A set of libraries that aims to cover all of the existing Twitch APIs.
To add Twurple to your project, just execute:
yarn add @twurple/auth
or using npm:
npm install @twurple/auth
A good place to start with this library is the documentation which also includes a complete reference of all classes and interfaces, as well as changes and deprecations between major versions.
The mentioned
@twurple/auth package only provides authentication functionality. All the other things are located in separate packages:
You can join the Twitch API Libraries Discord Server and ask in
#twurple for support.
A great collection of plugins for directly interacting with the Twitch API, using it makes both handling API access tokens an effortless task since you won't need to code up anything for handling that yourself. It also comes with built-in type definitions so you won't have to frequently check Twitch's API Docs to learn more about other routes!