openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
te

twitch-emoji

by James Frost
0.2.209 (see all)

Parse Twitch emotes

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

143

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

twitch-emoji ⚡

Parse Twitch emojis.

Powered by twitchemotes.com.

npm install --save twitch-emoji

<script src="https://unpkg.com/twitch-emoji@^0.2.0/dist/twitchemoji.min.js"></script>

Usage

Browser

For use client side, I recommend using the above CDN. 'Requiring' the module and then using a build task like browserify will add ~4mb to your final file size. This is because the node module has all channel specific emojis preloaded.

Using the cdn will allow you to dynamically load channel specific emojis, meaining you won't add 4mb of (mostly) redundant JSON to your Javascript.

The browser module has global emojis preloaded.

API

.parse( text [, options ])
options.emojiSize

Small, medium or large. Default is medium.

options.channel

Used to parse channel specific emojis. Note that the channel emojis must be added first.

console.log( twitchEmoji.parse( 'spicey memes Kappa' ), { emojiSize : 'medium' } );

// Will produce:
/*
spicey memes <img class="twitch-emoji twitch-emoji-medium" src="https://static-cdn.jtvnw.net/emoticons/v1/25/2.0"/>
*/
.add( channelName [, callback] )

Load a channel specific emoji set.

channelName

The name of the channel to load the emoji set for.

callback

Optional. Has a single error argument.

Returns a promise.

An error will be passed to the callback, and the promise rejected if the channel doesn't have specific emoji sets.

  // Using the callback
  twitchEmoji.add('twoeasy', function( err )
  {
      if( !err )
        // Emoji Set Usable
  });
  
  // Using a promise
  twitchEmoji.add('twoeasy').then(
    function( response )
    {
       // Emoji Set Usable
    },
    function( response )
    {
      // Emoji set not accessable/doesn't exist
    }
  );

Node

API

.parse( text [, options ])
options.emojiSize

Small, medium or large. Default is medium.

options.channel

Used to parse channel specific emojis.

console.log( twitchEmoji.parse( 'spicey memes Kappa' , { emojiSize : 'medium' } ) );

// Will produce:
/*
spicey memes <img class="twitch-emoji twitch-emoji-medium" src="https://static-cdn.jtvnw.net/emoticons/v1/25/2.0"/>
*/

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial