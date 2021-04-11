Twitter V2 API for Node.js

An asynchronous client library for the Twitter REST and Streaming V2 API's.

Try it now

const Twitter = require ( 'twitter-v2' ); const client = new Twitter({ consumer_key : '' , consumer_secret : '' , access_token_key : '' , access_token_secret : '' , }); const { data } = await client.get( 'tweets' , { ids : '1228393702244134912' }); console .log(data);

Installation

npm install twitter-v2

Quick Start

You will need valid Twitter developer credentials in the form of a set of consumer keys. You can get early access V2 keys here.

For user based authentication:

User authentication requires your app's consumer keys and access tokens obtained from oauth 1.0a.

const client = new Twitter({ consumer_key : '' , consumer_secret : '' , access_token_key : '' , access_token_secret : '' , });

For app based authentication:

Alternatively, app authentication (which can only access public data but is often suitable for server applications) only needs your app's consumer keys and/or bearer token.

const client = new Twitter({ consumer_key : '' , consumer_secret : '' , });

or

const client = new Twitter({ bearer_token : '' , });

REST API

You can make GET, POST, and DELETE requests against the REST API via the convenience methods.

client.get(path, urlParams); client.post(path, body, urlParams); client.delete(path, urlParams);

The REST API convenience methods return Promises.

Streaming API

Use the streaming convenience methods for any stream APIs.

client.stream(path, urlParams);

The Streaming API will return an async iterator with the convenience method close() . Ensure that you call close() when done with a stream, otherwise it will continue to download content from Twitter in the background.

const stream = client.stream(path, urlParams); setTimeout( () => { stream.close(); }, 30000 ); for await ( const { data } of stream) { console .log(data); }

Note that reconnect logic is not handled by this package, you're responsible for implementing it based on the needs of your application. The stream will close itself in two cases:

If the stream becomes disconnected for an unknown reason, a TwitterError will be thrown. If Twitter's backend disconnects the stream healthily, the stream will be closed with no error.

If you wish to continuously listen to a stream, you'll need to handle both of these cases. For example:

async function listenForever ( streamFactory, dataConsumer ) { try { for await ( const { data } of streamFactory()) { dataConsumer(data); } console .log( 'Stream disconnected healthily. Reconnecting.' ); listenForever(streamFactory, dataConsumer); } catch (error) { console .warn( 'Stream disconnected with error. Retrying.' , error); listenForever(streamFactory, dataConsumer); } } listenForever( () => client.stream( 'tweets/search/stream' ), (data) => console .log(data) );

V1.1 API Support

This module does not support previous versions of the Twitter API, however it works well with the following V1.1 modules