Is a simple control-flow library for node.js that makes serial execution, parallel execution and error handling painless. Inspired by step twostep was based on Tim Caswell (step author) gist, but later it was refactored and almost totally rewritten. Twostep follows and extends the ideas behind the step.
Features
this.pass())
npm install twostep
All steps (functions) passed to the
Step will be executed in series. Inside
each step
this.slot() for wating of async call,
this.pass() for
passing value to the next step or
this.makeGroup() for creating group (for
having results grouped to array) can be called.
var Step = require('twostep').Step,
fs = require('fs');
Step(
function() {
// pass filename to the next step as second argument (error always first)
this.pass(__filename + '.bak');
// read the file content, it will be passed as third argument (because
// this.pass was called before)
fs.readFile(__filename, 'utf8', this.slot());
},
function(err, bakFile, content) {
// if we have an error, throw it to skip this step
if (err) throw err;
this.pass(bakFile);
fs.readdir(__dirname, this.slot());
fs.writeFile(bakFile, content, this.slot())
// `readdir` and `writeFile` will be exeuted in parallel when both of
// them done next step will be called
},
function(err, bakFile, dirContent) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('%s successfully written', bakFile);
this.pass(dirContent);
// make the group
var group = this.makeGroup();
// wait for ordered results using group.slot() - all results
// will be passed as an array with same order (as at calls)
dirContent.forEach(function(name) {
fs.stat(name, group.slot());
});
},
function(err, dirContent, stats) {
if (err) throw err;
var fileNames = dirContent.filter(function(name, i) {
return stats[i].isFile();
});
console.log('files in dir: %s', fileNames);
// don't call next step manually, it's the last step if no error
},
function(err) {
// this step will be called only if an error was occured at any step
// above, so here we can handle the error.
console.log('Error occured: ', err.stack || err);
process.exit(1);
}
);
In the example above we did
if (err) throw err; at the start of every step to
pass the error (if it exists) to the next step for handle the error at the last
step. We can avoid writing this annoying line using
Steppy. With
Steppy
example described above transforms to
var Steppy = require('twostep').Steppy,
fs = require('fs');
Steppy(
function() {
this.pass(__filename + '.bak');
fs.readFile(__filename, 'utf8', this.slot());
},
function(err, bakFile, content) {
this.pass(bakFile);
fs.readdir(__dirname, this.slot());
fs.writeFile(bakFile, content, this.slot())
},
function(err, bakFile, dirContent) {
console.log('%s successfully written', bakFile);
this.pass(dirContent);
var group = this.makeGroup();
dirContent.forEach(function(name) {
fs.stat(name, group.slot());
});
},
function(err, dirContent, stats) {
var fileNames = dirContent.filter(function(name, i) {
return stats[i].isFile();
});
console.log('files in dir: %s', fileNames);
},
function(err) {
console.log('Error occured: ', err.stack || err);
process.exit(1);
}
);
Steps container accepts functions and executes them in series. If error is
occured inside step it will be passed to the next step as first argument. First
argument of the step is always an error (falsy if no error), subsequent
arguments - values passed to the reserved slots (created via
this.pass(),
this.slot() or
this.makeGroup()) of previous step in the order the slots
were reserved.
Same steps container as
Step but it also automatically wraps every single step
with error check and calls the last step if error occurs.
Reserves one slot at the current step. Next step will be called when
all reserved slots of current step will be filled with data or the error occurs.
Returns callback
function(err, data) to fill the slot with data.
Passes one or several synchronous values to the next step.
Reserves slot, creates and returns a group, all results of which will be passed
into the reserved slot as a single array.
pass,
slot methods can be called
for created group. If group methods were not called empty array will be passed
into reserved slot.
into cloned repository run
npm install
after installtion run
npm test
for run tests and generate coverage report run
npm run testAndCover
detailed coverage report will be saved at ./coverage/index.html
MIT