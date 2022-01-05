Provides additional types and type adjusted utilities for TypeScript.
npm install type-plus
// or
yarn add type-plus
Besides the runtime type checker,
type-plus also provides a few other ways to do type assertions.
There are actually at least 5 kinds of type assertions:
runtime: validates during runtime.
immediate: validates at compile time.
type guard: User-defined type guard functions (
if (isBool(s))) introduced in TypeScript 1.6.
assertion function: assertion functions (
assertIsBool(a)) introduced in TypeScript 3.7.
logical: functions or generic types that returns
true or
false type to be used in type level programming.
filter: generic types that returns
never if the test fails.
Here are the type assertions provided in
type-plus.
Use the one that fits your specific needs.
assertType<T>(subject):
✔️
immediate
It ensures
subject satisfies
T.
It is similar to
const x: T = subject without introducing an unused variable.
You need to specify
T for it to work.
assertType<T>(subject, validator):
assertType<T>(subject, Class):
✔️
assertion function,
runtime
These overloads of
assertType allow you to specify a
validator.
With these overloads,
subject can be
unknown or
any.
If
subject fails the assertion,
a standard
TypeError will be thrown and provide better error info.
For example:
const s: unknown = 1
// TypeError: subject fails to satisfy s => typeof s === 'boolean'
assertType<boolean>(s, s => typeof s === 'boolean')
The message beautification is provided by
tersify.
assertType.isUndefined(subject):
assertType.isNull(subject):
assertType.isNumber(subject):
assertType.isBoolean(subject):
assertType.isTrue(subject):
assertType.isFalse(subject):
assertType.isString(subject):
assertType.isFunction(subject):
assertType.isConstructor(subject):
assertType.isError(subject):
✔️
immediate,
assertion function,
runtime
Compiler and runtime assertion with type narrowing from
any.
They assert the type of
subject is that specific type.
i.e. union type will fail at type level:
const s: number | undefined = undefined
assertType.isUndefined(s) // TypeScript complains
They accept
any and will be narrowed to the specific type.
const s: any = undefined
assertType.isUndefined(s)
s // type is undefined
assertType.isNever(subject):
✔️
immediate
Check if the subject type is
never.
This function is not very useful in actual code as TypeScript will indicate the error.
But it can be useful when writing tests for types.
This is useful for variables. For type level only check, do the following:
assertType.isTrue(true as Equal<YourType, never>)
assertType.noUndefined(subject):
assertType.noNull(subject):
assertType.noNumber(subject):
assertType.noBoolean(subject):
assertType.noTrue(subject):
assertType.noFalse(subject):
assertType.noString(subject):
assertType.noFunction(subject):
assertType.noError(subject):
✔️
immediate,
runtime
Compiler and runtime assertion.
Assert
subject type does not contain the specific type.
Work against unions.
const s: number | undefined = 1
assertType.noUndefined(s) // TypeScript complains
They accept
subject with type
any or
unknown,
the assertion will happen in runtime to ensure
subject is the specific type.
isType<T>(subject: T):
✔️
immediate
It ensures
subject satisfies
T.
It is identical to
assertType<T>(subject: T).
You need to specify
T.
isType<T>(subject, validator):
isType<T>(subject, Class):
isType.t<T>(subject?: T):
✔️
immediate,
runtime
It can used as type check:
isType.t<Equal<A, B>>(),
or value type check:
isType.t(valueTypeIsTrue).
It returns
true when passes (which is the only case when used in TypeScript).
isType.f<T>(subject?: T):
✔️
immediate,
runtime
It can used as type check:
isType.f<Equal<A, B>>(),
or value type check:
isType.f(valueTypeIsFalse).
It returns
true when passes (which is the only case when used in TypeScript).
isType.equal<true|false, A, B>():
✔️
immediate
Slightly easier to use then
isType.t<>() and
isType.f<>(),
when doing type-level only equality comparison as you don't have to import
Equal<>.
✔️
type guard,
runtime
These overloads of
isType allow you to specify a
validator.
With these overloads,
subject can be
unknown or
any.
Equal<A, B>:
IsEqual<A, B>:
✔️
logical
Check if
A and
B are the same.
NotEqual<A, B>:
IsNotEqual<A, B>:
✔️
logical
Check if
A and
B are not the same.
IsExtend<A, B>:
IsNotExtend<A, B>:
✔️
logical
Check if
A extends or not extends
B.
Extendable<A, B>:
NotExtendable<A, B>:
✔️
filter
Check if
A extends or not extends
B.
IsAssign<A, B>:
CanAssign<A, B>:
✔️
logical
Check if
A can be assigned to
B.
A typical usage is using it with
assertType:
assertType.isFalse(false as CanAssign<boolean, { a: string }>)
assertType.isTrue(true as CanAssign<{ a:string, b:number }, { a: string }>)
canAssign<T>(): (subject) => true:
✔️
immediate,
logical
Returns a compile-time validating function to ensure
subject is assignable to
T.
const isConfig = canAssign<{ a: string }>()
assertType.isTrue(isConfig({ a: 'a' }))
canAssign<T>(false): (subject) => false:
✔️
immediate,
logical
Returns a compile-time validating function to ensure
subject is not assignable to
T.
const notA = canAssign<{ a: string }>(false)
assertType.isTrue(notA({ a: 1 }))
notA({ a: '' }) // TypeScript complains
The TypeScript type system is structural.
