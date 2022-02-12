Twurple

A set of libraries that aims to cover all of the existing Twitch APIs.

Query the Helix API

Build a chat bot

React to custom redemptions, subscriptions, follows and much more using PubSub and EventSub

Do all this without caring about the expiry of your access tokens - we can refresh them automatically

Installation

To add Twurple to your project, just execute:

yarn add @ twurple / auth

or using npm:

npm install @ twurple / auth

Documentation

A good place to start with this library is the documentation which also includes a complete reference of all classes and interfaces, as well as changes and deprecations between major versions.

Additional packages

The mentioned @twurple/auth package only provides authentication functionality. All the other things are located in separate packages:

@twurple/api - make calls to the Helix API

@twurple/chat - connect to and interact with Twitch Chat

@twurple/pubsub - listen to events using the Twitch PubSub interface

@twurple/eventsub - listen to events using EventSub

If you're getting stuck...

You can join the Twitch API Libraries Discord Server and ask in #twurple for support.

Special thanks