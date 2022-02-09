Sindre Sorhus' open source work is supported by the communitySpecial thanks to:
npm install type-fest
Requires TypeScript >=4.2
import {Except} from 'type-fest';
type Foo = {
unicorn: string;
rainbow: boolean;
};
type FooWithoutRainbow = Except<Foo, 'rainbow'>;
//=> {unicorn: string}
Primitive - Matches any primitive value.
Class - Matches a
class.
Constructor - Matches a
class constructor.
TypedArray - Matches any typed array, like
Uint8Array or
Float64Array.
JsonPrimitive - Matches a JSON primitive.
JsonObject - Matches a JSON object.
JsonArray - Matches a JSON array.
JsonValue - Matches any valid JSON value.
ObservableLike - Matches a value that is like an Observable.
Except - Create a type from an object type without certain keys. This is a stricter version of
Omit.
Mutable - Create a type that strips
readonly from all or some of an object's keys. The inverse of
Readonly<T>.
Merge - Merge two types into a new type. Keys of the second type overrides keys of the first type.
MergeExclusive - Create a type that has mutually exclusive keys.
RequireAtLeastOne - Create a type that requires at least one of the given keys.
RequireExactlyOne - Create a type that requires exactly a single key of the given keys and disallows more.
RequireAllOrNone - Create a type that requires all of the given keys or none of the given keys.
PartialDeep - Create a deeply optional version of another type. Use
Partial<T> if you only need one level deep.
ReadonlyDeep - Create a deeply immutable version of an
object/
Map/
Set/
Array type. Use
Readonly<T> if you only need one level deep.
LiteralUnion - Create a union type by combining primitive types and literal types without sacrificing auto-completion in IDEs for the literal type part of the union. Workaround for Microsoft/TypeScript#29729.
Opaque - Create an opaque type.
SetOptional - Create a type that makes the given keys optional.
SetRequired - Create a type that makes the given keys required.
ValueOf - Create a union of the given object's values, and optionally specify which keys to get the values from.
ConditionalKeys - Extract keys from a shape where values extend the given
Condition type.
ConditionalPick - Like
Pick except it selects properties from a shape where the values extend the given
Condition type.
ConditionalExcept - Like
Omit except it removes properties from a shape where the values extend the given
Condition type.
UnionToIntersection - Convert a union type to an intersection type.
Stringified - Create a type with the keys of the given type changed to
string type.
IterableElement - Get the element type of an
Iterable/
AsyncIterable. For example, an array or a generator.
Entry - Create a type that represents the type of an entry of a collection.
Entries - Create a type that represents the type of the entries of a collection.
SetReturnType - Create a function type with a return type of your choice and the same parameters as the given function type.
Simplify - Useful to flatten the type output to improve type hints shown in editors. And also to transform an interface into a type to aide with assignability.
Jsonify - Transform a type to one that is assignable to the
JsonValue type.
Get - Get a deeply-nested property from an object using a key path, like Lodash's
.get() function.
Promisable - Create a type that represents either the value or the value wrapped in
PromiseLike.
AsyncReturnType - Unwrap the return type of a function that returns a
Promise.
Asyncify - Create an async version of the given function type.
Trim - Remove leading and trailing spaces from a string.
Split - Represents an array of strings split using a given character or character set.
Includes - Returns a boolean for whether the given array includes the given item.
Join - Join an array of strings and/or numbers using the given string as a delimiter.
LastArrayElement - Extracts the type of the last element of an array.
FixedLengthArray - Create a type that represents an array of the given type and length.
MultidimensionalArray - Create a type that represents a multidimensional array of the given type and dimensions.
MultidimensionalReadonlyArray - Create a type that represents a multidimensional readonly array of the given type and dimensions.
PositiveInfinity - Matches the hidden
Infinity type.
NegativeInfinity - Matches the hidden
-Infinity type.
Finite - A finite
number.
Integer - A
number that is an integer.
Float - A
number that is not an integer.
NegativeFloat - A negative (
-∞ < x < 0)
number that is not an integer.
Negative - A negative
number/
bigint (
-∞ < x < 0)
NonNegative - A non-negative
number/
bigint (
0 <= x < ∞).
NegativeInteger - A negative (
-∞ < x < 0)
number that is an integer.
NonNegativeInteger - A non-negative (
0 <= x < ∞)
number that is an integer.
CamelCase – Convert a string literal to camel-case (
fooBar).
CamelCasedProperties – Convert object properties to camel-case (
fooBar).
CamelCasedPropertiesDeep – Convert object properties to camel-case recursively (
fooBar).
KebabCase – Convert a string literal to kebab-case (
foo-bar).
KebabCasedProperties – Convert a object properties to kebab-case recursively (
foo-bar).
KebabCasedPropertiesDeep – Convert object properties to kebab-case (
foo-bar).
PascalCase – Converts a string literal to pascal-case (
FooBar)
PascalCasedProperties – Converts object properties to pascal-case (
FooBar)
PascalCasedPropertiesDeep – Converts object properties to pascal-case (
FooBar)
SnakeCase – Convert a string literal to snake-case (
foo_bar).
SnakeCasedProperties – Convert object properties to snake-case (
foo_bar).
SnakeCasedPropertiesDeep – Convert object properties to snake-case recursively (
foo_bar).
ScreamingSnakeCase - Convert a string literal to screaming-snake-case (
FOO_BAR).
DelimiterCase – Convert a string literal to a custom string delimiter casing.
DelimiterCasedProperties – Convert object properties to a custom string delimiter casing.
DelimiterCasedPropertiesDeep – Convert object properties to a custom string delimiter casing recursively.
PackageJson - Type for npm's
package.json file.
TsConfigJson - Type for TypeScript's
tsconfig.json file (TypeScript 4.4).
Diff and
Spread - The PR author didn't provide any real-world use-cases and the PR went stale. If you think this type is useful, provide some real-world use-cases and we might reconsider.
Dictionary - You only save a few characters (
Dictionary<number> vs
Record<string, number>) from
Record, which is more flexible and well-known. Also, you shouldn't use an object as a dictionary. We have
Map in JavaScript now.
ExtractProperties and
ExtractMethods - The types violate the single responsibility principle. Instead, refine your types into more granular type hierarchies.
Url2Json - Inferring search parameters from a URL string is a cute idea, but not very useful in practice, since search parameters are usually dynamic and defined separately.
Nullish - The type only saves a couple of characters, not everyone knows what “nullish” means, and I'm also trying to get away from
null.
PartialBy - See
SetOptional
document.querySelector and
document.querySelectorAll with a template literal type that matches element types returned from an HTML element query selector.
There are many advanced types most users don't know about.
Partial<T> - Make all properties in
T optional.
interface NodeConfig {
appName: string;
port: number;
}
class NodeAppBuilder {
private configuration: NodeConfig = {
appName: 'NodeApp',
port: 3000
};
private updateConfig<Key extends keyof NodeConfig>(key: Key, value: NodeConfig[Key]) {
this.configuration[key] = value;
}
config(config: Partial<NodeConfig>) {
type NodeConfigKey = keyof NodeConfig;
for (const key of Object.keys(config) as NodeConfigKey[]) {
const updateValue = config[key];
if (updateValue === undefined) {
continue;
}
this.updateConfig(key, updateValue);
}
return this;
}
}
// `Partial<NodeConfig>`` allows us to provide only a part of the
// NodeConfig interface.
new NodeAppBuilder().config({appName: 'ToDoApp'});
Required<T> - Make all properties in
T required.
interface ContactForm {
email?: string;
message?: string;
}
function submitContactForm(formData: Required<ContactForm>) {
// Send the form data to the server.
}
submitContactForm({
email: 'ex@mple.com',
message: 'Hi! Could you tell me more about…',
});
// TypeScript error: missing property 'message'
submitContactForm({
email: 'ex@mple.com',
});
Readonly<T> - Make all properties in
T readonly.
enum LogLevel {
Off,
Debug,
Error,
Fatal
};
interface LoggerConfig {
name: string;
level: LogLevel;
}
class Logger {
config: Readonly<LoggerConfig>;
constructor({name, level}: LoggerConfig) {
this.config = {name, level};
Object.freeze(this.config);
}
}
const config: LoggerConfig = {
name: 'MyApp',
level: LogLevel.Debug
};
const logger = new Logger(config);
// TypeScript Error: cannot assign to read-only property.
logger.config.level = LogLevel.Error;
// We are able to edit config variable as we please.
config.level = LogLevel.Error;
Pick<T, K> - From
T, pick a set of properties whose keys are in the union
K.
interface Article {
title: string;
thumbnail: string;
content: string;
}
// Creates new type out of the `Article` interface composed
// from the Articles' two properties: `title` and `thumbnail`.
// `ArticlePreview = {title: string; thumbnail: string}`
type ArticlePreview = Pick<Article, 'title' | 'thumbnail'>;
// Render a list of articles using only title and description.
function renderArticlePreviews(previews: ArticlePreview[]): HTMLElement {
const articles = document.createElement('div');
for (const preview of previews) {
// Append preview to the articles.
