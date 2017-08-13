Easily create chat bots for Twitch.tv

Install

Install via NPM

npm install twitch-bot

Example

const TwitchBot = require ( 'twitch-bot' ) const Bot = new TwitchBot({ username : 'Kappa_Bot' , oauth : 'oauth:dwiaj91j1KKona9j9d1420' , channels : [ 'twitch' ] }) Bot.on( 'join' , channel => { console .log( `Joined channel: ${channel} ` ) }) Bot.on( 'error' , err => { console .log(err) }) Bot.on( 'message' , chatter => { if (chatter.message === '!test' ) { Bot.say( 'Command executed! PogChamp' ) } })

Index

Events

connected - ()

This event is emitted when the bot has connected to the IRC server.

Usage

Bot.on( 'connected' , () => ... )

join - ()

This event is emitted when a channel has been joined successfully.

Usage

Bot.on( 'join' , channel => ... )

part - ()

This event is emitted when a channel has been left successfully.

Usage

Bot.on( 'part' , channel => ... )

message - (chatter: Object)

Emitted when a PRIVSMSG event is sent over IRC. Chatter object attributes can be found on the Twitch developers site

Usage

Bot.on( 'message' , chatter => ... )

Example Response

{ color : '#3C78FD' , display_name : 'kritzware' , emotes : '88:18-25' , id : 'c5ee7248-3cea-43f5-ae44-2916d9a1325a' , mod : true , room_id : 44667418 , sent_ts : 1501541672959 , subscriber : true , tmi_sent_ts : 1501541673368 , turbo : false , user_id : 44667418 , user_type : 'mod' , badges : { broadcaster : 1 , subscriber : 0 }, channel : '#kritzware' , message : 'This is a message PogChamp' , username : 'Kritzware' }

timeout - (event: Object)

Emitted when a user is timed out in the chat. The ban_reason attribute is null when no reason message is used.

Chat Trigger

kritzware: "/timeout {user} {duration} {reason}"

Usage

Bot.on( 'timeout' , event => ... )

Example Response

{ ban_duration : 10 , ban_reason : 'Using a banned word' , room_id : 44667418 , target_user_id : 37798112 , tmi_sent_ts : 1503346029068 , type : 'timeout' , channel : '#kritzware' , target_username : 'blarev' }

subscription - (event: Object)

Emitted when a user subscribes to a channel and chooses to share the subscription in chat.

Usage

Bot.on( 'subscription' , event => ... )

Example Response

{ "badges" : { "broadcaster" : 1 , "staff" : 1 , "turbo" : 1 }, "channel" : "#dallas" , "color" : "#008000" , "display_name" : "ronni" , "emotes" : null , "id" : "db25007f-7a18-43eb-9379-80131e44d633" , "login" : "ronni" , "message" : "Great stream -- keep it up!" , "mod" : 0 , "msg_id" : "resub" , "msg_param_months" : 6 , "msg_param_sub_plan" : "Prime" , "msg_param_sub_plan_name" : "Prime" , "room_id" : 1337 , "subscriber" : 1 , "system_msg" : "ronni has subscribed for 6 months!" , "tmi_sent_ts" : 1507246572675 , "turbo" : 1 , "user_id" : 1337 , "user_type" : "staff" }

ban - (event: Object)

Emitted when a user is permanently banned from the chat. The ban_reason attribute is null when no reason message is used.

Usage

Bot.on( 'ban' , event => ... )

Chat Trigger

kritzware: "/ban {user} {reason}"

Example Response

{ ban_reason : 'Using a banned word' , room_id : 44667418 , target_user_id : 37798112 , tmi_sent_ts : 1503346078025 , type : 'ban' , channel : '#kritzware' , target_username : 'blarev' }

error - (err: Object)

Emitted when any errors occurs in the Twitch IRC channel, or when attempting to connect to a channel.

Error types

Login authentication failed

This error occurs when either your twitch username or oauth are incorrect/invalid.

Response:

{ message: 'Login authentication failed' }

Improperly formatted auth

This error occurs when your oauth password is not formatted correctly. The valid format should be "oauth:your-oauth-password-123" .

Response:

{ message: 'Improperly formatted auth' }

Your message was not sent because you are sending messages too quickly

This error occurs when a message fails to send due to sending messages too quickly. You can avoid this by making the bot a moderator in the channel, if applicable/allowed.

Response:

{ message : 'Your message was not sent because you are sending messages too quickly' }

Usage

Bot.on( 'error' , err => ... )

Example Response

{ message : 'Some error happened in the IRC channel' }

close - ()

This event is emitted when the irc connection is destroyed via the Bot.close() method.

Usage

Bot.on( 'close' , () => { console .log( 'closed bot irc connection' ) })

Methods

Attempts to join a channel. If successful, emits the 'join' event.

Example

Bot.on( 'join' , channel => { console .log( `Bot joined ${channel} ` ) }) Bot.join( 'channel2' )

Attempts to part from a channel. If successful, emits the 'part' event.

Example

Bot.on( 'part' , channel => { console .log( `Bot left ${channel} ` ) }) Bot.part( 'channel2' )

Send a message in the currently connected Twitch channel. channels parameter not needed when connected to a single channel. An optional callback is provided for validating if the message was sent correctly.

Example

Bot.say( 'This is a message' ) Bot.say( 'Pretend this message is over 500 characters' , err => { sent : false , message : 'Exceeded PRIVMSG character limit (500)' ts : '2017-08-13T16:38:54.989Z' }) Bot.say( 'message to #channel1' , 'channel1' ) Bot.say( 'message to #channel2' , 'channel2' )

Timeout a user from the chat. channels parameter not needed when connected to a single channel. Default duration is 600 seconds. Optional reason message.

Example

Bot.timeout( 'kritzware' , 10 ) Bot.timeout( 'kritzware' , 5 , 'Using a banned word' ) Bot.on( 'message' , chatter => { if (chatter.message === 'xD' ) Bot.timeout(chatter.username, 10 ) })

Permanently ban a user from the chat. channels parameter not needed when connected to a single channel. Optional reason message.

Example

Bot.ban( 'kritzware' ) Bot.timeout( 'kritzware' , 'Using a banned word' ) Bot.on( 'message' , chatter => { if (chatter.message === 'Ban me!' ) Bot.ban(chatter.username) })

Closes the Twitch irc connection. Bot will be removed from the Twitch channel AND the irc server.

Example

Bot.close()

Running Tests

Running the test suite requires at least two twitch accounts, one moderator account and one normal account. The channel used must be the same - This is so timeout/ban methods can be tested with the mod account. Using these two accounts, set the following environment variables:

TWITCHBOT_USERNAME=mod_username TWITCHBOT_OAUTH=oauth:mod-oauth-token TWITCHBOT_CHANNEL=mod_channel TWITCHBOT_USERNAME_NON_MOD=non_mod_username TWITCHBOT_OAUTH_NON_MOD=oauth:non-mod-oauth-token TWITCHBOT_CHANNEL_NON_MOD=mod_channel

To run the tests (powered with Mocha), use the following command: