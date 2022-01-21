TypeScript definitions for Twitter API objects.

Carefully constructed with the data from over 400,000 Twitter API status objects. Format will match tweet_mode="extended" and include_entities=true parameters set.

Note that the presence of field is not an indication of it being current and accurate part of the documented Twitter API.

Install

npm install --save-dev twitter -d

Usage

The main two interfaces provided are Status and User although there are a number of related interfaces like MediaEntity and AdditionalMediaInfo .

import { Status as Tweet, User } from 'twitter-d' ; function getTweet ( ): Tweet { } function getUser ( ): User { }

Or if you are using TypeScript 2.9+ you can use import() .

function getStatus ( ): import ( 'twitter-d' ). Status { }

User

In some contexts, using trim_user=true on GET statuses/mentions_timeline, you might get a user object that only includes id and id_str . To test if a User value is a FullUser you can use the isFullUser helper function.

import { isFullUser, User } from 'twitter-d' ; function logUser ( user: User ) { if (isFullUser(user)) { console .log(user.name); } else { throw new Error ( 'User is not type FullUser' ); } }

Contributing

If you find find an inaccuracy please open an issue and include a status or user ID that demonstrates the difference.