A CLI tool to check type coverage for typescript code
This tool will check type of all identifiers,
the type coverage rate =
the count of identifiers whose type is not any /
the total count of identifiers, the higher, the better.
any by running in CI.
yarn global add type-coverage
run
type-coverage
|name
|type
|description
-p,
--project
|string?
|tell the CLI where is the
tsconfig.json(Added in
v1.0)
--detail
|boolean?
|show detail(Added in
v1.0)
--at-least
|number?
|fail if coverage rate < this value(Added in
v1.0)
--debug
|boolean?
|show debug info(Added in
v1.0)
--strict
|boolean?
|strict mode(Added in
v1.7)
--ignore-catch
|boolean?
|ignore catch(Added in
v1.13)
--cache
|boolean?
|enable cache(Added in
v1.10)
--ignore-files
|string[]?
|ignore files(Added in
v1.14)
-h,
--help
|boolean?
|show help(Added in
v2.5)
--is
|number?
|fail if coverage rate !== this value(Added in
v2.6)
--update
|boolean?
|update "typeCoverage" in package.json to current result(Added in
v2.6)
--update-if-higher
|boolean?
|update "typeCoverage" in package.json to current result if new type coverage is higher(Added in
v2.20)
--ignore-unread
|boolean?
|allow writes to variables with implicit any types(Added in
v2.14)
--ignore-nested
|boolean?
|ignore any in type arguments, eg:
Promise<any>(Added in
v2.16)
--ignore-as-assertion
|boolean?
|ignore as assertion, eg:
foo as string(Added in
v2.16)
--ignore-type-assertion
|boolean?
|ignore type assertion, eg:
<string>foo(Added in
v2.16)
--ignore-non-null-assertion
|boolean?
|ignore non-null assertion, eg:
foo!(Added in
v2.16)
--ignore-object
|boolean?
Object type not counted as any, eg:
foo: Object(Added in
v2.21)
--ignore-empty-type
|boolean?
|empty type not counted as any, eg:
foo: {}(Added in
v2.21)
--show-relative-path
|boolean?
|show relative path in detail message(Added in
v2.17)
--history-file
|string?
|file name where history is saved(Added in
v2.18)
--no-detail-when-failed
|boolean?
|not show detail message when the CLI failed(Added in
v2.19)
If the identifiers' type arguments exist and contain at least one
any, like
any[],
ReadonlyArray<any>,
Promise<any>,
Foo<number, any>, it will be considered as
any too(Added in
v1.7)
Type assertion, like
foo as string,
foo!,
<string>foo will be considered as uncovered, exclude
foo as const,
<const>foo,
foo as unknown(Added in
v2.8), and other safe type assertion powered by
isTypeAssignableTo(Added in
v2.9)
Object type(like
foo: Object) and empty type(like
foo: {}) will be considered as any(Added in
v2.21)
Also, future minor release may introduce stricter type check in this mode, which may lower the type coverage rate
save and reuse type check result of files that is unchanged and independent of changed files in
.type-coverage directory, to improve speed
If you want to get 100% type coverage then
try {} catch {} is
the largest blocked towards that.
This can be fixed in typescript with Allow type annotation on catch clause variable
but until then you can turn on
--ignore-catch --at-least 100.
Your catch blocks should look like
try {
await ...
} catch (anyErr) {
const err = <Error> anyErr
}
To have the highest type coverage.
