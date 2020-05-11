openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

type-is

by jshttp
1.6.18 (see all)

Infer the content-type of a request.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

22.1M

GitHub Stars

202

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

type-is

NPM Version NPM Downloads Node.js Version Build Status Test Coverage

Infer the content-type of a request.

Install

This is a Node.js module available through the npm registry. Installation is done using the npm install command:

$ npm install type-is

API

var http = require('http')
var typeis = require('type-is')

http.createServer(function (req, res) {
  var istext = typeis(req, ['text/*'])
  res.end('you ' + (istext ? 'sent' : 'did not send') + ' me text')
})

typeis(request, types)

Checks if the request is one of the types. If the request has no body, even if there is a Content-Type header, then null is returned. If the Content-Type header is invalid or does not matches any of the types, then false is returned. Otherwise, a string of the type that matched is returned.

The request argument is expected to be a Node.js HTTP request. The types argument is an array of type strings.

Each type in the types array can be one of the following:

  • A file extension name such as json. This name will be returned if matched.
  • A mime type such as application/json.
  • A mime type with a wildcard such as */* or */json or application/*. The full mime type will be returned if matched.
  • A suffix such as +json. This can be combined with a wildcard such as */vnd+json or application/*+json. The full mime type will be returned if matched.

Some examples to illustrate the inputs and returned value:

// req.headers.content-type = 'application/json'

typeis(req, ['json']) // => 'json'
typeis(req, ['html', 'json']) // => 'json'
typeis(req, ['application/*']) // => 'application/json'
typeis(req, ['application/json']) // => 'application/json'

typeis(req, ['html']) // => false

typeis.hasBody(request)

Returns a Boolean if the given request has a body, regardless of the Content-Type header.

Having a body has no relation to how large the body is (it may be 0 bytes). This is similar to how file existence works. If a body does exist, then this indicates that there is data to read from the Node.js request stream.

if (typeis.hasBody(req)) {
  // read the body, since there is one

  req.on('data', function (chunk) {
    // ...
  })
}

typeis.is(mediaType, types)

Checks if the mediaType is one of the types. If the mediaType is invalid or does not matches any of the types, then false is returned. Otherwise, a string of the type that matched is returned.

The mediaType argument is expected to be a media type string. The types argument is an array of type strings.

Each type in the types array can be one of the following:

  • A file extension name such as json. This name will be returned if matched.
  • A mime type such as application/json.
  • A mime type with a wildcard such as */* or */json or application/*. The full mime type will be returned if matched.
  • A suffix such as +json. This can be combined with a wildcard such as */vnd+json or application/*+json. The full mime type will be returned if matched.

Some examples to illustrate the inputs and returned value:

var mediaType = 'application/json'

typeis.is(mediaType, ['json']) // => 'json'
typeis.is(mediaType, ['html', 'json']) // => 'json'
typeis.is(mediaType, ['application/*']) // => 'application/json'
typeis.is(mediaType, ['application/json']) // => 'application/json'

typeis.is(mediaType, ['html']) // => false

Examples

Example body parser

var express = require('express')
var typeis = require('type-is')

var app = express()

app.use(function bodyParser (req, res, next) {
  if (!typeis.hasBody(req)) {
    return next()
  }

  switch (typeis(req, ['urlencoded', 'json', 'multipart'])) {
    case 'urlencoded':
      // parse urlencoded body
      throw new Error('implement urlencoded body parsing')
    case 'json':
      // parse json body
      throw new Error('implement json body parsing')
    case 'multipart':
      // parse multipart body
      throw new Error('implement multipart body parsing')
    default:
      // 415 error code
      res.statusCode = 415
      res.end()
      break
  }
})

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial