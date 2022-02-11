Strongly typed, full-featured, light, versatile yet powerful Twitter API v1.1 and v2 client for Node.js.
✅ Ready for v2 and good ol' v1.1 Twitter API
✅ Light: No dependencies, 20kb minified+gzipped
✅ Bundled types for request parameters and responses
✅ Streaming support
✅ Pagination utils
✅ User-context authentication with OAuth2
✅ Media upload helpers
Install it through your favorite package manager:
yarn add twitter-api-v2
# or
npm i twitter-api-v2
Here's a quick example of usage:
import { TwitterApi } from 'twitter-api-v2';
// Instanciate with desired auth type (here's Bearer v2 auth)
const twitterClient = new TwitterApi('<YOUR_APP_USER_TOKEN>');
// Tell typescript it's a readonly app
const roClient = twitterClient.readOnly;
// Play with the built in methods
const user = await roClient.v2.userByUsername('plhery');
await twitterClient.v1.tweet('Hello, this is a test.');
// You can upload media easily!
await twitterClient.v1.uploadMedia('./big-buck-bunny.mp4');
Sometimes, you just want to quickly bootstrap an application using the Twitter API. Even though there are a lot of libraries available on the JavaScript ecosystem, they usually just provide wrappers around HTTP methods, and some of them are bloated with many dependencies.
twitter-api-v2 is meant to provide full endpoint wrapping, from method name to response data,
using descriptive typings for read/write/DMs rights, request parameters and response payload.
A small feature comparaison with other libs:
|Package
|API version(s)
|Response typings
|Media helpers
|Pagination
|Subdeps
|Size (gzip)
|Install size
|twitter-api-v2
|v1.1, v2, labs
|✅
|✅
|✅
|0
|~20 kB
|twit
|v1.1
|❌
|✅
|❌
|51
|~214.5 kB
|v1.1
|❌
|❌
|❌
|50
|~182.1 kB
|twitter-lite
|v1.1, v2
|❌
|❌*
|❌
|4
|~5.3 kB
|twitter-v2
|v2
|❌
|❌
|❌
|7
|~4.5 kB
*No support for
media/upload, cannot send a
multipart/form-data encoded-body without tricks
Here's the detailed feature list of
twitter-api-v2:
GET,
POST,
PUT,
DELETE and
PATCH),
that handle query string parse & format, automatic body formatting and more
And last but not least, fully powered by native
Promises.
Learn how to use the full potential of
twitter-api-v2.