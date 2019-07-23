Twix is a comprehensive JS library for working with date ranges, and includes a customizable smart formatter. It's written in CoffeeScript and it depends on Moment.js.
Some examples:
var t = moment("1982-01-25T09:30").twix("1982-01-25T13:30");
t.format(); //=> Jan 25, 1982, 9:30 AM - 1:30 PM
t.isSame("day"); //=> true
t.humanizeLength(); //=> "4 hours"
t.count("days"); //=> 1
t.intersection(otherRange); //=> another range
See the documentation for more.
You can find comprehensive docs here:
Breaking change in 1.0.0: Removed the deprecated
showYear and
showDate smart formatter options. Use
hideYear,
hideDate,
implicitYear, and
implicitDate instead.
If you want to build and test Twix for yourself,
make wraps everything you need:
|Command
|Function
make configure
|Install dependencies (same as
npm install)
make or
make build
|Compile
src/*.coffee to
dist/*.js
make test
|Run Mocha suite
make lint
|Linter
make bench
|Microbenchmarks
Patches are welcome!
Patches are welcome!
make lint and
make test.
Copyright 2012-2015 Isaac Cambron and contributors. Distributed under the MIT License. See LICENSE for details.