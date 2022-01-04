Twind is a small compiler (~13kB) that converts Tailwind classes into actual CSS rules at runtime. If you have used Tailwind or other CSS-in-JS solutions, then most of the API should feel very familiar.

⚡️ No build step

Get all the benefits of Tailwind without the need for Tailwind, PostCSS, configuration, purging, or autoprefixing.

🚀 Framework agnostic

If your app uses HTML and JavaScript, it should work with Twind. This goes for server-rendered apps too.

😎 One low fixed cost

Twind ships the compiler, not the CSS. This means unlimited styles and variants for one low fixed cost of ~13kB.

Other features include:

🎨 Seamless integration with Tailwind

🎯 Extended variants, directives, and syntax

✈️ Tailwind preflight by default

🤝 Feature parity with Tailwind

🚓 Escape hatch for arbitrary CSS

🤖 Built in support for conditional rule combining

🧐 Improved readability with multiline styles

❄️ Optional hashing of class names ensuring no conflicts

🔌 Language extension via plugins

🎩 No runtime overhead with static extraction

🚅 Faster than most CSS-in-JS libraries

and more!

Copy and paste this code into your favorite sandbox to get started with Twind right away:

import { tw } from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/twind' document .body.innerHTML = ` <main class=" ${tw `h-screen bg-purple-400 flex items-center justify-center` } "> <h1 class=" ${tw `font-bold text(center 5xl white sm:gray-800 md:pink-700)` } ">This is Twind!</h1> </main> `

Alternatively try the 🚀 live and interactive demo and take a look at the installation guide.

Twind is also available as an NPM package:

npm i twind

For seamless integration with existing Tailwind HTML you can use twind/shim:

< script type = "module" src = "https://cdn.skypack.dev/twind/shim" > </ script > < main class = "h-screen bg-purple-400 flex items-center justify-center" > < h1 class = "font-bold text(center 5xl white sm:gray-800 md:pink-700)" > This is Twind! </ h1 > </ main >

Try twind/shim in the 🚀 live and interactive shim demo

This is just the beginning of all the awesome things you can do with Twind. Check out the handbook to learn more.

💡 Inspiration

It would be untrue to suggest that the design here is totally original. Other than the founders' initial attempts at implementing such a module (oceanwind and beamwind) we are truly standing on the shoulders of giants.

Tailwind: created a wonderfully thought out API on which the compiler's grammar was defined.

styled-components: implemented and popularized the advantages of doing CSS-in-JS.

htm: a JSX compiler that proved there is merit in doing runtime compilation of DSLs like JSX.

goober: an impossibly small yet efficient CSS-in-JS implementation that defines critical module features.

otion: the first CSS-in-JS solution specifically oriented around handling CSS in an atomic fashion.

clsx: a tiny utility for constructing class name strings conditionally.

style-vendorizer: essential CSS prefixing helpers in less than 1KB of JavaScript.

CSSType: providing autocompletion and type checking for CSS properties and values.

🤝 Contributing

We are excited that you are interested in contributing to this project! We've put together a whole contribution guide to get you started.

⚖️ License

The MIT license governs your use of Twind.