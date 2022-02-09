Many of the types here should have been built-in. You can help by suggesting some of them to the TypeScript project.

Either add this package as a dependency or copy-paste the needed types. No credit required. 👌

PR welcome for additional commonly needed types and docs improvements. Read the contributing guidelines first.

Help wanted with reviewing proposals and pull requests.

Install

npm install type -fest

Requires TypeScript >=4.2

Usage

import {Except} from 'type-fest' ; type Foo = { unicorn: string ; rainbow: boolean ; }; type FooWithoutRainbow = Except<Foo, 'rainbow' >;

API

Click the type names for complete docs.

Basic

Utilities

Except - Create a type from an object type without certain keys. This is a stricter version of Omit .

- Create a type from an object type without certain keys. This is a stricter version of . Mutable - Create a type that strips readonly from all or some of an object's keys. The inverse of Readonly<T> .

- Create a type that strips from all or some of an object's keys. The inverse of . Merge - Merge two types into a new type. Keys of the second type overrides keys of the first type.

- Merge two types into a new type. Keys of the second type overrides keys of the first type. MergeExclusive - Create a type that has mutually exclusive keys.

- Create a type that has mutually exclusive keys. RequireAtLeastOne - Create a type that requires at least one of the given keys.

- Create a type that requires at least one of the given keys. RequireExactlyOne - Create a type that requires exactly a single key of the given keys and disallows more.

- Create a type that requires exactly a single key of the given keys and disallows more. RequireAllOrNone - Create a type that requires all of the given keys or none of the given keys.

- Create a type that requires all of the given keys or none of the given keys. PartialDeep - Create a deeply optional version of another type. Use Partial<T> if you only need one level deep.

- Create a deeply optional version of another type. Use if you only need one level deep. ReadonlyDeep - Create a deeply immutable version of an object / Map / Set / Array type. Use Readonly<T> if you only need one level deep.

- Create a deeply immutable version of an / / / type. Use if you only need one level deep. LiteralUnion - Create a union type by combining primitive types and literal types without sacrificing auto-completion in IDEs for the literal type part of the union. Workaround for Microsoft/TypeScript#29729.

- Create a union type by combining primitive types and literal types without sacrificing auto-completion in IDEs for the literal type part of the union. Workaround for Microsoft/TypeScript#29729. Opaque - Create an opaque type.

- Create an opaque type. SetOptional - Create a type that makes the given keys optional.

- Create a type that makes the given keys optional. SetRequired - Create a type that makes the given keys required.

- Create a type that makes the given keys required. ValueOf - Create a union of the given object's values, and optionally specify which keys to get the values from.

- Create a union of the given object's values, and optionally specify which keys to get the values from. ConditionalKeys - Extract keys from a shape where values extend the given Condition type.

- Extract keys from a shape where values extend the given type. ConditionalPick - Like Pick except it selects properties from a shape where the values extend the given Condition type.

- Like except it selects properties from a shape where the values extend the given type. ConditionalExcept - Like Omit except it removes properties from a shape where the values extend the given Condition type.

- Like except it removes properties from a shape where the values extend the given type. UnionToIntersection - Convert a union type to an intersection type.

- Convert a union type to an intersection type. Stringified - Create a type with the keys of the given type changed to string type.

- Create a type with the keys of the given type changed to type. IterableElement - Get the element type of an Iterable / AsyncIterable . For example, an array or a generator.

- Get the element type of an / . For example, an array or a generator. Entry - Create a type that represents the type of an entry of a collection.

- Create a type that represents the type of an entry of a collection. Entries - Create a type that represents the type of the entries of a collection.

- Create a type that represents the type of the entries of a collection. SetReturnType - Create a function type with a return type of your choice and the same parameters as the given function type.

- Create a function type with a return type of your choice and the same parameters as the given function type. Simplify - Useful to flatten the type output to improve type hints shown in editors. And also to transform an interface into a type to aide with assignability.

- Useful to flatten the type output to improve type hints shown in editors. And also to transform an interface into a type to aide with assignability. Jsonify - Transform a type to one that is assignable to the JsonValue type.

- Transform a type to one that is assignable to the type. Get - Get a deeply-nested property from an object using a key path, like Lodash's .get() function.

Async

Promisable - Create a type that represents either the value or the value wrapped in PromiseLike .

- Create a type that represents either the value or the value wrapped in . AsyncReturnType - Unwrap the return type of a function that returns a Promise .

- Unwrap the return type of a function that returns a . Asyncify - Create an async version of the given function type.

String

Trim - Remove leading and trailing spaces from a string.

- Remove leading and trailing spaces from a string. Split - Represents an array of strings split using a given character or character set.

Array

Includes - Returns a boolean for whether the given array includes the given item.

- Returns a boolean for whether the given array includes the given item. Join - Join an array of strings and/or numbers using the given string as a delimiter.

