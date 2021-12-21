openbase logo
twitter-api-client

by FeedHive
1.4.0 (see all)

A user-friendly Node.js / JavaScript client library for interacting with the Twitter API.

Downloads/wk

6.9K

GitHub Stars

830

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Twitter API Client

Node.js client for Twitter API

NPM Version Build Status

Table of content

Features

☑️ Includes 90% of the official Twitter API endpoints.
☑️ Promise-based! No ugly callbacks.
☑️ Fully typed! Both for query parameters and responses.
☑️ Inbuilt in-memory cache for rate-limit friendly usage.

Getting Started

Get your Twitter credentials

You will need to create a set of Twitter developer credentials from your Twitter Developer account.
If you don't have one already, apply for a developer account here.
It takes about 5 minutes.

Install

npm i twitter-api-client

Usage

import { TwitterClient } from 'twitter-api-client';

const twitterClient = new TwitterClient({
  apiKey: '<YOUR-TWITTER-API-KEY>',
  apiSecret: '<YOUR-TWITTER-API-SECRET>',
  accessToken: '<YOUR-TWITTER-ACCESS-TOKEN>',
  accessTokenSecret: '<YOUR-TWITTER-ACCESS-TOKEN-SECRET>',
});

// Search for a user
const data = await twitterClient.accountsAndUsers.usersSearch({ q: 'twitterDev' });

// Get message event by Id
const data = await twitterClient.directMessages.directMessagesEventsShow({ id: '1234' });

// Get most recent 25 retweets of a tweet
const data = await twitterClient.tweets.statusesRetweetsById({ id: '12345', count: 25 });

// Get local trends
const data = await twitterClient.trends.trendsAvailable();

See all available methods here.

Configuration

twitter-api-client comes with an inbuilt in-memory cache.
The stale data is served by the cache-first principle.

You can configure the caching behavior upon instantiation of the client:

const twitterClient = new TwitterClient({
  apiKey: '<YOUR-TWITTER-API-KEY>',
  apiSecret: '<YOUR-TWITTER-API-SECRET>',
  accessToken: '<YOUR-TWITTER-ACCESS-TOKEN>',
  accessTokenSecret: '<YOUR-TWITTER-ACCESS-TOKEN-SECRET>',
  ttl: 120, // seconds. Defaults to 360
  disableCache: true, // Disables the caching behavior. Defaults to 'false'
  maxByteSize: 32000000, // Maximum (approximated) memory size for cache store. Defaults to 16000000.
});

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License

Get Help

Contribute

Issues

In the case of a bug report, bugfix or a suggestions, please feel very free to open an issue.

Pull request

Pull requests are always welcome, and I'll do my best to do reviews as fast as I can. Please refer to the contribution guide to see how to get started.

