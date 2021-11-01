TypeGraphQL-DataLoader is an utility to use DataLoader with TypeGraphQL without fuss.

Install

npm install type -graphql-dataloader

The latest build is tested with the following packages:

type-graphql 1.1.1

apollo-server-express 3.4.0

(optional) typeorm 0.2.38

Getting Started

Apollo Server is the first-class supported server. If your application uses Apollo Server, pass ApolloServerLoaderPlugin() as a plugin when instantiating the server. This plugin is for set-up and clean-up against each request.

import { ApolloServerLoaderPlugin } from "type-graphql-dataloader" ; import { getConnection } from "typeorm" ; ... const apollo = new ApolloServer({ schema, plugins: [ ApolloServerLoaderPlugin({ typeormGetConnection: getConnection, }), ], }); ...

With TypeORM

TypeORM is the first-class supported ORM. If your application uses TypeORM with TypeGraphQL, adding @TypeormLoader decorator to relation properties will solve N + 1 problem. When the fields are accessed by graphQL, batch loading will be performed using DataLoader under the hood.

import { ObjectType, Field, ID } from "type-graphql" ; import { TypeormLoader } from "type-graphql-dataloader" ; import { Entity, PrimaryGeneratedColumn, ManyToOne, RelationId } from "typeorm" ; import { User } from "./User" ; () () export class Photo { ( ( type ) => ID) () id: number ; ( ( type ) => User) ( ( type ) => User, ( user ) => user.photos) () user: User; }

import { ObjectType, Field, ID } from "type-graphql" ; import { TypeormLoader } from "type-graphql-dataloader" ; import { Entity, PrimaryGeneratedColumn, OneToMany, RelationId } from "typeorm" ; import { Photo } from "./Photo" ; () () export class User { ( ( type ) => ID) () id: number ; ( ( type ) => [Photo]) ( ( type ) => Photo, ( photo ) => photo.user) () photos: Photo[]; }

@TypeormLoader does not need arguments since v0.4.0 . In order to pass foeign key explicitly, arguments are still supported. Take a look at previous README for details.

With Custom DataLoader

It is possible to assign custom DataLoader to a field by adding @Loader decorator to the corresponding method with @FieldResolver . @Loader takes a batch load function which is passed to the DataLoader constructor. The decorated method should return a function which takes a DataLoader instance and returns Promise of loaded value(s).