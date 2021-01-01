A community-centric, community-supported Twitch JavaScript SDK.
Here are the planned features. If you feel something is missing, create an issue or submit a PR against the next branch.
If you are using a module bundler, such Webpack, Browserify, or a in a Node environment:
Add TwitchJS to your project:
npm install --save twitch-js
Import TwitchJS
// ES2015 syntax
import TwitchJs from 'twitch-js'
// OR ES5 syntax
var TwitchJs = require('twitch-js')
const twitchJs = new TwitchJs({ username, token })
If you are not using a module bundler, precompiled builds are available in the
dist folder:
<script src="//unpkg.com/twitch-js@>2.0.0-beta.31"></script>
<script type="javascript">
const twitchJs = new window.TwitchJs({ username, token })
</script>
To obtain a client ID, follow the instructions found in the Twitch Developers documentation.
With a client ID, tokens may be generated on behalf of your users.
To quickly get started without a client ID, you may generate token using the following, community-maintained, sites:
While, Kraken/v5 tokens currently do not expire, Helix tokens expire and will need to be refreshed.
To help with refreshing tokens, an
onAuthenticationFailure function may be
provided to the Messaging and API clients.
onAuthenticationFailure() must
return a
Promise that resolves with the refreshed token. Upon resolution, any
actions that yielded a an expired token response will be retried with the new,
refreshed token.
// Optionally, use fetchUtil to help.
import fetchUtil from 'twitch-js/lib/utils/fetch'
const refreshToken = 'eyJfaWQmNzMtNGCJ9%6VFV5LNrZFUj8oU231/3Aj'
const clientId = 'fooid'
const secret = 'barbazsecret'
const onAuthenticationFailure = () =>
fetchUtil('https://id.twitch.tv/oauth2/token', {
method: 'post',
search: {
grant_type: 'refresh_token',
refresh_token: refreshToken,
client_id: clientId,
client_secret: clientSecret,
},
}).then((response) => response.accessToken)
const token = 'cfabdegwdoklmawdzdo98xt2fo512y'
const username = 'ronni'
const twitchJs = new TwitchJs({ token, username, onAuthenticationFailure })
twitchJs.chat.connect().then((globalUserState) => {
// Do stuff ...
})
See Refreshing access tokens for more information.
See the Twitch Developers documentation for more information on authentication.
Examples are provided via CodeSandbox:
If you wish to contribute, please see the CONTRIBUTING doc.
Schmoopiie and all the
original contributors of
tmi.js.
MIT
TwitchJS is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with Twitch, or any of its subsidiaries or its affiliates. The name "Twitch" as well as related names, marks, emblems and images are registered trademarks of Twitch.