This tool will ignore the files, eg:
--ignore-files "demo1/*.ts" --ignore-files "demo2/foo.ts"
"typeCoverage": {
"atLeast": 99, // same as --at-least (Added in `v1.4`)
"is": 99, // same as --is (Added in `v2.6`)
"cache": true, // same as --cache (Added in `v2.11`)
"debug": true, // same as --debug (Added in `v2.11`)
"detail": true, // same as --detail (Added in `v2.11`)
"ignoreCatch": true, // same as --ignore-catch (Added in `v2.11`)
"ignoreFiles": ["demo1/*.ts", "demo2/foo.ts"], // same as --ignore-files "demo1/*.ts" --ignore-files "demo2/foo.ts" (Added in `v2.11`)
"project": "tsconfig.json", // same as --project tsconfig.json or -p tsconfig.json (Added in `v2.11`)
"strict": true, // same as --strict (Added in `v2.11`)
"suppressError": true, // same as --suppressError (Added in `v2.11`)
"update": true, // same as --update (Added in `v2.11`)
"updateIfHigher": true, // same as --update-if-higher (Added in `v2.20`)
"ignoreUnread": true, // same as --ignore-unread (Added in `v2.14`)
"ignoreNested": true, // same as --ignore-nested (Added in `v2.16`)
"ignoreAsAssertion": true, // same as --ignore-as-assertion (Added in `v2.16`)
"ignoreTypeAssertion": true, // same as --ignore-type-assertion (Added in `v2.16`)
"ignoreNonNullAssertion": true, // same as --ignore-non-null-assertion (Added in `v2.16`)
"ignoreObject": true, // same as --ignore-object(Added in `v2.21`)
"ignoreEmptyType": true, // same as --ignore-empty-type(Added in `v2.21`)
"showRelativePath": true, // same as --show-relative-path (Added in `v2.17`)
"historyFile": "typecoverage.json", // same as --history-file (Added in `v2.18`)
"noDetailWhenFailed": true, // same as --no-detail-when-failed (Added in `v2.19`)
},
Use
type-coverage:ignore-next-line or
type-coverage:ignore-line in comment(
// or
/* */) to ignore
any in a line.(Added in
v1.9)
try {
// type-coverage:ignore-next-line
} catch (error) { // type-coverage:ignore-line
}
Use your own project url:
[![type-coverage](https://img.shields.io/badge/dynamic/json.svg?label=type-coverage&prefix=%E2%89%A5&suffix=%&query=$.typeCoverage.atLeast&uri=https%3A%2F%2Fraw.githubusercontent.com%2Fplantain-00%2Ftype-coverage%2Fmaster%2Fpackage.json)](https://github.com/plantain-00/type-coverage)
Using codechecks you can integrate
type-coverage with GitHub's Pull Requests. See type-coverage-watcher.
Using typescript-coverage-report you can generate typescript coverage report.
v1.3)
import { lint } from 'type-coverage-core'
const result = await lint('.', { strict: true })
export function lint(project: string, options?: Partial<LintOptions>): Promise<FileTypeCheckResult & { program: ts.Program }>
export function lintSync(compilerOptions: ts.CompilerOptions, rootNames: string[], options?: Partial<LintOptions>): FileTypeCheckResult & { program: ts.Program } // Added in `v2.12`
export interface LintOptions {
debug: boolean,
files?: string[],
oldProgram?: ts.Program,
strict: boolean, // Added in v1.7
enableCache: boolean, // Added in v1.10
ignoreCatch: boolean, // Added in v1.13
ignoreFiles?: string | string[], // Added in v1.14
fileCounts: boolean, // Added in v2.3
absolutePath?: boolean, // Added in v2.4
processAny?: ProccessAny, // Added in v2.7
ignoreUnreadAnys: boolean, // Added in v2.14
ignoreNested: boolean // Added in v2.16
ignoreAsAssertion: boolean // Added in v2.16
ignoreTypeAssertion: boolean // Added in v2.16
ignoreNonNullAssertion: boolean // Added in v2.16
ignoreObject: boolean // Added in v2.21
ignoreEmptyType: boolean // Added in v2.21
}
export interface FileTypeCheckResult {
correctCount: number
totalCount: number
anys: FileAnyInfo[]
fileCounts: { // Added in v2.3
correctCount: number,
totalCount: number,
}[]
}
export interface FileAnyInfo {
line: number
character: number
text: string
kind: FileAnyInfoKind // Added in v2.13
}
export const enum FileAnyInfoKind {
any = 1, // any
containsAny = 2, // Promise<any>
unsafeAs = 3, // foo as string
unsafeTypeAssertion = 4, // <string>foo
unsafeNonNull = 5, // foo!
}
export type ProccessAny = (node: ts.Node, context: FileContext) => boolean
v2.12)
yarn add ts-plugin-type-coverage -D
{
"compilerOptions": {
"plugins": [
{
"name": "ts-plugin-type-coverage",
"strict": true, // for all configurations, see LintOptions above
"ignoreCatch": true,
}
]
}
}
For VSCode users, choose "Use Workspace Version", See https://github.com/microsoft/TypeScript/wiki/Writing-a-Language-Service-Plugin#testing-locally, or just use the wrapped plugin below.
v2.13)
https://marketplace.visualstudio.com/items?itemName=york-yao.vscode-type-coverage
Configuration is in
Preferences -
Settings -
Extensions -
Type Coverage
If the result from the vscode plugin is different from the result from the CLI, maybe your project root directory's
tsconfig.json is different from your CLI
tsconfig.json
If the plugin does not work, you may see some workarounds:
Q: Does this count JavaScript files?
Yes, This package calls Typescript API, Typescript can parse Javascript file(with
allowJs), then this package can too.
CHANGELOG for minor and patch release
typescript from
dependencies to
peerDependencies
type-coverage to package
type-coverage-core
// v1
import { lint } from 'type-coverage'
lint('.', false, false, undefined, undefined, true)
// v2
import { lint } from 'type-coverage-core'
lint('.', { strict: true })