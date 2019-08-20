Assertions to test your TypeScript types.
Define a
type-tests.ts file and you can make assertions like:
import * as ta from 'type-assertions';
ta.assert<ta.Not<ta.Equal<{x: 1}, never>>>();
ta.assert<ta.Not<ta.Equal<never, {x: 1}>>>();
ta.assert<ta.Not<ta.Equal<{x: 1}, {y: 1}>>>();
ta.assert<ta.Not<ta.Equal<{y: 1}, {x: 1}>>>();
ta.assert<ta.Extends<{x: 1}, any>>();
ta.assert<ta.Not<ta.Extends<any, {x: 1}>>>();
ta.assert<ta.UnionIncludesExact<string | number, string>>();
ta.assert<ta.Not<ta.UnionIncludesExact<string | number, 'hello'>>>();
ta.assert<ta.Not<ta.UnionIncludesExact<number, 'hello'>>>();
When you run the build, you will get errors in typesctipt if any of your assertions are not valid.
MIT