}
return articles;
}
const articles = renderArticlePreviews([
{
title: 'TypeScript tutorial!',
thumbnail: '/assets/ts.jpg'
}
]);
Record<K, T> - Construct a type with a set of properties
K of type
T.
// Positions of employees in our company.
type MemberPosition = 'intern' | 'developer' | 'tech-lead';
// Interface describing properties of a single employee.
interface Employee {
firstName: string;
lastName: string;
yearsOfExperience: number;
}
// Create an object that has all possible `MemberPosition` values set as keys.
// Those keys will store a collection of Employees of the same position.
const team: Record<MemberPosition, Employee[]> = {
intern: [],
developer: [],
'tech-lead': [],
};
// Our team has decided to help John with his dream of becoming Software Developer.
team.intern.push({
firstName: 'John',
lastName: 'Doe',
yearsOfExperience: 0
});
// `Record` forces you to initialize all of the property keys.
// TypeScript Error: "tech-lead" property is missing
const teamEmpty: Record<MemberPosition, null> = {
intern: null,
developer: null,
};
Exclude<T, U> - Exclude from
T those types that are assignable to
U.
interface ServerConfig {
port: null | string | number;
}
type RequestHandler = (request: Request, response: Response) => void;
// Exclude `null` type from `null | string | number`.
// In case the port is equal to `null`, we will use default value.
function getPortValue(port: Exclude<ServerConfig['port'], null>): number {
if (typeof port === 'string') {
return parseInt(port, 10);
}
return port;
}
function startServer(handler: RequestHandler, config: ServerConfig): void {
const server = require('http').createServer(handler);
const port = config.port === null ? 3000 : getPortValue(config.port);
server.listen(port);
}
Extract<T, U> - Extract from
T those types that are assignable to
U.
declare function uniqueId(): number;
const ID = Symbol('ID');
interface Person {
[ID]: number;
name: string;
age: number;
}
// Allows changing the person data as long as the property key is of string type.
function changePersonData<
Obj extends Person,
Key extends Extract<keyof Person, string>,
Value extends Obj[Key]
> (obj: Obj, key: Key, value: Value): void {
obj[key] = value;
}
// Tiny Andrew was born.
const andrew = {
[ID]: uniqueId(),
name: 'Andrew',
age: 0,
};
// Cool, we're fine with that.
changePersonData(andrew, 'name', 'Pony');
// Goverment didn't like the fact that you wanted to change your identity.
changePersonData(andrew, ID, uniqueId());
NonNullable<T> - Exclude
null and
undefined from
T.
strictNullChecks set to
true.
type PortNumber = string | number | null;
/** Part of a class definition that is used to build a server */
class ServerBuilder {
portNumber!: NonNullable<PortNumber>;
port(this: ServerBuilder, port: PortNumber): ServerBuilder {
if (port == null) {
this.portNumber = 8000;
} else {
this.portNumber = port;
}
return this;
}
}
const serverBuilder = new ServerBuilder();
serverBuilder
.port('8000') // portNumber = '8000'
.port(null) // portNumber = 8000
.port(3000); // portNumber = 3000
// TypeScript error
serverBuilder.portNumber = null;
Parameters<T> - Obtain the parameters of a function type in a tuple.
function shuffle(input: any[]): void {
// Mutate array randomly changing its' elements indexes.
}
function callNTimes<Fn extends (...args: any[]) => any> (func: Fn, callCount: number) {
// Type that represents the type of the received function parameters.
type FunctionParameters = Parameters<Fn>;
return function (...args: FunctionParameters) {
for (let i = 0; i < callCount; i++) {
func(...args);
}
}
}
const shuffleTwice = callNTimes(shuffle, 2);
ConstructorParameters<T> - Obtain the parameters of a constructor function type in a tuple.
class ArticleModel {
title: string;
content?: string;
constructor(title: string) {
this.title = title;
}
}
class InstanceCache<T extends (new (...args: any[]) => any)> {
private ClassConstructor: T;
private cache: Map<string, InstanceType<T>> = new Map();
constructor (ctr: T) {
this.ClassConstructor = ctr;
}
getInstance (...args: ConstructorParameters<T>): InstanceType<T> {
const hash = this.calculateArgumentsHash(...args);
const existingInstance = this.cache.get(hash);
if (existingInstance !== undefined) {
return existingInstance;
}
return new this.ClassConstructor(...args);
}
private calculateArgumentsHash(...args: any[]): string {
// Calculate hash.
return 'hash';
}
}
const articleCache = new InstanceCache(ArticleModel);
const amazonArticle = articleCache.getInstance('Amazon forests burining!');
ReturnType<T> – Obtain the return type of a function type.
