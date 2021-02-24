openbase logo
twine

by Shopify
2.0.0

Twine is a minimalistic two-way binding system

Readme

twine

Gem Version Bower version Build Status

Demonstration

Twine is a minimalistic two-way binding system.

Features:

  • It's just JS - no new syntax to learn for bindings
  • Small and easy to understand codebase

Non-features:

  • No creation of new nodes (e.g. no iteration)
  • No special declaration of bindable data (i.e. bind to any JS data)

Installation

Twine is available on bower via bower install twine if that is your preference.

Twine comes as dist/twine.js and dist/twine.min.js in this repo and in the bower package.

Twine is also available as a gem. In your Gemfile, add gem 'twine-rails' and include it in your application.js manifest via //= require twine

AMD, CommonJS and Browser global (using UMD) are also supported.

Usage

Twine can be initialized simply with the following:

<script type="text/javascript">
  var context = {};
  $(function() {
    Twine.reset(context).bind().refresh();
  });
</script>

Above, context will be considered the context root, and this will work until you navigate to a new page. On a simple app, this may be all you need to do.

Turbolinks requires a bit more consideration, as the executing JS context will remain the same -- you have the same window object throughout operation. When the page changes and new nodes come in, they need to be re-bound manually. Twine leaves this to you, rather than attempting to guess.

Here's a sample snippet that you might use:

context = {}

document.addEventListener 'page:change', ->
  Twine.reset(context).bind().refresh()
  return

If you're using the jquery.turbolinks gem, then you can use:

context = {}

$ ->
  Twine.reset(context).bind().refresh()
  return

With Shopify/turbograft

With TurboGraft, you may have cases where you want to keep parts of the page around, and thus, their bindings should continue to live.

The following snippet may help:

context = {}

reset = (nodes) ->
  if nodes
    Twine.bind(node) for node in nodes
  else
    Twine.reset(context).bind()

  Twine.refreshImmediately()
  return

document.addEventListener 'DOMContentLoaded', -> reset()

document.addEventListener 'page:load', (event) ->
  reset(event.data)
  return

document.addEventListener 'page:before-partial-replace', (event) ->
  nodes = event.data
  Twine.unbind(node) for node in nodes
  return

$(document).ajaxComplete ->
  Twine.refresh()

Twine.afterBound

Registers a function to be called when the currently binding node and its children have finished binding.

Example:

  class Foo
    constructor: ->
      Twine.afterBound ->
        console.log("done")

    # other methods needed in the context
    # ...

<div context='bar' define='{bar: new Foo}'></div>

Twine.shouldDiscardEvent

Lets you register a function to ignore certain events in order to improve performance. If the function you set returns true, then the event processing chain will be halted

Example:

  Twine.shouldDiscardEvent.click = (event) ->
    $target = $(event.target)
    $target.hasClass('disabled')

Twine.register

Lets you add constructors, modules, functions, etc to Twine that are not globally available. This means you can keep your classes etc as local variables and Twine will find them for you within defines & evals.

  # local_class.coffee

  class LocalClass
    # ...

  Twine.register('LocalClass', LocalClass)

  <div define="{localClass: new LocalClass()}"></div>

Dev Console

To get the current context in the dev console, inspect an element then type:

Twine.context($0)

Where context expects a node and $0 is shorthand for the current node in the dev console.

Contributing

  1. Clone the repo: git clone git@github.com:Shopify/twine
  2. cd twine
  3. npm install
  4. npm install -g testem coffee-script
  5. Run the tests using testem, or testem ci
  6. Submit a PR

Releasing

  1. Update version number in package.json, bower.json, and lib/twine-rails/version.rb
  2. Run dev up to update Gemfile.lock
  3. Run make .all && make .uglify to update JS
  4. Push the new tag to GitHub and the new version to rubygems with bundle exec rake release
  5. Publish the new version to NPM with npm publish.

