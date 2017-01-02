some weird text animations the internet deserves.

check out the demos

NPM

npm install --save txt .wav

CDN

See https://cdnjs.com/libraries/txt.wav

basic usage

include the css and js files from the dist folder. add the class txtwav to an element you want to animate. add the class for the specific animation you want to include from the following:

slow

vibe

bounce

flip

full example:

< h1 class = "txtwav slow" > true freaks only </ h1 >

about Still Life

txt.wav is maintained by Still Life.

we love open source software. see our other projects or hire us to design and develop your product.

license

txt.wav is licensed under the MIT license. (http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT)