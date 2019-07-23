openbase logo
twi

twix

by Isaac Cambron
1.3.0 (see all)

⌛↔️ A date range plugin for moment.js

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12.7K

GitHub Stars

374

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Twix.js

MIT License Build Status Version NPM version

Twix is a comprehensive JS library for working with date ranges, and includes a customizable smart formatter. It's written in CoffeeScript and it depends on Moment.js.

Some examples:

var t = moment("1982-01-25T09:30").twix("1982-01-25T13:30");

t.format();  //=> Jan 25, 1982, 9:30 AM - 1:30 PM

t.isSame("day"); //=> true
t.humanizeLength(); //=> "4 hours"
t.count("days"); //=> 1
t.intersection(otherRange); //=> another range

See the documentation for more.

Documentation

You can find comprehensive docs here:

Detailed documentation

Breaking change in 1.0.0: Removed the deprecated showYear and showDate smart formatter options. Use hideYear, hideDate, implicitYear, and implicitDate instead.

Building

If you want to build and test Twix for yourself, make wraps everything you need:

CommandFunction
make configureInstall dependencies (same as npm install)
make or make buildCompile src/*.coffee to dist/*.js
make testRun Mocha suite
make lintLinter
make benchMicrobenchmarks

Contributing

Patches are welcome!

  • Don't include your changes to the generated .js files in the patch; they're much harder to merge. I'll generate them when I cut the release.
  • Make sure you run the linter and the tests before submitting a PR. Use make lint and make test.
  • If you make a change that will need documentation, make the appropriate update to docs. It will get published to the website on the next release.

Changelog

CHANGELOG

Copyright 2012-2015 Isaac Cambron and contributors. Distributed under the MIT License. See LICENSE for details.

Phasers to stun

