Easily create chat bots for Twitch.tv
Install via NPM
$ npm install twitch-bot
const TwitchBot = require('twitch-bot')
const Bot = new TwitchBot({
username: 'Kappa_Bot',
oauth: 'oauth:dwiaj91j1KKona9j9d1420',
channels: ['twitch']
})
Bot.on('join', channel => {
console.log(`Joined channel: ${channel}`)
})
Bot.on('error', err => {
console.log(err)
})
Bot.on('message', chatter => {
if(chatter.message === '!test') {
Bot.say('Command executed! PogChamp')
}
})
connected - ()
This event is emitted when the bot has connected to the IRC server.
Bot.on('connected', () => ... )
join - ()
This event is emitted when a channel has been joined successfully.
Bot.on('join', channel => ... )
part - ()
This event is emitted when a channel has been left successfully.
Bot.on('part', channel => ... )
message - (chatter: Object)
Emitted when a
PRIVSMSG event is sent over IRC. Chatter object attributes can be found on the Twitch developers site
Bot.on('message', chatter => ... )
{ color: '#3C78FD',
display_name: 'kritzware',
emotes: '88:18-25',
id: 'c5ee7248-3cea-43f5-ae44-2916d9a1325a',
mod: true,
room_id: 44667418,
sent_ts: 1501541672959,
subscriber: true,
tmi_sent_ts: 1501541673368,
turbo: false,
user_id: 44667418,
user_type: 'mod',
badges: { broadcaster: 1, subscriber: 0 },
channel: '#kritzware',
message: 'This is a message PogChamp',
username: 'Kritzware' }
timeout - (event: Object)
Emitted when a user is timed out in the chat. The
ban_reason attribute is
null when no reason message is used.
kritzware: "/timeout {user} {duration} {reason}"
Bot.on('timeout', event => ... )
{ ban_duration: 10, // seconds
ban_reason: 'Using a banned word',
room_id: 44667418,
target_user_id: 37798112,
tmi_sent_ts: 1503346029068,
type: 'timeout',
channel: '#kritzware',
target_username: 'blarev' }
subscription - (event: Object)
Emitted when a user subscribes to a channel and chooses to share the subscription in chat.
Bot.on('subscription', event => ... )
{
"badges": {
"broadcaster": 1,
"staff": 1,
"turbo": 1
},
"channel": "#dallas",
"color": "#008000",
"display_name": "ronni",
"emotes": null,
"id": "db25007f-7a18-43eb-9379-80131e44d633",
"login": "ronni",
"message": "Great stream -- keep it up!", // null if no message given
"mod": 0,
"msg_id": "resub",
"msg_param_months": 6,
"msg_param_sub_plan": "Prime",
"msg_param_sub_plan_name": "Prime",
"room_id": 1337,
"subscriber": 1,
"system_msg": "ronni has subscribed for 6 months!",
"tmi_sent_ts": 1507246572675,
"turbo": 1,
"user_id": 1337,
"user_type": "staff"
}
ban - (event: Object)
Emitted when a user is permanently banned from the chat. The
ban_reason attribute is
null when no reason message is used.
Bot.on('ban', event => ... )
kritzware: "/ban {user} {reason}"
{ ban_reason: 'Using a banned word',
room_id: 44667418,
target_user_id: 37798112,
tmi_sent_ts: 1503346078025,
type: 'ban',
channel: '#kritzware',
target_username: 'blarev' }
error - (err: Object)
Emitted when any errors occurs in the Twitch IRC channel, or when attempting to connect to a channel.
Login authentication failed
This error occurs when either your twitch username or oauth are incorrect/invalid.
Response:
{ message: 'Login authentication failed' }
Improperly formatted auth
This error occurs when your oauth password is not formatted correctly. The valid format should be
"oauth:your-oauth-password-123".
Response:
{ message: 'Improperly formatted auth' }
Your message was not sent because you are sending messages too quickly
This error occurs when a message fails to send due to sending messages too quickly. You can avoid this by making the bot a moderator in the channel, if applicable/allowed.
Response:
{ message: 'Your message was not sent because you are sending messages too quickly' }
Bot.on('error', err => ... )
{ message: 'Some error happened in the IRC channel' }
close - ()
This event is emitted when the irc connection is destroyed via the
Bot.close() method.
Bot.on('close', () => {
console.log('closed bot irc connection')
})
join(channel: String)
Attempts to join a channel. If successful, emits the 'join' event.
Bot.on('join', channel => {
console.log(`Bot joined ${channel}`)
})
Bot.join('channel2')
part(channel: String)
Attempts to part from a channel. If successful, emits the 'part' event.
Bot.on('part', channel => {
console.log(`Bot left ${channel}`)
})
Bot.part('channel2')
say(message: String, channel: []Channel, err: Callback)
Send a message in the currently connected Twitch channel.
channels parameter not needed when connected to a single channel. An optional callback is provided for validating if the message was sent correctly.
Bot.say('This is a message')
Bot.say('Pretend this message is over 500 characters', err => {
sent: false,
message: 'Exceeded PRIVMSG character limit (500)'
ts: '2017-08-13T16:38:54.989Z'
})
// If connected to multiple channels
Bot.say('message to #channel1', 'channel1')
Bot.say('message to #channel2', 'channel2')
timeout(username: String, channel: []Channel, duration: int, reason: String)
Timeout a user from the chat.
channels parameter not needed when connected to a single channel. Default
duration is 600 seconds. Optional
reason message.
Bot.timeout('kritzware', 10)
// "kritzware was timed out for 10 seconds"
Bot.timeout('kritzware', 5, 'Using a banned word')
// "kritzware was timed out for 5 seconds, reason: 'Using a banned word'"
Bot.on('message', chatter => {
if(chatter.message === 'xD') Bot.timeout(chatter.username, 10)
})
ban(username: String, reason: String)
Permanently ban a user from the chat.
channels parameter not needed when connected to a single channel. Optional
reason message.
Bot.ban('kritzware')
// "kritzware is now banned from the room"
Bot.timeout('kritzware', 'Using a banned word')
// "kritzware is now banned from the room, reason: 'Using a banned word'"
Bot.on('message', chatter => {
if(chatter.message === 'Ban me!') Bot.ban(chatter.username)
})
close()
Closes the Twitch irc connection. Bot will be removed from the Twitch channel AND the irc server.
Bot.close()
Running the test suite requires at least two twitch accounts, one moderator account and one normal account. The channel used must be the same - This is so timeout/ban methods can be tested with the mod account. Using these two accounts, set the following environment variables:
TWITCHBOT_USERNAME=mod_username
TWITCHBOT_OAUTH=oauth:mod-oauth-token
TWITCHBOT_CHANNEL=mod_channel
TWITCHBOT_USERNAME_NON_MOD=non_mod_username
TWITCHBOT_OAUTH_NON_MOD=oauth:non-mod-oauth-token
TWITCHBOT_CHANNEL_NON_MOD=mod_channel
To run the tests (powered with Mocha), use the following command:
yarn test