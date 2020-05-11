Infer the content-type of a request.

Install

This is a Node.js module available through the npm registry. Installation is done using the npm install command:

$ npm install type -is

API

var http = require ( 'http' ) var typeis = require ( 'type-is' ) http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { var istext = typeis(req, [ 'text/*' ]) res.end( 'you ' + (istext ? 'sent' : 'did not send' ) + ' me text' ) })

Checks if the request is one of the types . If the request has no body, even if there is a Content-Type header, then null is returned. If the Content-Type header is invalid or does not matches any of the types , then false is returned. Otherwise, a string of the type that matched is returned.

The request argument is expected to be a Node.js HTTP request. The types argument is an array of type strings.

Each type in the types array can be one of the following:

A file extension name such as json . This name will be returned if matched.

. This name will be returned if matched. A mime type such as application/json .

. A mime type with a wildcard such as */* or */json or application/* . The full mime type will be returned if matched.

or or . The full mime type will be returned if matched. A suffix such as +json . This can be combined with a wildcard such as */vnd+json or application/*+json . The full mime type will be returned if matched.

Some examples to illustrate the inputs and returned value:

typeis(req, [ 'json' ]) typeis(req, [ 'html' , 'json' ]) typeis(req, [ 'application/*' ]) typeis(req, [ 'application/json' ]) typeis(req, [ 'html' ])

Returns a Boolean if the given request has a body, regardless of the Content-Type header.

Having a body has no relation to how large the body is (it may be 0 bytes). This is similar to how file existence works. If a body does exist, then this indicates that there is data to read from the Node.js request stream.

if (typeis.hasBody(req)) { req.on( 'data' , function ( chunk ) { }) }

Checks if the mediaType is one of the types . If the mediaType is invalid or does not matches any of the types , then false is returned. Otherwise, a string of the type that matched is returned.

The mediaType argument is expected to be a media type string. The types argument is an array of type strings.

Some examples to illustrate the inputs and returned value:

var mediaType = 'application/json' typeis.is(mediaType, [ 'json' ]) typeis.is(mediaType, [ 'html' , 'json' ]) typeis.is(mediaType, [ 'application/*' ]) typeis.is(mediaType, [ 'application/json' ]) typeis.is(mediaType, [ 'html' ])

Examples

Example body parser

var express = require ( 'express' ) var typeis = require ( 'type-is' ) var app = express() app.use( function bodyParser ( req, res, next ) { if (!typeis.hasBody(req)) { return next() } switch (typeis(req, [ 'urlencoded' , 'json' , 'multipart' ])) { case 'urlencoded' : throw new Error ( 'implement urlencoded body parsing' ) case 'json' : throw new Error ( 'implement json body parsing' ) case 'multipart' : throw new Error ( 'implement multipart body parsing' ) default : res.statusCode = 415 res.end() break } })

License

MIT