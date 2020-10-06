openbase logo
type-analyzer

by uber-web
0.3.0 (see all)

Infer types from columns in JSON

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

type-analyzer

Infer data types from CSV columns.

Overview

This package provides a single interface for generating the datatype for a given row-column formatted dataset. We support the following datatypes:

  • DATE
  • TIME
  • DATETIME
  • NUMBER
  • INT
  • FLOAT
  • CURRENCY
  • PERCENT
  • STRING
  • ARRAY
  • OBJECT
  • ZIPCODE
  • BOOLEAN
  • GEOMETRY
  • GEOMETRY_FROM_STRING
  • PAIR_GEOMETRY_FROM_STRING
  • NONE

Installation

npm install type-analyzer

Usage

Analyzer.computeColMeta(data, rules, options) (Function)

Parameters

  • data Array required An array of row object
  • rules Array optional An array of custom regex rules
  • options Object optional Option object
  • options.ignoreDataTypes Array optional Data types to ignore
var Analyzer = require('type-analyzer').Analyzer;
var data = [
    {
        "ST_AsText": "MULTIPOLYGON (((30 20, 45 40, 10 40, 30 20)), ((15 5, 40 10, 10 20, 5 10, 15 5)))",
        "name": "san_francisco",
        "lat": "37.7749295",
        "lng": "-122.4194155",
        "launch_date": "2010-06-05",
        "added_at": "2010-06-05 12:00"
    },
    {
        "ST_AsText": "MULTIPOLYGON (((30 20, 45 40, 10 40, 30 20)), ((15 5, 40 10, 10 20, 5 10, 15 5)))",
        "name": "paris",
        "lat": "48.856666",
        "lng": "2.3509871",
        "launch_date": "2011-12-04",
        "added_at": "2010-06-05 12:00"
    },
]
var colMeta = Analyzer.computeColMeta(data);
  • rules

You can pass in an array of custom rules. For example. if you want to ensure that a column full of ids represented as numbers is identified as a column of strings. Rules can be matched with either exact name of the column, or regex used to match names. Note: Analyzer prefers rules using name over regex since better performance.

var Analyzer = require('type-analyzer').Analyzer;

var colMeta = Analyzer.computeColMeta(data, [{name: 'id', dataType: 'STRING'}]);
// or
var colMeta = Analyzer.computeColMeta(data, [{regex: /id/, dataType: 'STRING'}]);
  • options.ignoreDataTypes

You can also pass in ignoreDataTypes to ignore certain types. This will improve your type checking performance.

var DATA_TYPES = require('type-analyzer').DATA_TYPES;

var colMeta = Analyzer.computeColMeta(arr, [], {ignoredDataTypes: DATA_TYPES.CURRENCY})[0].type,

And it will short cut around the usual analysis system and give you back the column formatted as you'd expect.

DATA_TYPES

You can import all availale types as a constant.

Update

Breaking changes with v1.0.0: Regex has moved into src, but can more easily be accessed from the module.exports from the root. As part of a larger clean up many extraneous util files were removed.

