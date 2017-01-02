some weird text animations the internet deserves.
check out the demos
npm install --save txt.wav
See https://cdnjs.com/libraries/txt.wav
include the
css and
js files from the
dist folder.
add the class
txtwav to an element you want to animate.
add the class for the specific animation you want to include from the following:
slow
vibe
bounce
flip
full example:
<h1 class="txtwav slow">true freaks only</h1>
txt.wav is maintained by Still Life.
we love open source software. see our other projects or hire us to design and develop your product.
txt.wav is licensed under the MIT license. (http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT)