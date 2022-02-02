



Twin blends the magic of Tailwind with the flexibility of css-in-js







Style jsx elements using Tailwind classes:

import 'twin.macro' const Input = () => < input tw = "border hover:border-black" />

Nest Twin’s tw import within a css prop to add conditional styles:

import tw from 'twin.macro' const Input = ( { hasHover } ) => ( < input css = {[tw ` border `, hasHover && tw ` hover:border-black `]} /> )

Or mix sass styles with the css import:

import tw, { css } from 'twin.macro' const hoverStyles = css` & :hover { border-color : black; ${tw `text-black` } } ` const Input = ( { hasHover } ) => ( < input css = {[tw ` border `, hasHover && hoverStyles ]} /> )

Styled Components

You can also use the tw import to create and style new components:

import tw from 'twin.macro' const Input = tw.input `border hover:border-black`

And clone and style existing components:

const PurpleInput = tw(Input) `border-purple-500`

Switch to the styled import to add conditional styling:

import tw, { styled } from 'twin.macro' const StyledInput = styled.input( ( { hasBorder } ) => [ `color: black;` , hasBorder && tw `border-purple-500` , ]) const Input = () => < StyledInput hasBorder />

Or use backticks to mix with sass styles:

import tw, { styled } from 'twin.macro' const StyledInput = styled.input ` color: black; ${({ hasBorder } ) => hasBorder && tw` border-purple -500 `} ` const Input = () => < StyledInput hasBorder />

How it works

When babel runs over your javascript or typescript files at compile time, twin grabs your classes and converts them into css objects. These css objects are then passed into your chosen css-in-js library without the need for an extra client-side bundle:

import tw from 'twin.macro' tw `text-sm md:text-lg` { fontSize : '0.875rem' , '@media (min-width: 768px)' : { fontSize : '1.125rem' , }, }

Features

👌 Simple imports - Twin collapses imports from common styling libraries into a single import:

+ import tw, { styled, css } from 'twin.macro' - import tw from 'twin.macro' - import styled from '@emotion/styled' - import css from '@emotion/react'

🐹 Adds no size to your build - Twin converts the classes you’ve used into css objects using Babel and then compiles away, leaving no runtime code

🛎 Helpful suggestions for mistypings - Twin chimes in with class and variant values from your Tailwind config:

✕ ml-7 was not found Try one of these classes: ml-0 [0] / ml-1 [0.25rem] / ml-2 [0.5rem] / ml-3 [0.75rem] / ml-4 [1rem] / ml-5 [1.25rem] / ml-6 [1.5rem] ml-8 [2rem] / ml-10 [2.5rem] / ml-12 [3rem] / ml-16 [4rem] / ml-20 [5rem] / ml-24 [6rem] / ml-32 [8rem] ml-40 [10rem] / ml-48 [12rem] / ml-56 [14rem] / ml-64 [16rem] / ml-auto [auto] / ml-px [1px]

💡 Works with the official tailwind vscode plugin - Avoid having to look up your classes with auto-completions straight from your Tailwind config - See setup instructions →

🚥 Over 40 variants to prefix on your classes - The prefixes are “always on” and available for your classes

Prefix with hocus: to style hover + focus at the same time

to style hover + focus at the same time Style form field states with checked: , invalid: and required:

, and Stack up variants whenever you need them sm:hover:first:bg-black

Check out the full list of variants →

🍱 Apply variants to multiple classes at once with variant groups

import 'twin.macro' const interactionStyles = () => ( <div tw="hover:(text-black underline) focus:(text-blue-500 underline)" /> ) const mediaStyles = () => <div tw="sm:(w-4 mt-3) lg:(w-8 mt-6)" /> const pseudoElementStyles = () => <div tw="before:(block w-10 h-10 bg-black)" /> const stackedVariants = () => <div tw="sm:hover:(bg-black text-white)" /> const groupsInGroups = () => <div tw="sm:(bg-black hover:(bg-white w-10))" />

👑 Add vanilla css that integrates with twins features

const setCssVariables = () => <div tw="--base-color[#C0FFEE]" /> const customGridProperties = () => <div tw="grid-area[1 / 1 / 4 / 2]" /> const vendorPrefixes = () => <div tw="-webkit-mask-image[url(mask.png)]" />

🖌️ Use the theme import to add values from your tailwind config

import { css, theme } from 'twin.macro' const Input = () => < input css = {css({ color: theme ` colors.purple.500 ` })} />

See more examples using the theme import →

💥 Add !important to any class with a trailing or leading bang!

<div tw= "hidden!" /> || <div tw="!hidden" /> // ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ <div css={{ "display": "none !important" }} />

Add !important to multiple classes with bracket groups:

<div tw= "(hidden ml-auto)!" /> < div css = {{ " display " : " none ! important ", " marginLeft " : " auto ! important " }} />

Get started

Twin works within many modern stacks - take a look at these examples to get started:

Community