In some cases, we want to express a type with nominal behavior.
type-plus provides two kinds of nominal types:
Brand and
Flavor.
Brand<B, T>:
brand(type, subject?):
Branded nominal type is the stronger nominal type of the two. It disallows unbranded type assigned to it:
const a = brand('a', { a: 1 })
const b = { a: 1 }
a = b // error
subject can be any type, from primitive to strings to objects.
brand(type):
If you do not provide
subject,
brand(type) will return a brand creator,
so that you can use it to create multiple branded values:
const nike = brand('nike')
const shirt = nike('shirt')
const socks = nike('socks')
Flavor<F, T>:
flavor(type, subject?):
The key difference between
Flavor and
Brand is that
unflavored type can be assigned to
Flavor:
let f = flavor('orange', 'soda')
f = 'mist' // ok
Also,
Brand of the same name can be assigned to
Flavor,
but
Flavor of the same name cannot be assigned to
Brand.
nominalMatch(a, b):
nominalMatch() can be used to compare
Brand or
Flavor.
const b1 = brand('x', 1)
const b2 = brand('y', 1)
nominalMatch(b1, b2) // false
ChainFn<T>: T: chain function that returns the input type.
type-plus also provides additional type utilities.
These utilities include utility types and type-adjusted functions.
Note that most
predicate types (such as
IsAny<>) have a
Then and
Else that you can override.
e.g.:
type Yes = IsAny<any, 'yes', 'no'> // 'yes'
type No = IsAny<1, 'yes', 'no'> // 'no'
CommonPropKeys<A>: gets common keys inside the records in the array
A (deprecate
CommonKeys).
Concat<A, B>:
[...A, ...B].
CreateTuple<L, T>: creates
Tuple<T> with
L number of elements.
DropFirst<A>: drops the first value type of
A.
DropLast<A>: drops the last value type of
A.
Filter<A, Criteria>: gets the array of types satisfying
Criteria in
A.
FindFirst<A, Criteria>: gets the first type satisfying
Criteria.
FindLast<A, Criteria>: gets the last type satisfying
Criteria.
Head<A>: gets the first entry in the array.
IntersectOfProps<A, K>: gets the intersect of
A[K] types (deprecate
MapToProp)
IsArray<T>:
logical predicate for
Array.
literalArray(...entries): return an array whose items are restricted to the provided literals.
PadLeft<A, Total, PadWith>: pads
A with
PadWith if the length of
A is less than
L.
reduceWhile():
reduce() with predicate for early termination. \
A simple version of the same function in the
ramda package.
Reverse<A>: reverses the order of
A.
Some<A, Criteria>: true if some elements in
A matches
Criteria.
Tail<A>: gets the remaining entries in the array except the first.
UnionOfProps<A, K>: gets the union of
A[K] types (deprecate
PropUnion).
UnionOfValues<A>: gets the union of value types in
A (deprecate
ArrayValue).
KeyTypes: type of all keys.
PrimitiveTypes: all primitive types, including
Function,
symbol, and
bigint.
ComposableTypes: Types that can contain custom properties. i.e.
object,
array,
function.
NonComposableTypes: Types that cannot contain custom properties. i.e. not composable.
JSONPrimitive: primitive types valid in JSON
JSONObject: JSON object
JSONArray: JSON array
JSONTypes: all JSON compatible types.
JSONTypes.get<T>(obj, ...props): get a cast value in json
import { JSONTypes } from 'type-plus'
const someJson: JSONTypes = { a: { b: ['z', { c: 'miku' }]}}
JSONTypes.get<string>(someJson, 'a', 'b', 1, 'c') // miku
filterKey(): type adjusted filter by key.
findKey(): type adjusted find by key.
forEachKey(): type adjusted for each by key.
HasKey<T, K>: predicate type checking
T has key
K.
hasKey(): function of
HasKey.
IsRecord<T>:
logical predicate for
Record.
KeysWithDiffTypes<A, B>: gets the keys common in
A and
B but with different value type.
mapKey(): type adjusted map by key.
reduceKey(): type adjusted reduce by key.
someKey(): type adjusted some by key.
SpreadRecord<A, B>: type for
{...a, ...b} when both
a and
b are
Record. \
for array, just do
[...A, ...B].
isPromise<R>(subject: any):
isPromise() type guard.
PromiseValue<P>: Gets the type within the Promise.
PromiseValueMerge<P1, P2, ...P9>: Merge the values of multiple promises.
mapSeries(): Similar to
bluebird.mapSeries() but works with
async/
await.
ANotB<A, B>: get object with properties in
A and not in
B, including properties with a different value type.
