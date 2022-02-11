Twitter API v2

Strongly typed, full-featured, light, versatile yet powerful Twitter API v1.1 and v2 client for Node.js.

Main maintainer: @alkihis -

Highlights

✅ Ready for v2 and good ol' v1.1 Twitter API

✅ Light: No dependencies, 20kb minified+gzipped

✅ Bundled types for request parameters and responses

✅ Streaming support

✅ Pagination utils

✅ User-context authentication with OAuth2

✅ Media upload helpers

How to use

Install it through your favorite package manager:

yarn add twitter-api-v2 npm i twitter-api-v2

Here's a quick example of usage:

import { TwitterApi } from 'twitter-api-v2' ; const twitterClient = new TwitterApi( '<YOUR_APP_USER_TOKEN>' ); const roClient = twitterClient.readOnly; const user = await roClient.v2.userByUsername( 'plhery' ); await twitterClient.v1.tweet( 'Hello, this is a test.' ); await twitterClient.v1.uploadMedia( './big-buck-bunny.mp4' );

Sometimes, you just want to quickly bootstrap an application using the Twitter API. Even though there are a lot of libraries available on the JavaScript ecosystem, they usually just provide wrappers around HTTP methods, and some of them are bloated with many dependencies.

twitter-api-v2 is meant to provide full endpoint wrapping, from method name to response data, using descriptive typings for read/write/DMs rights, request parameters and response payload.

A small feature comparaison with other libs:

Package API version(s) Response typings Media helpers Pagination Subdeps Size (gzip) Install size twitter-api-v2 v1.1, v2, labs ✅ ✅ ✅ 0 ~20 kB twit v1.1 ❌ ✅ ❌ 51 ~214.5 kB twitter v1.1 ❌ ❌ ❌ 50 ~182.1 kB twitter-lite v1.1, v2 ❌ ❌* ❌ 4 ~5.3 kB twitter-v2 v2 ❌ ❌ ❌ 7 ~4.5 kB

*No support for media/upload , cannot send a multipart/form-data encoded-body without tricks

Features

Here's the detailed feature list of twitter-api-v2 :

Support for v1.1 and v2 of Twitter API

Make signed HTTP requests to Twitter with every auth type: OAuth 1.0a , OAuth2 (even brand new user context OAuth2!) and Basic HTTP Authorization

, (even brand new user context OAuth2!) and HTTP Authorization Helpers for numerous HTTP request methods ( GET , POST , PUT , DELETE and PATCH ), that handle query string parse & format, automatic body formatting and more

, , , and ), that handle query string parse & format, automatic body formatting and more High-class support for stream endpoints, with easy data consumption and auto-reconnect on stream errors

Request helpers:

Automatic paginator for endpoints like user and tweet timelines, allowing payload consumption with modern asynchronous iterators until your rate-limit is hit

Convenient methods for authentication - generate auth links and ask for tokens to your users will be a breeze

Media upload with API v1.1, including long video & subtitles support , automatic media type detection, chunked upload and support for concurrent uploads

, automatic media type detection, and support for Dedicated methods that wraps API v1.1 & v2 endpoints, with typed arguments and fully typed responses

and fully Bundled parsing of rate limit headers

Typed errors, meaningful error messages, error enumerations for both v1.1 and v2

Typings for tweet, user, media entities (and more) are bundled!

Type-safe wrapping of dedicated methods in 3 right level: DM/Read-write/Read-only (just like Twitter API do!) - you can declare a read-only client - you will only see the methods associated with read-only endpoints

And last but not least, fully powered by native Promise s.

Documentation