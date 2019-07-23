Twix is a comprehensive JS library for working with date ranges, and includes a customizable smart formatter. It's written in CoffeeScript and it depends on Moment.js.

Some examples:

var t = moment( "1982-01-25T09:30" ).twix( "1982-01-25T13:30" ); t.format(); t.isSame( "day" ); t.humanizeLength(); t.count( "days" ); t.intersection(otherRange);

See the documentation for more.

Documentation

You can find comprehensive docs here:

Detailed documentation

Breaking change in 1.0.0: Removed the deprecated showYear and showDate smart formatter options. Use hideYear , hideDate , implicitYear , and implicitDate instead.

Building

If you want to build and test Twix for yourself, make wraps everything you need:

Command Function make configure Install dependencies (same as npm install ) make or make build Compile src/*.coffee to dist/*.js make test Run Mocha suite make lint Linter make bench Microbenchmarks

Contributing

Patches are welcome!

Don't include your changes to the generated .js files in the patch; they're much harder to merge. I'll generate them when I cut the release.

files in the patch; they're much harder to merge. I'll generate them when I cut the release. Make sure you run the linter and the tests before submitting a PR. Use make lint and make test .

and . If you make a change that will need documentation, make the appropriate update to docs. It will get published to the website on the next release.

Changelog

CHANGELOG

Copyright and License

Copyright 2012-2015 Isaac Cambron and contributors. Distributed under the MIT License. See LICENSE for details.