BNotA<A, B>: flip of
ANotB
as<T>(subject): assert
subject as
T. Avoid ASI issues such as
;(x as any).abc
asAny(subject): assert
subject as
any. Avoid ASI issue such as
;(x as any).abc
Except<T, K>: Deprecated. Same as
Omit<T, K>.
ExcludePropType<T, U>: excludes type
U from properties in
T.
KeyofOptional<T>:
keyof that works with
Record<any, any> | undefined.
KnownKeys<T>: extract known (defined) keys from type
T.
LeftJoin<A, B>: left join
A with
B
Omit<T, K>: From
T, pick a set of properties whose keys are not in the union
K. This is the opposite of
Pick<T, K>.
OptionalKeys<T>: gets keys of optional properties in
T.
PartialExcept<T, U>: Deprecated. Same as
PartialOmit<T, U>.
PartialOmit<T, U>: makes the properties not specified in
U becomes optional.
PartialPick<T, U>: makes the properties specified in
U becomes optional.
Pick<T, K>: pick properties
K from
T. Works with unions.
RecursivePartial<T>: make type
T optional recursively.
RecursiveRequired<T>: make type
T required recursively.
ReplaceProperty<T, K, V>: replace property
K in
T with
V.
RequiredKeys<T>: gets keys of required properties in
T.
RequiredPick<T, U>: makes the properties specified in
U become required.
RequiredExcept<T, U>: makes the properties not specified in
U become required.
RecursiveIntersect<T, U>: intersect type
U onto
T recursively.
ValueOf<T>: type of the value of the properties of
T.
Widen<T>: widen literal types.
YourType['propName'].
Type predicates are type alias that returns
true or
false.
They can be used to compose complex types.
HasKey<T, K>: predicate type checking
T has key
K.
IsAny<T>:
T === any.
IsBoolean<T>: check for
boolean, but not for
true nor
false.
IsDisjoint<A, B>: is
A and
B is a disjoint set.
IsEmptyObject<T>: is
T === {}.
IsLiteral<T>: is
T a literal type (literal string or number).
If<Condition, Then = true, Else = false>: if statement.
And<A, B>: logical
AND.
Or<A, B>: logical
OR.
Xor<A, B>: logical
XOR.
Not<X>: logical
NOT.
Note that these types work correctly with the
boolean type.
e.g.:
And<boolean, true> -> boolean
Not<boolean> -> boolean
There is a problem with generic distribution: https://github.com/microsoft/TypeScript/issues/41053 So you may encounter some weird behavior if your logic is complex.
Abs<N, Fail=never>:
Abs(N),
Abs<number> returns
Fail.
IsPositive<N>: is
N a positive number literal.
IsPositive<number> returns
false.
IsWhole<N>: is
N a whole number literal.
IsWhole<number> returns
false.
Max<A, B, Fail=never>:
max(A, B), for positive and whole number,
Fail otherwise.
GreaterThan<A, B, Fail=never>:
A > B for positive and whole numbers,
Fail otherwise.
Add<A, B, Fail=never>:
A + B for positive and whole numbers,
Fail otherwise.
Subtract<A, B, Fail=never>:
A - B for positive and whole numbers,
Fail otherwise.
Increment<A, Fail=never>: alias of
Add<A, 1, Fail>.
Decrement<A, Fail=never>: alias of
Subtract<A, 1, Fail>.
facade(subject, ...props): create a facade of
subject.
getField(subject, key, defaultValue): get a field from a subject. Works against nullable and optional subject.
hasKey(): function of
HasKey.
hasProperty(value, prop): assert
value has property
prop. This will pick the correct union type.
isConstructor(subject): type guard
subject is a constructor.
isSystemError(code, err): type guard
err with Nodejs error code.
pick(obj, ...props): pick properties from
obj.
omit(obj, ...props): omit properties from
obj.
required(...): merge options and removing
Partial<T>. From
unpartial
requiredDeep(...): merge options deeply and removing
Partial<T>. From
unpartial
typeOverrideIncompatible<T>(): override only the incompatible portion between two types.
type A = {
foo: boolean,
bar: string,
baz: string
}
const overrider = typeOverrideIncompatible<A>()
const source = {
foo: 1,
bar: 'bar',
baz: 'baz'
}
// only the `foo` property is available to override.
overrider(source, { foo: !!source.foo })
Some of the code in this library is created by other people in the TypeScript community. I merely adding them in and maybe making some adjustments. Whenever possible, I add attribution to the person who created those codes in the file.
ts-essentials, all essential TypeScript types in one place.
ts-toolbelt, a more mature type lib.
type-fest, a collection of essential TypeScript types.
type-zoo, a modest type lib usable today.
typepark, a new type collection offering tuple manipulation and
Pipe.
typelevel-ts, a type lib by @gcanti, author of several FP libs in TS.
typical, a playground of type-level operations for TypeScript.
# after fork and clone
npm install
# begin making changes
git checkout -b <branch>
npm run watch
# after making change(s)
git commit -m "<commit message>"
git push
# create PR