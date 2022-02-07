A simple, expressive API for TailwindCSS + React Native, written in TypeScript
import { View, Text } from 'react-native';
import tw from 'twrnc';
const MyComponent = () => (
<View style={tw`p-4 android:pt-2 bg-white dark:bg-black`}>
<Text style={tw`text-md text-black dark:text-white`}>Hello World</Text>
</View>
);
tailwind.config.js for full configuration
android:mt-4 ios:mt-2
bg-white dark:bg-black
w-48 lg:w-64 (also, arbitrary:
min-w-[600px]:flex-wrap)
portrait:flex-col landscape:flex-row
vw and
vh unit support:
h-screen,
min-w-screen,
w-[25vw], etc...
retina device pixel density prefix:
w-4 retina:w-2
mt-[31px] bg-[#eaeaea] text-red-200/75, etc...
npm install twrnc
The default export is an ES6 Tagged template function which is nice and terse for the most common use case -- passing a bunch of space-separated Tailwind classes and getting back a react-native style object:
import tw from 'twrnc';
tw`pt-6 bg-blue-100`;
// -> { paddingTop: 24, backgroundColor: 'rgba(219, 234, 254, 1)' }
In the spirit of Tailwindcss's intuitive responsive prefix syntax,
twrnc adds support
for platform prefixes to conditionally apply styles based on the current platform:
// 😎 styles only added if platform matches
tw`ios:pt-4 android:pt-2`;
Media query-like breakpoint prefixes supported (see Breakpoints for configuration):
// 😎 faux media queries
tw`flex-col lg:flex-row`;
Dark mode support (see here for configuration);
// 😎 dark mode support
tw`bg-white dark:bg-black`;
You can also use
tw.style() for handling more complex class name declarations. The api
for this function is directly taken from the excellent
classnames package.
// pass multiple args
tw.style('text-sm', 'bg-blue-100', 'flex-row mb-2');
// arrays of classnames work too
tw.style(['text-sm', 'bg-blue-100']);
// falsy stuff is ignored, so you can do conditionals like this
tw.style(isOpen && 'bg-blue-100');
// { [className]: boolean } style - key class only added if value is `true`
tw.style({
'bg-blue-100': isActive,
'text-red-500': invalid,
});
// or, combine tailwind classes with plain react-native style object:
tw.style('bg-blue-100', { resizeMode: `repeat` });
// mix and match input styles as much as you want
tw.style('bg-blue-100', ['flex-row'], { 'text-xs': true }, { fontSize: 9 });
If you need some styling that is not supported in a utility class, or just want to do some
custom run-time logic, you can pass raw RN style objects to
tw.style(), and they get
merged in with the styles generated from any other utility classes:
tw.style(`mt-1`, {
resizeMode: `repeat`,
width: `${progress}%`,
});
// -> { marginTop: 4, resizeMode: 'repeat', width: '32%' }
The
tw function also has a method
color that can be used to get back a string value of
a tailwind color. Especially useful if you're using a customized color pallette.
tw.color('blue-100');
// -> "rgba(219, 234, 254, 1)"
You can import the main
tw function and reach for
tw.style only when you need it:
import tw from 'twrnc';
const MyComponent = () => (
<View style={tw`bg-blue-100`}>
<Text style={tw.style('text-md', invalid && 'text-red-500')}>Hello</Text>
</View>
);
...or if the tagged template function isn't your cup of tea, just import
tw.style as
tw:
import { style as tw } from 'twrnc';
const MyComponent = () => (
<View style={tw('bg-blue-100', invalid && 'text-red-500')}></View>
);
You can use
twrnc right out of the box if you haven't customized your
tailwind.config.js file at all. But more likely you've got some important app-specific
tailwind customizations you'd like to use. For that reason, we expose the ability to
create a custom configured version of the
tw function object.
