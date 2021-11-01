TypeGraphQL-DataLoader is an utility to use DataLoader with TypeGraphQL without fuss.
npm install type-graphql-dataloader
The latest build is tested with the following packages:
Apollo Server is the first-class supported server. If your application uses Apollo Server, pass
ApolloServerLoaderPlugin() as a plugin when instantiating the server. This plugin is for set-up and clean-up against each request.
import { ApolloServerLoaderPlugin } from "type-graphql-dataloader";
import { getConnection } from "typeorm";
...
const apollo = new ApolloServer({
schema,
plugins: [
ApolloServerLoaderPlugin({
typeormGetConnection: getConnection, // for use with TypeORM
}),
],
});
...
TypeORM is the first-class supported ORM. If your application uses TypeORM with TypeGraphQL, adding
@TypeormLoader decorator to relation properties will solve N + 1 problem. When the fields are accessed by graphQL, batch loading will be performed using DataLoader under the hood.
import { ObjectType, Field, ID } from "type-graphql";
import { TypeormLoader } from "type-graphql-dataloader";
import { Entity, PrimaryGeneratedColumn, ManyToOne, RelationId } from "typeorm";
import { User } from "./User";
@ObjectType()
@Entity()
export class Photo {
@Field((type) => ID)
@PrimaryGeneratedColumn()
id: number;
@Field((type) => User)
@ManyToOne((type) => User, (user) => user.photos)
@TypeormLoader()
user: User;
}
import { ObjectType, Field, ID } from "type-graphql";
import { TypeormLoader } from "type-graphql-dataloader";
import { Entity, PrimaryGeneratedColumn, OneToMany, RelationId } from "typeorm";
import { Photo } from "./Photo";
@ObjectType()
@Entity()
export class User {
@Field((type) => ID)
@PrimaryGeneratedColumn()
id: number;
@Field((type) => [Photo])
@OneToMany((type) => Photo, (photo) => photo.user)
@TypeormLoader()
photos: Photo[];
}
@TypeormLoader does not need arguments since
v0.4.0. In order to pass foeign key explicitly, arguments are still supported. Take a look at previous README for details.
It is possible to assign custom DataLoader to a field by adding
@Loader decorator to the corresponding method with
@FieldResolver.
@Loader takes a batch load function which is passed to the DataLoader constructor. The decorated method should return a function which takes a DataLoader instance and returns Promise of loaded value(s).
import DataLoader from "dataloader";
import { groupBy } from "lodash";
import { Resolver, Query, FieldResolver, Root } from "type-graphql";
import { Loader } from "type-graphql-dataloader";
import { getRepository, In } from "typeorm";
import { Photo } from "./Photo";
import { User } from "./User";
@Resolver((of) => User)
export default class UserResolver {
...
@FieldResolver()
@Loader<number, Photo[]>(async (ids, { context }) => { // batchLoadFn
const photos = await getRepository(Photo).find({
where: { user: { id: In([...ids]) } },
});
const photosById = groupBy(photos, "userId");
return ids.map((id) => photosById[id] ?? []);
})
photos(@Root() root: User) {
return (dataloader: DataLoader<number, Photo[]>) =>
dataloader.load(root.id);
}
}