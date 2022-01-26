English | 简体中文
A lightweight, extendable front-end developer tool for mobile web page.
vConsole is framework-free, you can use it in Vue or React or any other framework application.
Now vConsole is the official debugging tool for WeChat Miniprograms.
console.log|info|error|...
XMLHttpRequest,
Fetch,
sendBeacon
Cookies,
LocalStorage,
SessionStorage
Detailed release notes for each version are available on Changelog.
See Tutorial for more usage details.
For installation, there are 2 primary ways of adding vConsole to a project:
$ npm install vconsole
import VConsole from 'vconsole';
const vConsole = new VConsole();
// or init with options
const vConsole = new VConsole({ theme: 'dark' });
// call `console` methods as usual
console.log('Hello world');
// remove it when you finish debugging
vConsole.destroy();
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vconsole@latest/dist/vconsole.min.js"></script>
<script>
// VConsole will be exported to `window.VConsole` by default.
var vConsole = new window.VConsole();
</script>
Available CDN:
http://wechatfe.github.io/vconsole/demo.html
console.log('output to Log panel.')
console.log('[system]', 'output to System panel.')
QQ Group: 497430533