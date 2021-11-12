A complete server and client implementation of the awesome Twirp Specification written in typescript.
Supported spec v7 and v8
Table of Contents:
Run the following to install the package
npm i twirp-ts @protobuf-ts/plugin@next -S
or
yarn add twirp-ts @protobuf-ts/plugin@next
Install
ts-proto instead if you prefer it over
@protobuf-ts
Make sure you have
protoc or
buf installed.
Mac:
brew install protobuf
Linux:
apt-get install protobuf
Optional:
This plugin works with buf too, follow the link to see how to install it
twirp-ts relies on either protobuf-ts or ts-proto to generate protobuf message definitions
The
protoc-gen-twirp_ts is instead used to generate
server and
client code for twirp-ts
It is as simple as adding the following options in your
protoc command
PROTOC_GEN_TWIRP_BIN="./node_modules/.bin/protoc-gen-twirp_ts"
--plugin=protoc-gen-twirp_ts=${PROTOC_GEN_TWIRP_BIN} \
--twirp_ts_out=$(OUT_DIR)
Here's an example working command with the recomended flags:
PROTOC_GEN_TWIRP_BIN="./node_modules/.bin/protoc-gen-twirp_ts"
PROTOC_GEN_TS_BIN="./node_modules/.bin/protoc-gen-ts_proto"
OUT_DIR="./generated"
protoc \
-I ./protos \
--plugin=protoc-gen-ts_proto=${PROTOC_GEN_TS_BIN} \
--plugin=protoc-gen-twirp_ts=${PROTOC_GEN_TWIRP_BIN} \
--ts_proto_opt=esModuleInterop=true \
--ts_proto_opt=outputClientImpl=false \
--ts_proto_out=${OUT_DIR} \
--twirp_ts_opt="ts_proto" \
--twirp_ts_out=${OUT_DIR} \
./protos/*.proto
PROTOC_GEN_TWIRP_BIN="./node_modules/.bin/protoc-gen-twirp_ts"
PROTOC_GEN_TS_BIN="./node_modules/.bin/protoc-gen-ts"
OUT_DIR="./generated"
protoc \
-I ./protos \
--plugin=protoc-gen-ts=$(PROTOC_GEN_TS_BIN) \
--plugin=protoc-gen-twirp_ts=$(PROTOC_GEN_TWIRP_BIN) \
--ts_opt=client_none \
--ts_opt=generate_dependencies \
--ts_out=$(OUT_DIR) \
--twirp_ts_out=$(OUT_DIR) \
./protos/*.proto
OUT_DIR="./generated"
protoc \
-I ./protos \
--plugin=protoc-gen-ts=.\\node_modules\\.bin\\protoc-gen-ts.cmd \
--plugin=protoc-gen-twirp_ts=.\\node_modules\\.bin\\protoc-gen-twirp_ts.cmd \
--ts_opt=client_none \
--ts_opt=generate_dependencies \
--ts_out=${OUT_DIR} \
--twirp_ts_out=${OUT_DIR} \
./protos/*.proto
If you'd like the plugin to generate an
index.ts file exporting all your generated code
simply add
--twirp_ts_opt="index_file"
Once you've generated the server code you can simply start a server as following:
import * as http from "http";
import {TwirpContext} from "twirp-ts";
import {createHaberdasherServer} from "./generated/haberdasher.twirp";
import {Hat, Size} from "./generated/service";
const server = createHaberdasherServer({
async MakeHat(ctx: TwirpContext, request: Size): Promise<Hat> {
// Your implementation
},
});
http.createServer(server.httpHandler())
.listen(8080);
By default the server uses the
/twirp prefix for every request.
You can change or remove the prefix passing the
prefix option to the handler
const server = createHaberdasherServer({
async MakeHat(ctx: TwirpContext, request: Size): Promise<Hat> {
// Your implementation
},
});
server.withPrefix("/custom-prefix") // or false to remove it
http.createServer(server.httpHandler())
.listen(8080);
or you can pass it to the handler directly:
http.createServer(server.httpHandler({
prefix: "/custom-prefix",
})).listen(8080);
If you'd like to use
express as your drop in solution to add more routes, or middlewares you can do as following:
const server = createHaberdasherServer({
async MakeHat(ctx: TwirpContext, request: Size): Promise<Hat> {
// ... implementation
},
});
const app = express();
app.post(server.matchingPath(), server.httpHandler());
app.listen(8000);
Note: if you want to change the default prefix use
server.withPrefix()
Interceptors are a form of middleware for Twirp requests. Interceptors can mutate the request and responses, which can enable some powerful integrations, but in most cases, it is better to use Hooks for observability at key points during a request. Mutating the request adds complexity to the request lifecycle.
Be mindful to not hide too much behind interceptors as with every
middleware alike implementation is easy to increase complexity making it harder to reason about.
Example:
const server = createHaberdasherServer({
// ...
});
async function exampleInterceptor(ctx: TwirpContext, req: any, next: Next) {
console.log("Before response");
const response = await next(ctx, req);
console.log("After response");
return response;
}
server.use(exampleInterceptor)
Server Hooks They provide callbacks for before and after the request is handled. The Error hook is called only if an error was returned by the handler.
A great place for
metrics and
logging
const server = createHaberdasherServer({
// ...
});
const serverHooks: ServerHooks = {
requestReceived: (ctx) => {
console.log("Received");
},
requestRouted: (ctx) => {
console.log("Requested");
},
responsePrepared: (ctx) => {
console.log("Prepared");
},
responseSent: (ctx) => {
console.log("Sent");
},
error: (ctx, err) => {
console.log(err);
}
};
server.use(serverHooks);
The library comes with a built in
TwirpError which is the default and standard error for all of your errors.
You can certainly create custom errors that extend a
TwirpError
For Example:
import {TwirpError, TwirpErrorCode} from "twirp-ts";
class UnauthenticatedError extends TwirpError {
constructor(traceId: string) {
super(TwirpErrorCode.Unauthenticated, "you must login");
this.withMeta("trace-id", traceId)
}
}
The gateway allows to expose custom http endpoints that automatically maps to your twirp handlers.
The mapping is done in your proto file using the google.api.http annotations spec.
service Haberdasher {
// MakeHat produces a hat of mysterious, randomly-selected color!
rpc MakeHat(Size) returns (Hat) {
option (google.api.http) = {
post: "/hat"
body: "*"
};
};
}
add the following option in your
protoc command:
--twirp_ts_opt=gateway
Don't forget to regenerate your proto files.
Once we generated the gateway we can use it as a stand-alone reverse-proxy server or as a request rewriter.
The following example creates a stand-alone reverse proxy:
import express from 'express';
import {createGateway} from './generated/gateway.twirp.ts';
const app = express();
const gateway = createGateway();
app.use(gateway.reverseProxy({
baseUrl: "http://localhost:8000/twirp",
}));
app.listen(8001);
If you prefer to have the gateway in the same server as your twirp endpoint and save a round-trip, you'd want to use the
rewriter
The rewriter will automatically rewrite the request (once it finds a match) to the corresponded twirp handler
import express from 'express';
import {createGateway} from './generated/gateway.twirp.ts';
const app = express();
const gateway = createGateway();
app.use(gateway.twirpRewrite());
// All your twirp handlers
app.post(server.matchingPath(), server.httpHandler());
app.listen(8001);
Note: make sure the middleware is register before your twirp handlers
As well as the server you've also got generated client code, ready for you to use.
You can choose between
JSON client and
Protobuf client.
The generated code doesn't include an actual library to make
http requests, but it gives you an interface to implement the one that you like the most.
Alternatively you can use the provided implementation based on node
http and
https package.
For example:
const jsonClient = new HaberdasherClientJSON(NodeHttpRPC({
baseUrl: "http://localhost:8000/twirp",
}));
const protobufClient = new HaberdasherClientProtobuf(NodeHttpRPC({
baseUrl: "http://localhost:8000/twirp",
}));
For us in the browser, you can use the provided
fetch based implementation,
For example:
export const jsonClient = new HaberdasherClientJSON(FetchRPC({
baseUrl: "http://localhost:8000/twirp",
}));
export const protobufClient = new HaberdasherClientProtobuf(FetchRPC({
baseUrl: "http://localhost:8000/twirp",
}));
Alternatively provided your own implementation.
You can check the full example on how to integrate the client with
axios.
You can now generate automatically an OpenAPI V3 compliant spec out of your twirp protobuf definitions!
We support the Gateway too!
Add the following options to your
protoc command:
--twirp_ts_opt="openapi_twirp"
--twirp_ts_opt="openapi_gateway"
Enjoy!
The v2 offers new functionalities and stability improvements, a few simple to migrate breaking changes have been made during the upgrade.
peerDepedencies which means that you can now update them at your pace.
protobuf-ts as the default generator. pass the
--twirp_ts_opt="ts_proto"
to use
ts-proto
*.twirp.ts per
.proto file instead of 1 file per
service definition.
if you have multiple services in one file you'd simply need to fix the imports
The package uses Semver Versioning system.
However, keep in mind that the code-generation plugin is tightly coupled to the twirp-ts library.
Make sure that whenever you update
twirp-ts you re-generate the server and client code. This make sure that the generated code will be using the updated library
MIT <3