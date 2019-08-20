openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ta

type-assertions

by Forbes Lindesay
1.1.0 (see all)

Assertions to test your TypeScript types.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Type Assertions

Assertions to test your TypeScript types.

Usage

Define a type-tests.ts file and you can make assertions like:

import * as ta from 'type-assertions';

ta.assert<ta.Not<ta.Equal<{x: 1}, never>>>();
ta.assert<ta.Not<ta.Equal<never, {x: 1}>>>();

ta.assert<ta.Not<ta.Equal<{x: 1}, {y: 1}>>>();
ta.assert<ta.Not<ta.Equal<{y: 1}, {x: 1}>>>();

ta.assert<ta.Extends<{x: 1}, any>>();
ta.assert<ta.Not<ta.Extends<any, {x: 1}>>>();

ta.assert<ta.UnionIncludesExact<string | number, string>>();
ta.assert<ta.Not<ta.UnionIncludesExact<string | number, 'hello'>>>();
ta.assert<ta.Not<ta.UnionIncludesExact<number, 'hello'>>>();

When you run the build, you will get errors in typesctipt if any of your assertions are not valid.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial