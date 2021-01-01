A community-centric, community-supported Twitch JavaScript SDK.

Features

Aligns with official Twitch IRC documentation

Forward-compatible, low-level, minimally-assertive architecture

Supports Node environments

Supports Browsers

Supports TypeScript

Connect to multiple channels

Chat commands

Rate limiter

In progress...

Here are the planned features. If you feel something is missing, create an issue or submit a PR against the next branch.

Documentation

Getting started

Module bundler (CJS/ESM)

If you are using a module bundler, such Webpack, Browserify, or a in a Node environment:

Add TwitchJS to your project: npm install --save twitch-js Import TwitchJS import TwitchJs from 'twitch-js' var TwitchJs = require ( 'twitch-js' ) const twitchJs = new TwitchJs({ username, token })

Browser (IIFE)

If you are not using a module bundler, precompiled builds are available in the dist folder:

Include a script tag in your HTML: < script src = "//unpkg.com/twitch-js@>2.0.0-beta.31" > </ script > Consume the library: < script type = "javascript" > const twitchJs = new window .TwitchJs({ username, token }) </ script >

Authentication

Obtaining a client ID

To obtain a client ID, follow the instructions found in the Twitch Developers documentation.

Obtaining a token

With a client ID, tokens may be generated on behalf of your users.

To quickly get started without a client ID, you may generate token using the following, community-maintained, sites:

Refreshing tokens

While, Kraken/v5 tokens currently do not expire, Helix tokens expire and will need to be refreshed.

To help with refreshing tokens, an onAuthenticationFailure function may be provided to the Messaging and API clients. onAuthenticationFailure() must return a Promise that resolves with the refreshed token. Upon resolution, any actions that yielded a an expired token response will be retried with the new, refreshed token.

Handling token refresh example

import fetchUtil from 'twitch-js/lib/utils/fetch' const refreshToken = 'eyJfaWQmNzMtNGCJ9%6VFV5LNrZFUj8oU231/3Aj' const clientId = 'fooid' const secret = 'barbazsecret' const onAuthenticationFailure = () => fetchUtil( 'https://id.twitch.tv/oauth2/token' , { method : 'post' , search : { grant_type : 'refresh_token' , refresh_token : refreshToken, client_id : clientId, client_secret : clientSecret, }, }).then( ( response ) => response.accessToken) const token = 'cfabdegwdoklmawdzdo98xt2fo512y' const username = 'ronni' const twitchJs = new TwitchJs({ token, username, onAuthenticationFailure }) twitchJs.chat.connect().then( ( globalUserState ) => { })

See Refreshing access tokens for more information.

More information

See the Twitch Developers documentation for more information on authentication.

Examples

Examples are provided via CodeSandbox:

Contribution guidelines

If you wish to contribute, please see the CONTRIBUTING doc.

Special thanks

Schmoopiie and all the original contributors of tmi.js .

License

MIT

TwitchJS is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with Twitch, or any of its subsidiaries or its affiliates. The name "Twitch" as well as related names, marks, emblems and images are registered trademarks of Twitch.