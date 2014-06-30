openbase logo
tws

twss

by Daniel Rapp
0.1.6 (see all)

A node.js "that's what she said" classifier

Readme

This is a node.js module that classifies if a sentence can be replied with "that's what she said".

Installation

npm install twss

Usage

var twss = require('twss');

twss.is("Nice weather we're having today"); // false
twss.is("Can you make it harder?");         // true
twss.is("You're not going fast enough!");   // true

Settings

twss.algo

You change algorithm from the default naive bayes classifier (nbc) to a k-nearest neighbor algorithm (knn).

twss.algo = 'nbc';
twss.algo = 'knn';

twss.threshold

If you want more obscure jokes to be accepted, you can set the "probability the sentence can be replied with twss" threshold. Be aware that a too low threshold may result in a lot of false-positives, and a too high threshold may result in a lot of false-negatives.

twss.threshold = 0.5;
twss.is("You're hardly my first."); // false

twss.threshold = 0.3;
twss.is("You're hardly my first."); // true

Additional functions

twss.probability

If you'd just like the probability that a sentence can be replied with "That's what she said" you can use the twss.probability function.

twss.probability("Behold, I come quickly."); // 0.956323045469951

Or just use the alias twss.prob

twss.prob("The juice keeps coming out of the wrong hole!") // 0.9961630818418142

