Infer data types from CSV columns.
This package provides a single interface for generating the datatype for a given row-column formatted dataset. We support the following datatypes:
npm install type-analyzer
Analyzer.computeColMeta(data, rules, options) (Function)
Parameters
data Array required An array of row object
rules Array optional An array of custom regex rules
options Object optional Option object
options.ignoreDataTypes Array optional Data types to ignore
var Analyzer = require('type-analyzer').Analyzer;
var data = [
{
"ST_AsText": "MULTIPOLYGON (((30 20, 45 40, 10 40, 30 20)), ((15 5, 40 10, 10 20, 5 10, 15 5)))",
"name": "san_francisco",
"lat": "37.7749295",
"lng": "-122.4194155",
"launch_date": "2010-06-05",
"added_at": "2010-06-05 12:00"
},
{
"ST_AsText": "MULTIPOLYGON (((30 20, 45 40, 10 40, 30 20)), ((15 5, 40 10, 10 20, 5 10, 15 5)))",
"name": "paris",
"lat": "48.856666",
"lng": "2.3509871",
"launch_date": "2011-12-04",
"added_at": "2010-06-05 12:00"
},
]
var colMeta = Analyzer.computeColMeta(data);
rules
You can pass in an array of custom rules. For example. if you want to ensure that a column full of ids represented as numbers is identified as a column of strings. Rules can be matched with either exact
name of the column, or
regex used to match names. Note: Analyzer prefers rules using name over regex since better performance.
var Analyzer = require('type-analyzer').Analyzer;
var colMeta = Analyzer.computeColMeta(data, [{name: 'id', dataType: 'STRING'}]);
// or
var colMeta = Analyzer.computeColMeta(data, [{regex: /id/, dataType: 'STRING'}]);
options.ignoreDataTypes
You can also pass in
ignoreDataTypes to ignore certain types. This will improve your type checking performance.
var DATA_TYPES = require('type-analyzer').DATA_TYPES;
var colMeta = Analyzer.computeColMeta(arr, [], {ignoredDataTypes: DATA_TYPES.CURRENCY})[0].type,
And it will short cut around the usual analysis system and give you back the column formatted as you'd expect.
DATA_TYPES
You can import all availale types as a constant.
Breaking changes with v1.0.0: Regex has moved into src, but can more easily be accessed from the module.exports from the root. As part of a larger clean up many extraneous util files were removed.