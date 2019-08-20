Type Assertions

Assertions to test your TypeScript types.

Usage

Define a type-tests.ts file and you can make assertions like:

import * as ta from 'type-assertions' ; ta.assert<ta.Not<ta.Equal<{x: 1 }, never>>>(); ta.assert<ta.Not<ta.Equal<never, {x: 1 }>>>(); ta.assert<ta.Not<ta.Equal<{x: 1 }, {y: 1 }>>>(); ta.assert<ta.Not<ta.Equal<{y: 1 }, {x: 1 }>>>(); ta.assert<ta.Extends<{x: 1 }, any >>(); ta.assert<ta.Not<ta.Extends< any , {x: 1 }>>>(); ta.assert<ta.UnionIncludesExact< string | number , string >>(); ta.assert<ta.Not<ta.UnionIncludesExact< string | number , 'hello' >>>(); ta.assert<ta.Not<ta.UnionIncludesExact< number , 'hello' >>>();

When you run the build, you will get errors in typesctipt if any of your assertions are not valid.

License

MIT