/** Provides every element of the iterable `iter` into the `callback` function and stores the results in an array. */
function mapIter<
Elem,
Func extends (elem: Elem) => any,
Ret extends ReturnType<Func>
>(iter: Iterable<Elem>, callback: Func): Ret[] {
const mapped: Ret[] = [];
for (const elem of iter) {
mapped.push(callback(elem));
}
return mapped;
}
const setObject: Set<string> = new Set();
const mapObject: Map<number, string> = new Map();
mapIter(setObject, (value: string) => value.indexOf('Foo')); // number[]
mapIter(mapObject, ([key, value]: [number, string]) => {
return key % 2 === 0 ? value : 'Odd';
}); // string[]
InstanceType<T> – Obtain the instance type of a constructor function type.
class IdleService {
doNothing (): void {}
}
class News {
title: string;
content: string;
constructor(title: string, content: string) {
this.title = title;
this.content = content;
}
}
const instanceCounter: Map<Function, number> = new Map();
interface Constructor {
new(...args: any[]): any;
}
// Keep track how many instances of `Constr` constructor have been created.
function getInstance<
Constr extends Constructor,
Args extends ConstructorParameters<Constr>
>(constructor: Constr, ...args: Args): InstanceType<Constr> {
let count = instanceCounter.get(constructor) || 0;
const instance = new constructor(...args);
instanceCounter.set(constructor, count + 1);
console.log(`Created ${count + 1} instances of ${Constr.name} class`);
return instance;
}
const idleService = getInstance(IdleService);
// Will log: `Created 1 instances of IdleService class`
const newsEntry = getInstance(News, 'New ECMAScript proposals!', 'Last month...');
// Will log: `Created 1 instances of News class`
Omit<T, K> – Constructs a type by picking all properties from T and then removing K.
interface Animal {
imageUrl: string;
species: string;
images: string[];
paragraphs: string[];
}
// Creates new type with all properties of the `Animal` interface
// except 'images' and 'paragraphs' properties. We can use this
// type to render small hover tooltip for a wiki entry list.
type AnimalShortInfo = Omit<Animal, 'images' | 'paragraphs'>;
function renderAnimalHoverInfo (animals: AnimalShortInfo[]): HTMLElement {
const container = document.createElement('div');
// Internal implementation.
return container;
}
Uppercase<S extends string> - Transforms every character in a string into uppercase.
type T = Uppercase<'hello'>; // 'HELLO'
type T2 = Uppercase<'foo' | 'bar'>; // 'FOO' | 'BAR'
type T3<S extends string> = Uppercase<`aB${S}`>;
type T4 = T30<'xYz'>; // 'ABXYZ'
type T5 = Uppercase<string>; // string
type T6 = Uppercase<any>; // any
type T7 = Uppercase<never>; // never
type T8 = Uppercase<42>; // Error, type 'number' does not satisfy the constraint 'string'
Lowercase<S extends string> - Transforms every character in a string into lowercase.
type T = Lowercase<'HELLO'>; // 'hello'
type T2 = Lowercase<'FOO' | 'BAR'>; // 'foo' | 'bar'
type T3<S extends string> = Lowercase<`aB${S}`>;
type T4 = T32<'xYz'>; // 'abxyz'
type T5 = Lowercase<string>; // string
type T6 = Lowercase<any>; // any
type T7 = Lowercase<never>; // never
type T8 = Lowercase<42>; // Error, type 'number' does not satisfy the constraint 'string'
Capitalize<S extends string> - Transforms the first character in a string into uppercase.
type T = Capitalize<'hello'>; // 'Hello'
type T2 = Capitalize<'foo' | 'bar'>; // 'Foo' | 'Bar'
type T3<S extends string> = Capitalize<`aB${S}`>;
type T4 = T32<'xYz'>; // 'ABxYz'
type T5 = Capitalize<string>; // string
type T6 = Capitalize<any>; // any
type T7 = Capitalize<never>; // never
type T8 = Capitalize<42>; // Error, type 'number' does not satisfy the constraint 'string'
Uncapitalize<S extends string> - Transforms the first character in a string into lowercase.
type T = Uncapitalize<'Hello'>; // 'hello'
type T2 = Uncapitalize<'Foo' | 'Bar'>; // 'foo' | 'bar'
type T3<S extends string> = Uncapitalize<`AB${S}`>;
type T4 = T30<'xYz'>; // 'aBxYz'
type T5 = Uncapitalize<string>; // string
type T6 = Uncapitalize<any>; // any
type T7 = Uncapitalize<never>; // never
type T8 = Uncapitalize<42>; // Error, type 'number' does not satisfy the constraint 'string'