- Join an array of strings and/or numbers using the given string as a delimiter. LastArrayElement - Extracts the type of the last element of an array.

- Extracts the type of the last element of an array. FixedLengthArray - Create a type that represents an array of the given type and length.

- Create a type that represents an array of the given type and length. MultidimensionalArray - Create a type that represents a multidimensional array of the given type and dimensions.

- Create a type that represents a multidimensional array of the given type and dimensions. MultidimensionalReadonlyArray - Create a type that represents a multidimensional readonly array of the given type and dimensions.

Numeric

PositiveInfinity - Matches the hidden Infinity type.

- Matches the hidden type. NegativeInfinity - Matches the hidden -Infinity type.

- Matches the hidden type. Finite - A finite number .

- A finite . Integer - A number that is an integer.

- A that is an integer. Float - A number that is not an integer.

- A that is not an integer. NegativeFloat - A negative ( -∞ < x < 0 ) number that is not an integer.

- A negative ( ) that is not an integer. Negative - A negative number / bigint ( -∞ < x < 0 )

- A negative / ( ) NonNegative - A non-negative number / bigint ( 0 <= x < ∞ ).

- A non-negative / ( ). NegativeInteger - A negative ( -∞ < x < 0 ) number that is an integer.

- A negative ( ) that is an integer. NonNegativeInteger - A non-negative ( 0 <= x < ∞ ) number that is an integer.

Change case

CamelCase – Convert a string literal to camel-case ( fooBar ).

– Convert a string literal to camel-case ( ). CamelCasedProperties – Convert object properties to camel-case ( fooBar ).

– Convert object properties to camel-case ( ). CamelCasedPropertiesDeep – Convert object properties to camel-case recursively ( fooBar ).

– Convert object properties to camel-case recursively ( ). KebabCase – Convert a string literal to kebab-case ( foo-bar ).

– Convert a string literal to kebab-case ( ). KebabCasedProperties – Convert a object properties to kebab-case recursively ( foo-bar ).

– Convert a object properties to kebab-case recursively ( ). KebabCasedPropertiesDeep – Convert object properties to kebab-case ( foo-bar ).

– Convert object properties to kebab-case ( ). PascalCase – Converts a string literal to pascal-case ( FooBar )

– Converts a string literal to pascal-case ( ) PascalCasedProperties – Converts object properties to pascal-case ( FooBar )

– Converts object properties to pascal-case ( ) PascalCasedPropertiesDeep – Converts object properties to pascal-case ( FooBar )

– Converts object properties to pascal-case ( ) SnakeCase – Convert a string literal to snake-case ( foo_bar ).

– Convert a string literal to snake-case ( ). SnakeCasedProperties – Convert object properties to snake-case ( foo_bar ).

– Convert object properties to snake-case ( ). SnakeCasedPropertiesDeep – Convert object properties to snake-case recursively ( foo_bar ).

– Convert object properties to snake-case recursively ( ). ScreamingSnakeCase - Convert a string literal to screaming-snake-case ( FOO_BAR ).

- Convert a string literal to screaming-snake-case ( ). DelimiterCase – Convert a string literal to a custom string delimiter casing.

– Convert a string literal to a custom string delimiter casing. DelimiterCasedProperties – Convert object properties to a custom string delimiter casing.

– Convert object properties to a custom string delimiter casing. DelimiterCasedPropertiesDeep – Convert object properties to a custom string delimiter casing recursively.

Miscellaneous

Declined types

If we decline a type addition, we will make sure to document the better solution here.

Diff and Spread - The PR author didn't provide any real-world use-cases and the PR went stale. If you think this type is useful, provide some real-world use-cases and we might reconsider.

and - The PR author didn't provide any real-world use-cases and the PR went stale. If you think this type is useful, provide some real-world use-cases and we might reconsider. Dictionary - You only save a few characters ( Dictionary<number> vs Record<string, number> ) from Record , which is more flexible and well-known. Also, you shouldn't use an object as a dictionary. We have Map in JavaScript now.

- You only save a few characters ( vs ) from , which is more flexible and well-known. Also, you shouldn't use an object as a dictionary. We have in JavaScript now. ExtractProperties and ExtractMethods - The types violate the single responsibility principle. Instead, refine your types into more granular type hierarchies.

and - The types violate the single responsibility principle. Instead, refine your types into more granular type hierarchies. Url2Json - Inferring search parameters from a URL string is a cute idea, but not very useful in practice, since search parameters are usually dynamic and defined separately.

- Inferring search parameters from a URL string is a cute idea, but not very useful in practice, since search parameters are usually dynamic and defined separately. Nullish - The type only saves a couple of characters, not everyone knows what “nullish” means, and I'm also trying to get away from null .

Alternative type names

If you know one of our types by a different name, add it here for discovery.

