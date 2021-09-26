Improved typeof detection for node, Deno, and the browser.
|Supported Browsers
|Chrome
|Edge
|Firefox
|Safari
|IE
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|9, 10, 11
Type Detect is a module which you can use to detect the type of a given object. It returns a string representation of the object's type, either using
typeof or
@@toStringTag. It also normalizes some object names for consistency among browsers.
The
typeof operator will only specify primitive values; everything else is
"object" (including
null, arrays, regexps, etc). Many developers use
Object.prototype.toString() - which is a fine alternative and returns many more types (null returns
[object Null], Arrays as
[object Array], regexps as
[object RegExp] etc).
Sadly,
Object.prototype.toString is slow, and buggy. By slow - we mean it is slower than
typeof. By buggy - we mean that some values (like Promises, the global object, iterators, dataviews, a bunch of HTML elements) all report different things in different browsers.
type-detect fixes all of the shortcomings with
Object.prototype.toString. We have extra code to speed up checks of JS and DOM objects, as much as 20-30x faster for some values.
type-detect also fixes any consistencies with these objects.
type-detect is available on npm. To install it, type:
$ npm install type-detect
type-detect can be imported with the following line:
import type from 'https://deno.land/x/type_detect@v4.1.0/index.ts'
You can also use it within the browser; install via npm and use the
type-detect.js file found within the download. For example:
<script src="./node_modules/type-detect/type-detect.js"></script>
The primary export of
type-detect is function that can serve as a replacement for
typeof. The results of this function will be more specific than that of native
typeof.
var type = require('type-detect');
Or, in the browser use case, after the
var type = typeDetect;
assert(type([]) === 'Array');
assert(type(new Array()) === 'Array');
assert(type(/a-z/gi) === 'RegExp');
assert(type(new RegExp('a-z')) === 'RegExp');
assert(type(function () {}) === 'function');
(function () {
assert(type(arguments) === 'Arguments');
})();
assert(type(new Date) === 'Date');
assert(type(1) === 'number');
assert(type(1.234) === 'number');
assert(type(-1) === 'number');
assert(type(-1.234) === 'number');
assert(type(Infinity) === 'number');
assert(type(NaN) === 'number');
assert(type(new Number(1)) === 'Number'); // note - the object version has a capital N
assert(type('hello world') === 'string');
assert(type(new String('hello')) === 'String'); // note - the object version has a capital S
assert(type(null) === 'null');
assert(type(undefined) !== 'null');
assert(type(undefined) === 'undefined');
assert(type(null) !== 'undefined');
var Noop = function () {};
assert(type({}) === 'Object');
assert(type(Noop) !== 'Object');
assert(type(new Noop) === 'Object');
assert(type(new Object) === 'Object');
All new ECMAScript 2015 objects are also supported, such as Promises and Symbols:
assert(type(new Map() === 'Map');
assert(type(new WeakMap()) === 'WeakMap');
assert(type(new Set()) === 'Set');
assert(type(new WeakSet()) === 'WeakSet');
assert(type(Symbol()) === 'symbol');
assert(type(new Promise(callback) === 'Promise');
assert(type(new Int8Array()) === 'Int8Array');
assert(type(new Uint8Array()) === 'Uint8Array');
assert(type(new UInt8ClampedArray()) === 'Uint8ClampedArray');
assert(type(new Int16Array()) === 'Int16Array');
assert(type(new Uint16Array()) === 'Uint16Array');
assert(type(new Int32Array()) === 'Int32Array');
assert(type(new UInt32Array()) === 'Uint32Array');
assert(type(new Float32Array()) === 'Float32Array');
assert(type(new Float64Array()) === 'Float64Array');
assert(type(new ArrayBuffer()) === 'ArrayBuffer');
assert(type(new DataView(arrayBuffer)) === 'DataView');
Also, if you use
Symbol.toStringTag to change an Objects return value of the
toString() Method,
type() will return this value, e.g:
var myObject = {};
myObject[Symbol.toStringTag] = 'myCustomType';
assert(type(myObject) === 'myCustomType');