// lib/tailwind.js
import { create } from 'twrnc';
// create the customized version...
const tw = create(require(`../../tailwind.config.js`)); // <- your path may differ
// ... and then this becomes the main function your app uses
export default tw;
...and in your component files import your own customized version of the function instead:
// SomeComponent.js
import tw from './lib/tailwind';
To enable prefixes that require runtime device data, like dark mode, and screen size
breakpoints, etc., you need to connect the
tw function with a dynamic source of device
context information. The library exports a React hook called
useDeviceContext that takes
care of this for you. It should be included one time, at the root of your component
hierarchy, as shown below:
import tw from './lib/tailwind'; // or, if no custom config: `from 'twrnc'`
import { useDeviceContext } from 'twrnc';
export default function App() {
useDeviceContext(tw); // <- 👋
return (
<View style={tw`bg-white dark:bg-black`}>
<Text style={tw`text-black dark:text-white`}>Hello</Text>
</View>
);
}
By default, if you use
useDeviceContext() as outlined above, your app will respond to
ambient changes in the device's color scheme (set in system preferences). If you'd
prefer to explicitly control the color scheme of your app with some in-app mechanism,
you'll need to configure things slightly differently:
import { useDeviceContext, useAppColorScheme } from 'twrnc';
export default function App() {
// 1️⃣ opt OUT of listening to DEVICE color scheme events
useDeviceContext(tw, { withDeviceColorScheme: false });
// 2️⃣ use the `useAppColorScheme` hook to get a reference to the current color
// scheme, with some functions to modify it (triggering re-renders) when you need to
const [colorScheme, toggleColorScheme, setColorScheme] = useAppColorScheme(tw);
return (
{/* 3️⃣ use one of the setter functions, like `toggleColorScheme` in your app */}
<TouchableOpacity onPress={toggleColorScheme}>
<Text style={tw`text-black dark:text-white`}>Switch Color Scheme</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
);
}
useAppColorScheme() accepts an optional second argument of an initial value for the
color scheme. If not supplied, it will be initialized to the current system setting at
the time the function is called.
You can customize the breakpoints in the same way as a
tailwindcss web project, using
tailwind.config.js. The defaults that ship with
tailwindcss are geared towards the
web, so you likely want to set your own for device sizes you're interested in, like this:
// tailwind.config.js
module.exports = {
theme: {
screens: {
sm: '380px',
md: '420px',
lg: '680px',
// or maybe name them after devices for `tablet:flex-row`
tablet: '1024px',
},
},
};
To add custom utilities, use the
plugin method
described in the tailwind docs, instead of writing to a
.css file.
twrnc provides a
plugin() function you can use, but it's also compatible with the stock
tailwindcss
function:
// tailwind.config.js
const { plugin } = require('twrnc');
// or, you can use tailwinds plugin function:
const plugin = require('tailwindcss/plugin');
module.exports = {
plugins: [
plugin(({ addUtilities }) => {
addUtilities({
btn: {
padding: 3,
borderRadius: 10,
textTranform: `uppercase`,
backgroundColor: `#333`,
},
'resize-repeat': {
resizeMode: `repeat`,
},
});
}),
],
};
Wil also allow you to supply a string of other utility classes (similar to
@apply),
instead of using CSS-in-JS style objects:
module.exports = {
plugins: [
plugin(() => ({ addUtilities }) {
addUtilities({
// 😎 similar to `@apply`
btn: `px-4 py-1 rounded-full bg-red-800 text-white`,
'body-text': `font-serif leading-relaxed tracking-wide text-gray-800`,
});
}),
],
};
twrnc also exposes a
tw.matchPrefix(...prefixes: string[]) => boolean function that
allows you to test whether a given prefix (or combination of prefixes) would produce a
style given the current device context. This can be useful when you need to pass some
primitive value to a component, and wish you could leverage
tw's knowledge of the
current device, or really anywhere you just need to do some logic based on the device
context. This could also be accomplished by importing
Platform or a combination of other
RN hooks, but chances are you've already imported your
tw function, and this saves you
re-implementing all that logic on your own:
const SomeComponent = () => (
<View>
<Thumbnail imageSize={tw.matchPrefix(`portrait`) ? 60 : 90} />;
{tw.matchPrefix(`ios`, `dark`) ? <CustomIosDarkModeThing /> : <Thing />}
</View>
);
Box shadows in CSS
differ substantially from shadow in RN, so
this library doesn't attempt to parse CSS box-shadow strings and translate them into RN
style objects. Instead, it offers a number of low-level utilities not present in
tailwindcss, which map to the
4 shadow props in RN:
// RN `shadowColor`
tw`shadow-white`; // > { shadowColor: `#fff` }
tw`shadow-red-200`; // > { shadowColor: `#fff` }
tw`shadow-[#eaeaea]`; // > { shadowColor: `#eaeaea` }
tw`shadow-black shadow-color-opacity-50`; // > { shadowColor: `rgba(0,0,0,0.5)` }
// RN `shadowOffset`
tw`shadow-offset-1`; // > { shadowOffset: { width: 4, height: 4 } }
tw`shadow-offset-2/3`; // > { shadowOffset: { width: 8, height: 12 } }
tw`shadow-offset-[3px]`; // > { shadowOffset: { width: 3, height: 3 } }],
tw`shadow-offset-[4px]/[5px]`; // > { shadowOffset: { width: 4, height: 5 } }],
// RN `shadowOpacity`
tw`shadow-opacity-50`; // { shadowOpacity: 0.5 }
// RN `shadowRadius`
tw`shadow-radius-1`; // { shadowRadius: 4 }
tw`shadow-radius-[10px]`; // { shadowRadius: 10 }
We also provide a default implementation of the
shadow-<X> utils
provided by tailwindcss, so you can use:
tw`shadow-md`;
/*
-> {
shadowOffset: { width: 1, height: 1 },
shadowColor: `#000`,
shadowRadius: 3,
shadowOpacity: 0.125,
elevation: 3,
}
*/
To override the default implementations of these named shadow classes, add your own custom utilties -- any custom utilities you provide with the same names will override the ones this library ships with.
twrnc implements all of the tailwind utilities which overlap with supported RN (native,
not web) style props. But it also adds a sprinkling of RN-only utilities which don't map
to web-css, including:
elevation-1,
elevation-4
small-caps ->
{fontVariant: 'small-caps'}
font-100,
font-400, (100...900)
direction-(inherit|ltr|rtl)
align-self: baseline; via
self-baseline
include-font-padding and
remove-font-padding (android only:
includeFontPadding)
Many of the arbitrary-style utilities made possible by Tailwind JIT are implemented in
twrnc, including:
bg-[#f0f],
text-[rgb(33,45,55)]
-mt-4,
-tracking-[2px]
text-red-200/75 (
red-200 at
75% opacity)
border-black border-opacity-75
opacity-73
mt-[4px],
-pb-[3px],
tracking-[2px]
bottom-7/9,
left-5/8
min-w-[40%],
max-h-3/8,
w-[25vw],
h-[21px]
min-w-[600px]:flex-row,
max-h-[1200px]:p-4
Not every utility currently supports all variations of arbitrary values, so if you come across one you feel is missing, open an issue or a PR.
1. During the rewrite, the package name on npm was changed to
twrnc. To remove the
old library and install v2, run:
npm uninstall tailwind-react-native-classnames
npm install twrnc
2. Grep through your project replacing
from 'tailwind-react-native-classnames' with
from 'twrnc'.
3. If you were using a
tailwind.config.js you can
git rm your
tw-rn-styles.json
file, and switch to passing your config directly to
create as shown below: (details
here)
const tw = create(require(`../../tailwind.config.js`));
That's it! 🎉 The core API and functionality should work exactly the same from v1 to v2.
tw.style() api was taken outright from
classnames