Readme

TwitchJS

Build status Coverage status NPM version NPM downloads GitHub issues GitHub bug issues

A community-centric, community-supported Twitch JavaScript SDK.

Features

  • Aligns with official Twitch IRC documentation
  • Forward-compatible, low-level, minimally-assertive architecture
  • Supports Node environments
  • Supports Browsers
  • Supports TypeScript
  • Connect to multiple channels
  • Chat commands
  • Rate limiter

In progress...

Here are the planned features. If you feel something is missing, create an issue or submit a PR against the next branch.

Documentation

  1. Getting started
  2. Authentication
  3. Examples
  4. Interacting with Twitch chat
  5. Making requests to Twitch API
  6. Reference

Getting started

Module bundler (CJS/ESM)

If you are using a module bundler, such Webpack, Browserify, or a in a Node environment:

  1. Add TwitchJS to your project:

    npm install --save twitch-js

  2. Import TwitchJS

    // ES2015 syntax
import TwitchJs from 'twitch-js'

// OR ES5 syntax
var TwitchJs = require('twitch-js')

const twitchJs = new TwitchJs({ username, token })

Browser (IIFE)

If you are not using a module bundler, precompiled builds are available in the dist folder:

  1. Include a script tag in your HTML:
    <script src="//unpkg.com/twitch-js@>2.0.0-beta.31"></script>
  2. Consume the library:
    <script type="javascript">
  const twitchJs = new window.TwitchJs({ username, token })
</script>

Authentication

Obtaining a client ID

To obtain a client ID, follow the instructions found in the Twitch Developers documentation.

Obtaining a token

With a client ID, tokens may be generated on behalf of your users.

To quickly get started without a client ID, you may generate token using the following, community-maintained, sites:

  1. Twitch Chat OAuth Password Generator (Kraken/v5)
  2. Twitch Token Generator (Helix)

Refreshing tokens

While, Kraken/v5 tokens currently do not expire, Helix tokens expire and will need to be refreshed.

To help with refreshing tokens, an onAuthenticationFailure function may be provided to the Messaging and API clients. onAuthenticationFailure() must return a Promise that resolves with the refreshed token. Upon resolution, any actions that yielded a an expired token response will be retried with the new, refreshed token.

Handling token refresh example

// Optionally, use fetchUtil to help.
import fetchUtil from 'twitch-js/lib/utils/fetch'

const refreshToken = 'eyJfaWQmNzMtNGCJ9%6VFV5LNrZFUj8oU231/3Aj'
const clientId = 'fooid'
const secret = 'barbazsecret'

const onAuthenticationFailure = () =>
  fetchUtil('https://id.twitch.tv/oauth2/token', {
    method: 'post',
    search: {
      grant_type: 'refresh_token',
      refresh_token: refreshToken,
      client_id: clientId,
      client_secret: clientSecret,
    },
  }).then((response) => response.accessToken)

const token = 'cfabdegwdoklmawdzdo98xt2fo512y'
const username = 'ronni'
const twitchJs = new TwitchJs({ token, username, onAuthenticationFailure })

twitchJs.chat.connect().then((globalUserState) => {
  // Do stuff ...
})

See Refreshing access tokens for more information.

More information

See the Twitch Developers documentation for more information on authentication.

Examples

Examples are provided via CodeSandbox:

Contribution guidelines

If you wish to contribute, please see the CONTRIBUTING doc.

Special thanks

Schmoopiie and all the original contributors of tmi.js.

License

MIT

TwitchJS is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with Twitch, or any of its subsidiaries or its affiliates. The name "Twitch" as well as related names, marks, emblems and images are registered trademarks of Twitch.

