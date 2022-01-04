The smallest, fastest, most feature complete Tailwind-in-JS solution in existence
Twind is a small compiler (~13kB) that converts Tailwind classes into actual CSS rules at runtime. If you have used Tailwind or other CSS-in-JS solutions, then most of the API should feel very familiar.
twind
⚡️ No build step
Get all the benefits of Tailwind without the need for Tailwind, PostCSS, configuration, purging, or autoprefixing.
🚀 Framework agnostic
If your app uses HTML and JavaScript, it should work with Twind. This goes for server-rendered apps too.
😎 One low fixed cost
Twind ships the compiler, not the CSS. This means unlimited styles and variants for one low fixed cost of ~13kB.
Other features include:
Copy and paste this code into your favorite sandbox to get started with Twind right away:
import { tw } from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/twind'
document.body.innerHTML = `
<main class="${tw`h-screen bg-purple-400 flex items-center justify-center`}">
<h1 class="${tw`font-bold text(center 5xl white sm:gray-800 md:pink-700)`}">This is Twind!</h1>
</main>
`
Alternatively try the 🚀 live and interactive demo and take a look at the installation guide.
Twind is also available as an NPM package:
npm i twind
For seamless integration with existing Tailwind HTML you can use twind/shim:
<script type="module" src="https://cdn.skypack.dev/twind/shim"></script>
<main class="h-screen bg-purple-400 flex items-center justify-center">
<h1 class="font-bold text(center 5xl white sm:gray-800 md:pink-700)">This is Twind!</h1>
</main>
Try
twind/shim in the 🚀 live and interactive shim demo
This is just the beginning of all the awesome things you can do with Twind. Check out the handbook to learn more.
It would be untrue to suggest that the design here is totally original. Other than the founders' initial attempts at implementing such a module (oceanwind and beamwind) we are truly standing on the shoulders of giants.
We are excited that you are interested in contributing to this project! We've put together a whole contribution guide to get you started.
The MIT license governs your use of Twind.