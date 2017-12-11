Parse Twitch emojis.

Powered by twitchemotes.com.

npm install --save twitch-emoji

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/twitch-emoji@^0.2.0/dist/twitchemoji.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

Browser

For use client side, I recommend using the above CDN. 'Requiring' the module and then using a build task like browserify will add ~4mb to your final file size. This is because the node module has all channel specific emojis preloaded.

Using the cdn will allow you to dynamically load channel specific emojis, meaining you won't add 4mb of (mostly) redundant JSON to your Javascript.

The browser module has global emojis preloaded.

API

.parse( text [, options ])

Small, medium or large. Default is medium.

Used to parse channel specific emojis. Note that the channel emojis must be added first.

console .log( twitchEmoji.parse( 'spicey memes Kappa' ), { emojiSize : 'medium' } );

.add( channelName [, callback] )

Load a channel specific emoji set.

channelName

The name of the channel to load the emoji set for.

callback

Optional. Has a single error argument.

Returns a promise.

An error will be passed to the callback, and the promise rejected if the channel doesn't have specific emoji sets.

twitchEmoji.add( 'twoeasy' , function ( err ) { if ( !err ) }); twitchEmoji.add( 'twoeasy' ).then( function ( response ) { }, function ( response ) { } );

Node

API

.parse( text [, options ])

Small, medium or large. Default is medium.

Used to parse channel specific emojis.

console .log( twitchEmoji.parse( 'spicey memes Kappa' , { emojiSize : 'medium' } ) );

License

MIT