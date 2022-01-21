TypeScript definitions for Twitter API objects.
Carefully constructed with the data from over 400,000 Twitter API status objects. Format will match
tweet_mode="extended" and
include_entities=true parameters set.
Note that the presence of field is not an indication of it being current and accurate part of the documented Twitter API.
npm install --save-dev twitter-d
The main two interfaces provided are
Status and
User although there are a number of related interfaces like
MediaEntity and
AdditionalMediaInfo.
import { Status as Tweet, User } from 'twitter-d';
function getTweet(): Tweet { /* ... */ }
function getUser(): User { /* ... */ }
Or if you are using TypeScript 2.9+ you can use
import().
function getStatus(): import('twitter-d').Status { /* ... */ }
In some contexts, using
trim_user=true on GET statuses/mentions_timeline, you might get a user object that only includes
id and
id_str. To test if a
User value is a
FullUser you can use the
isFullUser helper function.
import { isFullUser, User } from 'twitter-d';
function logUser(user: User) {
if (isFullUser(user)) {
console.log(user.name);
} else {
throw new Error('User is not type FullUser');
}
}
If you find find an inaccuracy please open an issue and include a status or user ID that demonstrates the difference.