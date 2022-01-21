openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
td

twitter-d

by Abraham Williams
0.4.0 (see all)

TypeScript types for Twitter API objects

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

50

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

twitter.d.ts

Version Status Build Status Dependency Status npm bundle size (minified + gzip)

TypeScript definitions for Twitter API objects.

Carefully constructed with the data from over 400,000 Twitter API status objects. Format will match tweet_mode="extended" and include_entities=true parameters set.

Note that the presence of field is not an indication of it being current and accurate part of the documented Twitter API.

Install

npm install --save-dev twitter-d

Usage

The main two interfaces provided are Status and User although there are a number of related interfaces like MediaEntity and AdditionalMediaInfo.

import { Status as Tweet, User } from 'twitter-d';

function getTweet(): Tweet { /* ... */ }
function getUser(): User { /* ... */ }

Or if you are using TypeScript 2.9+ you can use import().

function getStatus(): import('twitter-d').Status { /* ... */ }

User

In some contexts, using trim_user=true on GET statuses/mentions_timeline, you might get a user object that only includes id and id_str. To test if a User value is a FullUser you can use the isFullUser helper function.

import { isFullUser, User } from 'twitter-d';

function logUser(user: User) {
  if (isFullUser(user)) {
    console.log(user.name);
  } else {
    throw new Error('User is not type FullUser');
  }
}

Contributing

If you find find an inaccuracy please open an issue and include a status or user ID that demonstrates the difference.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial