This is a node.js module that classifies if a sentence can be replied with "that's what she said".

Installation

npm install twss

Usage

var twss = require( 'twss' ); twss. is ("Nice weather we're having today"); // false twss. is ("Can you make it harder?"); // true twss. is ("You're not going fast enough!"); // true

Settings

twss.algo

You change algorithm from the default naive bayes classifier (nbc) to a k-nearest neighbor algorithm (knn).

twss.algo = 'nbc' twss.algo = 'knn'

twss.threshold

If you want more obscure jokes to be accepted, you can set the "probability the sentence can be replied with twss" threshold. Be aware that a too low threshold may result in a lot of false-positives, and a too high threshold may result in a lot of false-negatives.

twss. threshold = 0.5 ; twss.is( "You're hardly my first." ); // false twss. threshold = 0.3 ; twss.is( "You're hardly my first." ); // true

Additional functions

twss.probability

If you'd just like the probability that a sentence can be replied with "That's what she said" you can use the twss.probability function.

twss .probability ( "Behold, I come quickly." );

Or just use the alias twss.prob