PartialBy - See SetOptional

Tips

Related

typed-query-selector - Enhances document.querySelector and document.querySelectorAll with a template literal type that matches element types returned from an HTML element query selector.

Built-in types

There are many advanced types most users don't know about.

Partial<T> - Make all properties in T optional. Example Playground interface NodeConfig { appName: string ; port: number ; } class NodeAppBuilder { private configuration: NodeConfig = { appName: 'NodeApp' , port: 3000 }; private updateConfig<Key extends keyof NodeConfig>(key: Key, value: NodeConfig[Key]) { this .configuration[key] = value; } config(config: Partial<NodeConfig>) { type NodeConfigKey = keyof NodeConfig; for ( const key of Object .keys(config) as NodeConfigKey[]) { const updateValue = config[key]; if (updateValue === undefined ) { continue ; } this .updateConfig(key, updateValue); } return this ; } } new NodeAppBuilder().config({appName: 'ToDoApp' });

Required<T> - Make all properties in T required. Example Playground interface ContactForm { email?: string ; message?: string ; } function submitContactForm ( formData: Required<ContactForm> ) { } submitContactForm({ email: 'ex@mple.com' , message: 'Hi! Could you tell me more about…' , }); submitContactForm({ email: 'ex@mple.com' , });

Readonly<T> - Make all properties in T readonly. Example Playground enum LogLevel { Off, Debug, Error , Fatal }; interface LoggerConfig { name: string ; level: LogLevel; } class Logger { config: Readonly<LoggerConfig>; constructor ( {name, level}: LoggerConfig ) { this .config = {name, level}; Object .freeze( this .config); } } const config: LoggerConfig = { name: 'MyApp' , level: LogLevel.Debug }; const logger = new Logger(config); logger.config.level = LogLevel.Error; config.level = LogLevel.Error;

Pick<T, K> - From T , pick a set of properties whose keys are in the union K . Example Playground interface Article { title: string ; thumbnail: string ; content: string ; } type ArticlePreview = Pick<Article, 'title' | 'thumbnail' >; function renderArticlePreviews ( previews: ArticlePreview[] ): HTMLElement { const articles = document .createElement( 'div' ); for ( const preview of previews) { } return articles; } const articles = renderArticlePreviews([ { title: 'TypeScript tutorial!' , thumbnail: '/assets/ts.jpg' } ]);

Record<K, T> - Construct a type with a set of properties K of type T . Example Playground type MemberPosition = 'intern' | 'developer' | 'tech-lead' ; interface Employee { firstName: string ; lastName: string ; yearsOfExperience: number ; } const team: Record<MemberPosition, Employee[]> = { intern: [], developer: [], 'tech-lead' : [], }; team.intern.push({ firstName: 'John' , lastName: 'Doe' , yearsOfExperience: 0 }); const teamEmpty: Record<MemberPosition, null > = { intern: null , developer: null , };

Exclude<T, U> - Exclude from T those types that are assignable to U . Example Playground interface ServerConfig { port: null | string | number ; } type RequestHandler = ( request: Request, response: Response ) => void ; function getPortValue ( port: Exclude<ServerConfig['port'], null > ): number { if ( typeof port === 'string' ) { return parseInt (port, 10 ); } return port; } function startServer ( handler: RequestHandler, config: ServerConfig ): void { const server = require ( 'http' ).createServer(handler); const port = config.port === null ? 3000 : getPortValue(config.port); server.listen(port); }

Extract<T, U> - Extract from T those types that are assignable to U . Example Playground declare function uniqueId ( ): number ; const ID = Symbol( 'ID' ); interface Person { [ID]: number ; name: string ; age: number ; } function changePersonData < Obj extends Person , Key extends Extract < keyof Person , string >, Value extends Obj [ Key ] > ( obj: Obj, key: Key, value: Value ): void { obj[key] = value; } const andrew = { [ID]: uniqueId(), name: 'Andrew' , age: 0 , }; changePersonData(andrew, 'name' , 'Pony' ); changePersonData(andrew, ID, uniqueId());

NonNullable<T> - Exclude null and undefined from T . Example Works with strictNullChecks set to true . Playground type PortNumber = string | number | null ; class ServerBuilder { portNumber!: NonNullable<PortNumber>; port( this : ServerBuilder, port: PortNumber): ServerBuilder { if (port == null ) { this .portNumber = 8000 ; } else { this .portNumber = port; } return this ; } } const serverBuilder = new ServerBuilder(); serverBuilder .port( '8000' ) .port( null ) .port( 3000 ); serverBuilder.portNumber = null ;

Parameters<T> - Obtain the parameters of a function type in a tuple. Example Playground function shuffle ( input: any [] ): void { } function callNTimes < Fn extends ( ...args: any [] ) => any > ( func: Fn, callCount: number ) { type FunctionParameters = Parameters<Fn>; return function ( ...args: FunctionParameters ) { for ( let i = 0 ; i < callCount; i++) { func(...args); } } } const shuffleTwice = callNTimes(shuffle, 2 );

ConstructorParameters<T> - Obtain the parameters of a constructor function type in a tuple. Example Playground class ArticleModel { title: string ; content?: string ; constructor ( title: string ) { this .title = title; } } class InstanceCache<T extends ( new (...args: any []) => any )> { private ClassConstructor: T; private cache: Map< string , InstanceType<T>> = new Map(); constructor ( ctr: T ) { this .ClassConstructor = ctr; } getInstance (...args: ConstructorParameters<T>): InstanceType<T> { const hash = this .calculateArgumentsHash(...args); const existingInstance = this .cache.get(hash); if (existingInstance !== undefined ) { return existingInstance; } return new this .ClassConstructor(...args); } private calculateArgumentsHash(...args: any []): string { return 'hash' ; } } const articleCache = new InstanceCache(ArticleModel); const amazonArticle = articleCache.getInstance( 'Amazon forests burining!' );

ReturnType<T> – Obtain the return type of a function type. Example Playground function mapIter < Elem , Func extends ( elem: Elem ) => any , Ret extends ReturnType < Func > >( iter: Iterable<Elem>, callback: Func ): Ret [] { const mapped: Ret[] = []; for ( const elem of iter) { mapped.push(callback(elem)); } return mapped; } const setObject: Set< string > = new Set(); const mapObject: Map< number , string > = new Map(); mapIter(setObject, ( value: string ) => value.indexOf( 'Foo' )); mapIter(mapObject, ( [key, value]: [ number , string ] ) => { return key % 2 === 0 ? value : 'Odd' ; });

InstanceType<T> – Obtain the instance type of a constructor function type. Example Playground class IdleService { doNothing (): void {} } class News { title: string ; content: string ; constructor ( title: string , content: string ) { this .title = title; this .content = content; } } const instanceCounter: Map< Function , number > = new Map(); interface Constructor { new (...args: any []): any ; } function getInstance < Constr extends Constructor , Args extends ConstructorParameters < Constr > >( constructor: Constr, ...args: Args ): InstanceType < Constr > { let count = instanceCounter.get( constructor ) || 0; const instance = new constructor ( ...args ); instanceCounter.set( constructor , count + 1); console .log( `Created ${count + 1 } instances of ${Constr.name} class` ); return instance; }

const idleService = getInstance(IdleService); const newsEntry = getInstance(News, 'New ECMAScript proposals!' , 'Last month...' ); ``` </details>

Omit<T, K> – Constructs a type by picking all properties from T and then removing K. Example Playground interface Animal { imageUrl: string ; species: string ; images: string []; paragraphs: string []; } type AnimalShortInfo = Omit<Animal, 'images' | 'paragraphs' >; function renderAnimalHoverInfo ( animals: AnimalShortInfo[] ): HTMLElement { const container = document .createElement( 'div' ); return container; }

Uppercase<S extends string> - Transforms every character in a string into uppercase. Example type T = Uppercase< 'hello' >; type T2 = Uppercase< 'foo' | 'bar' >; type T3<S extends string > = Uppercase< `aB ${S} ` >; type T4 = T30< 'xYz' >; type T5 = Uppercase< string >; type T6 = Uppercase< any >; type T7 = Uppercase<never>; type T8 = Uppercase< 42 >;

Lowercase<S extends string> - Transforms every character in a string into lowercase. Example type T = Lowercase< 'HELLO' >; type T2 = Lowercase< 'FOO' | 'BAR' >; type T3<S extends string > = Lowercase< `aB ${S} ` >; type T4 = T32< 'xYz' >; type T5 = Lowercase< string >; type T6 = Lowercase< any >; type T7 = Lowercase<never>; type T8 = Lowercase< 42 >;

Capitalize<S extends string> - Transforms the first character in a string into uppercase. Example type T = Capitalize< 'hello' >; type T2 = Capitalize< 'foo' | 'bar' >; type T3<S extends string > = Capitalize< `aB ${S} ` >; type T4 = T32< 'xYz' >; type T5 = Capitalize< string >; type T6 = Capitalize< any >; type T7 = Capitalize<never>; type T8 = Capitalize< 42 >;

Uncapitalize<S extends string> - Transforms the first character in a string into lowercase. Example type T = Uncapitalize< 'Hello' >; type T2 = Uncapitalize< 'Foo' | 'Bar' >; type T3<S extends string > = Uncapitalize< `AB ${S} ` >; type T4 = T30< 'xYz' >; type T5 = Uncapitalize< string >; type T6 = Uncapitalize< any >; type T7 = Uncapitalize<never>; type T8 = Uncapitalize< 42 >;

You can find some examples in the TypeScript docs.

