the keys common in and but with different value type. mapKey() : type adjusted map by key.

: type adjusted map by key. reduceKey() : type adjusted reduce by key.

: type adjusted reduce by key. someKey() : type adjusted some by key.

: type adjusted some by key. SpreadRecord<A, B> : type for {...a, ...b} when both a and b are Record . \ for array, just do [...A, ...B] .

Promise function

isPromise<R>(subject: any) : isPromise() type guard.

: type guard. PromiseValue<P> : Gets the type within the Promise.

: Gets the type within the Promise. PromiseValueMerge<P1, P2, ...P9> : Merge the values of multiple promises.

: Merge the values of multiple promises. mapSeries() : Similar to bluebird.mapSeries() but works with async / await .

Type manipulation

ANotB<A, B> : get object with properties in A and not in B , including properties with a different value type.

: get object with properties in and not in , including properties with a different value type. BNotA<A, B> : flip of ANotB

: flip of as<T>(subject) : assert subject as T . Avoid ASI issues such as ;(x as any).abc

: assert as . Avoid ASI issues such as asAny(subject) : assert subject as any . Avoid ASI issue such as ;(x as any).abc

: assert as . Avoid ASI issue such as Except<T, K> : Deprecated. Same as Omit<T, K> .

: Deprecated. Same as . ExcludePropType<T, U> : excludes type U from properties in T .

: excludes type from properties in . KeyofOptional<T> : keyof that works with Record<any, any> | undefined .

: that works with . KnownKeys<T> : extract known (defined) keys from type T .

: extract known (defined) keys from type . LeftJoin<A, B> : left join A with B

: left join with Omit<T, K> : From T , pick a set of properties whose keys are not in the union K . This is the opposite of Pick<T, K> .

: From , pick a set of properties whose keys are not in the union . This is the opposite of . OptionalKeys<T> : gets keys of optional properties in T .

: gets keys of optional properties in . PartialExcept<T, U> : Deprecated. Same as PartialOmit<T, U> .

: Deprecated. Same as . PartialOmit<T, U> : makes the properties not specified in U becomes optional.

: makes the properties not specified in becomes optional. PartialPick<T, U> : makes the properties specified in U becomes optional.

: makes the properties specified in becomes optional. Pick<T, K> : pick properties K from T . Works with unions.

: pick properties from . Works with unions. RecursivePartial<T> : make type T optional recursively.

: make type optional recursively. RecursiveRequired<T> : make type T required recursively.

: make type required recursively. ReplaceProperty<T, K, V> : replace property K in T with V .

: replace property in with . RequiredKeys<T> : gets keys of required properties in T .

: gets keys of required properties in . RequiredPick<T, U> : makes the properties specified in U become required.

: makes the properties specified in become required. RequiredExcept<T, U> : makes the properties not specified in U become required.

: makes the properties not specified in become required. RecursiveIntersect<T, U> : intersect type U onto T recursively.

: intersect type onto recursively. ValueOf<T> : type of the value of the properties of T .

: type of the value of the properties of . Widen<T> : widen literal types.

: widen literal types. PropType: ...no helper type for this. Just do YourType['propName'] .

Type Predicates

Type predicates are type alias that returns true or false . They can be used to compose complex types.

HasKey<T, K> : predicate type checking T has key K .

: predicate type checking has key . IsAny<T> : T === any .

: . IsBoolean<T> : check for boolean , but not for true nor false .

: check for , but not for nor . IsDisjoint<A, B> : is A and B is a disjoint set.

: is and is a disjoint set. IsEmptyObject<T> : is T === {} .

: is . IsLiteral<T> : is T a literal type (literal string or number).

Logical

If<Condition, Then = true, Else = false> : if statement.

: if statement. And<A, B> : logical AND .

: logical . Or<A, B> : logical OR .

: logical . Xor<A, B> : logical XOR .

: logical . Not<X> : logical NOT .

Note that these types work correctly with the boolean type. e.g.:

And<boolean, true> -> boolean

Not<boolean> -> boolean

There is a problem with generic distribution: https://github.com/microsoft/TypeScript/issues/41053 So you may encounter some weird behavior if your logic is complex.

Math

Abs<N, Fail=never> : Abs(N) , Abs<number> returns Fail .

: , returns . IsPositive<N> : is N a positive number literal. IsPositive<number> returns false .

: is a positive number literal. returns . IsWhole<N> : is N a whole number literal. IsWhole<number> returns false .

: is a whole number literal. returns . Max<A, B, Fail=never> : max(A, B) , for positive and whole number, Fail otherwise.

: , for positive and whole number, otherwise. GreaterThan<A, B, Fail=never> : A > B for positive and whole numbers, Fail otherwise.

Arithmetics

Add<A, B, Fail=never> : A + B for positive and whole numbers, Fail otherwise.

: for positive and whole numbers, otherwise. Subtract<A, B, Fail=never> : A - B for positive and whole numbers, Fail otherwise.

: for positive and whole numbers, otherwise. Increment<A, Fail=never> : alias of Add<A, 1, Fail> .

: alias of . Decrement<A, Fail=never> : alias of Subtract<A, 1, Fail> .

Utility Functions

facade(subject, ...props) : create a facade of subject .

: create a facade of . getField(subject, key, defaultValue) : get a field from a subject. Works against nullable and optional subject.

: get a field from a subject. Works against nullable and optional subject. hasKey() : function of HasKey .

: function of . hasProperty(value, prop) : assert value has property prop . This will pick the correct union type.

: assert has property . This will pick the correct union type. isConstructor(subject) : type guard subject is a constructor.

: type guard is a constructor. isSystemError(code, err) : type guard err with Nodejs error code.

: type guard with Nodejs error code. pick(obj, ...props) : pick properties from obj .

: pick properties from . omit(obj, ...props) : omit properties from obj .

: omit properties from . required(...) : merge options and removing Partial<T> . From unpartial

: merge options and removing . From requiredDeep(...) : merge options deeply and removing Partial<T> . From unpartial

: merge options deeply and removing . From typeOverrideIncompatible<T>() : override only the incompatible portion between two types.

type A = { foo: boolean , bar: string , baz: string } const overrider = typeOverrideIncompatible<A>() const source = { foo: 1 , bar: 'bar' , baz: 'baz' } overrider(source, { foo: !!source.foo })

Attribution

Some of the code in this library is created by other people in the TypeScript community. I merely adding them in and maybe making some adjustments. Whenever possible, I add attribution to the person who created those codes in the file.

Similar projects

ts-essentials , all essential TypeScript types in one place.

, all essential TypeScript types in one place. ts-toolbelt , a more mature type lib.

, a more mature type lib. type-fest , a collection of essential TypeScript types.

, a collection of essential TypeScript types. type-zoo , a modest type lib usable today.

, a modest type lib usable today. typepark , a new type collection offering tuple manipulation and Pipe .

, a new type collection offering tuple manipulation and . typelevel-ts , a type lib by @gcanti, author of several FP libs in TS.

, a type lib by @gcanti, author of several FP libs in TS. typical , a playground of type-level operations for TypeScript.

