openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tw

txt.wav

by George Mayorga
1.0.5 (see all)

some weird text animations the internet deserves

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

716

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

txt.wav

npm version Code Climate CDNJS

some weird text animations the internet deserves.

check out the demos

NPM

npm install --save txt.wav

CDN

See https://cdnjs.com/libraries/txt.wav

basic usage

  1. include the css and js files from the dist folder.

  2. add the class txtwav to an element you want to animate.

  3. add the class for the specific animation you want to include from the following:

  • slow
  • vibe
  • bounce
  • flip

full example:

<h1 class="txtwav slow">true freaks only</h1>

about Still Life

txt.wav is maintained by Still Life.

we love open source software. see our other projects or hire us to design and develop your product.

license

txt.wav is licensed under the MIT license. (http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial