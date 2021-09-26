Improved typeof detection for node, Deno, and the browser.





Supported Browsers Chrome Edge Firefox Safari IE ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 9, 10, 11

What is Type-Detect?

Type Detect is a module which you can use to detect the type of a given object. It returns a string representation of the object's type, either using typeof or @@toStringTag . It also normalizes some object names for consistency among browsers.

The typeof operator will only specify primitive values; everything else is "object" (including null , arrays, regexps, etc). Many developers use Object.prototype.toString() - which is a fine alternative and returns many more types (null returns [object Null] , Arrays as [object Array] , regexps as [object RegExp] etc).

Sadly, Object.prototype.toString is slow, and buggy. By slow - we mean it is slower than typeof . By buggy - we mean that some values (like Promises, the global object, iterators, dataviews, a bunch of HTML elements) all report different things in different browsers.

type-detect fixes all of the shortcomings with Object.prototype.toString . We have extra code to speed up checks of JS and DOM objects, as much as 20-30x faster for some values. type-detect also fixes any consistencies with these objects.

Installation

type-detect is available on npm. To install it, type:

npm install type -detect

Deno

type-detect can be imported with the following line:

import type from 'https://deno.land/x/type_detect@v4.1.0/index.ts'

Browsers

You can also use it within the browser; install via npm and use the type-detect.js file found within the download. For example:

< script src = "./node_modules/type-detect/type-detect.js" > </ script >

Usage

The primary export of type-detect is function that can serve as a replacement for typeof . The results of this function will be more specific than that of native typeof .

var type = require ( 'type-detect' );

Or, in the browser use case, after the

var type = typeDetect;

array

assert(type([]) === 'Array' ); assert(type( new Array ()) === 'Array' );

regexp

assert(type( /a-z/gi ) === 'RegExp' ); assert(type( new RegExp ( 'a-z' )) === 'RegExp' );

function

assert(type( function ( ) {}) === 'function' );

arguments

( function ( ) { assert(type( arguments ) === 'Arguments' ); })();

assert(type( new Date ) === 'Date' );

number

assert(type( 1 ) === 'number' ); assert(type( 1.234 ) === 'number' ); assert(type( -1 ) === 'number' ); assert(type( -1.234 ) === 'number' ); assert(type( Infinity ) === 'number' ); assert(type( NaN ) === 'number' ); assert(type( new Number ( 1 )) === 'Number' );

string

assert(type( 'hello world' ) === 'string' ); assert(type( new String ( 'hello' )) === 'String' );

null

assert(type( null ) === 'null' ); assert(type( undefined ) !== 'null' );

undefined

assert(type( undefined ) === 'undefined' ); assert(type( null ) !== 'undefined' );

object

var Noop = function ( ) {}; assert(type({}) === 'Object' ); assert(type(Noop) !== 'Object' ); assert(type( new Noop) === 'Object' ); assert(type( new Object ) === 'Object' );

ECMA6 Types

All new ECMAScript 2015 objects are also supported, such as Promises and Symbols:

assert(type( new Map () === 'Map' ); assert(type( new WeakMap ()) === 'WeakMap' ); assert(type( new Set ()) === 'Set' ); assert(type( new WeakSet ()) === 'WeakSet' ); assert(type( Symbol ()) === 'symbol' ); assert(type( new Promise (callback) === 'Promise' ); assert(type( new Int8Array ()) === 'Int8Array' ); assert(type( new Uint8Array ()) === 'Uint8Array' ); assert(type( new UInt8ClampedArray()) === 'Uint8ClampedArray' ); assert(type( new Int16Array ()) === 'Int16Array' ); assert(type( new Uint16Array ()) === 'Uint16Array' ); assert(type( new Int32Array ()) === 'Int32Array' ); assert(type( new UInt32Array()) === 'Uint32Array' ); assert(type( new Float32Array ()) === 'Float32Array' ); assert(type( new Float64Array ()) === 'Float64Array' ); assert(type( new ArrayBuffer ()) === 'ArrayBuffer' ); assert(type( new DataView (arrayBuffer)) === 'DataView' );

Also, if you use Symbol.toStringTag to change an Objects return value of the toString() Method, type() will return this value, e.g: