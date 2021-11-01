openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tgd

type-graphql-dataloader

by tanitter
0.5.0 (see all)

TypeGraphQL + DataLoader + TypeORM made easy

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.6K

GitHub Stars

135

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

TypeGraphQL-DataLoader

TypeGraphQL-DataLoader is an utility to use DataLoader with TypeGraphQL without fuss.

Install

npm install type-graphql-dataloader

The latest build is tested with the following packages:

  • type-graphql 1.1.1
  • apollo-server-express 3.4.0
  • (optional) typeorm 0.2.38

Getting Started

Apollo Server is the first-class supported server. If your application uses Apollo Server, pass ApolloServerLoaderPlugin() as a plugin when instantiating the server. This plugin is for set-up and clean-up against each request.

import { ApolloServerLoaderPlugin } from "type-graphql-dataloader";
import { getConnection } from "typeorm";

...

const apollo = new ApolloServer({
  schema,
  plugins: [
    ApolloServerLoaderPlugin({
      typeormGetConnection: getConnection,  // for use with TypeORM
    }),
  ],
});

...

With TypeORM

TypeORM is the first-class supported ORM. If your application uses TypeORM with TypeGraphQL, adding @TypeormLoader decorator to relation properties will solve N + 1 problem. When the fields are accessed by graphQL, batch loading will be performed using DataLoader under the hood.

import { ObjectType, Field, ID } from "type-graphql";
import { TypeormLoader } from "type-graphql-dataloader";
import { Entity, PrimaryGeneratedColumn, ManyToOne, RelationId } from "typeorm";
import { User } from "./User";

@ObjectType()
@Entity()
export class Photo {
  @Field((type) => ID)
  @PrimaryGeneratedColumn()
  id: number;

  @Field((type) => User)
  @ManyToOne((type) => User, (user) => user.photos)
  @TypeormLoader()
  user: User;
}

import { ObjectType, Field, ID } from "type-graphql";
import { TypeormLoader } from "type-graphql-dataloader";
import { Entity, PrimaryGeneratedColumn, OneToMany, RelationId } from "typeorm";
import { Photo } from "./Photo";

@ObjectType()
@Entity()
export class User {
  @Field((type) => ID)
  @PrimaryGeneratedColumn()
  id: number;

  @Field((type) => [Photo])
  @OneToMany((type) => Photo, (photo) => photo.user)
  @TypeormLoader()
  photos: Photo[];
}

@TypeormLoader does not need arguments since v0.4.0. In order to pass foeign key explicitly, arguments are still supported. Take a look at previous README for details.

With Custom DataLoader

It is possible to assign custom DataLoader to a field by adding @Loader decorator to the corresponding method with @FieldResolver. @Loader takes a batch load function which is passed to the DataLoader constructor. The decorated method should return a function which takes a DataLoader instance and returns Promise of loaded value(s).

import DataLoader from "dataloader";
import { groupBy } from "lodash";
import { Resolver, Query, FieldResolver, Root } from "type-graphql";
import { Loader } from "type-graphql-dataloader";
import { getRepository, In } from "typeorm";
import { Photo } from "./Photo";
import { User } from "./User";

@Resolver((of) => User)
export default class UserResolver {

  ...

  @FieldResolver()
  @Loader<number, Photo[]>(async (ids, { context }) => {  // batchLoadFn
    const photos = await getRepository(Photo).find({
      where: { user: { id: In([...ids]) } },
    });
    const photosById = groupBy(photos, "userId");
    return ids.map((id) => photosById[id] ?? []);
  })
  photos(@Root() root: User) {
    return (dataloader: DataLoader<number, Photo[]>) =>
      dataloader.load(root.id);
  }
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial