twin.macro

by Ben Rogerson
2.8.2 (see all)

🦹‍♂️ Twin blends the magic of Tailwind with the flexibility of css-in-js (emotion, styled-components, stitches and goober) at build time.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

50.1K

GitHub Stars

5.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

14d ago

Contributors

34

Package

Dependencies

15

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/56
jsgiant

Top Feedback

3Easy to Use
2Performant
2Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

twin logo

Twin blends the magic of Tailwind with the flexibility of css-in-js

Total Downloads Latest Release Discord

Demo twin on CodeSandbox →

Style jsx elements using Tailwind classes:

import 'twin.macro'

const Input = () => <input tw="border hover:border-black" />

Nest Twin’s tw import within a css prop to add conditional styles:

import tw from 'twin.macro'

const Input = ({ hasHover }) => (
  <input css={[tw`border`, hasHover && tw`hover:border-black`]} />
)

Or mix sass styles with the css import:

import tw, { css } from 'twin.macro'

const hoverStyles = css`
  &:hover {
    border-color: black;
    ${tw`text-black`}
  }
`
const Input = ({ hasHover }) => (
  <input css={[tw`border`, hasHover && hoverStyles]} />
)

Styled Components

You can also use the tw import to create and style new components:

import tw from 'twin.macro'

const Input = tw.input`border hover:border-black`

And clone and style existing components:

const PurpleInput = tw(Input)`border-purple-500`

Switch to the styled import to add conditional styling:

import tw, { styled } from 'twin.macro'

const StyledInput = styled.input(({ hasBorder }) => [
  `color: black;`,
  hasBorder && tw`border-purple-500`,
])
const Input = () => <StyledInput hasBorder />

Or use backticks to mix with sass styles:

import tw, { styled } from 'twin.macro'

const StyledInput = styled.input`
  color: black;
  ${({ hasBorder }) => hasBorder && tw`border-purple-500`}
`
const Input = () => <StyledInput hasBorder />

How it works

When babel runs over your javascript or typescript files at compile time, twin grabs your classes and converts them into css objects. These css objects are then passed into your chosen css-in-js library without the need for an extra client-side bundle:

import tw from 'twin.macro'

tw`text-sm md:text-lg`

// ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓

{
  fontSize: '0.875rem',
  '@media (min-width: 768px)': {
    fontSize: '1.125rem',
  },
}

Features

👌 Simple imports - Twin collapses imports from common styling libraries into a single import:

+ import tw, { styled, css } from 'twin.macro'
- import tw from 'twin.macro'
- import styled from '@emotion/styled'
- import css from '@emotion/react'

🐹 Adds no size to your build - Twin converts the classes you’ve used into css objects using Babel and then compiles away, leaving no runtime code

🛎 Helpful suggestions for mistypings - Twin chimes in with class and variant values from your Tailwind config:

✕ ml-7 was not found

Try one of these classes:
ml-0 [0] / ml-1 [0.25rem] / ml-2 [0.5rem] / ml-3 [0.75rem] / ml-4 [1rem] / ml-5 [1.25rem] / ml-6 [1.5rem]
ml-8 [2rem] / ml-10 [2.5rem] / ml-12 [3rem] / ml-16 [4rem] / ml-20 [5rem] / ml-24 [6rem] / ml-32 [8rem]
ml-40 [10rem] / ml-48 [12rem] / ml-56 [14rem] / ml-64 [16rem] / ml-auto [auto] / ml-px [1px]

💡 Works with the official tailwind vscode plugin - Avoid having to look up your classes with auto-completions straight from your Tailwind config - See setup instructions →

🚥 Over 40 variants to prefix on your classes - The prefixes are “always on” and available for your classes

  • Prefix with hocus: to style hover + focus at the same time
  • Style form field states with checked:, invalid: and required:
  • Stack up variants whenever you need them sm:hover:first:bg-black

Check out the full list of variants →

🍱 Apply variants to multiple classes at once with variant groups

import 'twin.macro'

const interactionStyles = () => (
  <div tw="hover:(text-black underline) focus:(text-blue-500 underline)" />
)

const mediaStyles = () => <div tw="sm:(w-4 mt-3) lg:(w-8 mt-6)" />

const pseudoElementStyles = () => <div tw="before:(block w-10 h-10 bg-black)" />

const stackedVariants = () => <div tw="sm:hover:(bg-black text-white)" />

const groupsInGroups = () => <div tw="sm:(bg-black hover:(bg-white w-10))" />

👑 Add vanilla css that integrates with twins features

const setCssVariables = () => <div tw="--base-color[#C0FFEE]" />

const customGridProperties = () => <div tw="grid-area[1 / 1 / 4 / 2]" />

const vendorPrefixes = () => <div tw="-webkit-mask-image[url(mask.png)]" />

🖌️ Use the theme import to add values from your tailwind config

import { css, theme } from 'twin.macro'

const Input = () => <input css={css({ color: theme`colors.purple.500` })} />

See more examples using the theme import →

💥 Add !important to any class with a trailing or leading bang!

<div tw="hidden!" /> || <div tw="!hidden" />
// ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓
<div css={{ "display": "none !important" }} />

Add !important to multiple classes with bracket groups:

<div tw="(hidden ml-auto)!" />
// ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓
<div css={{ "display": "none !important", "marginLeft": "auto !important" }} />

Get started

Twin works within many modern stacks - take a look at these examples to get started:

App build tools and libraries

Advanced frameworks

Component libraries

🎉 : Fresh example

Community

Drop into our Discord server for announcements, help and styling chat.

Discord

Resources

Special thanks

This project stemmed from babel-plugin-tailwind-components so a big shout out goes to Brad Cornes for the amazing work he produced. Styling with tailwind.macro has been such a pleasure.

Anil ChowdaryHyderabad78 Ratings78 Reviews
Frontend dev | React | Typescript | Javascript | Tailwind CSS
October 13, 2020
Performant
Highly Customizable
Easy to Use

Using twin.macro makes your code cleaner and more readable as the tailwind classes will be added as props to the JSX elements. It is simple to use, I used it along with styled-components and I loved to play with it.

0
SenninseyiLagos, Nigeria8 Ratings0 Reviews
I love exploring; Programming is an adventure that i love exploring Coding is beautiful i'd change this bio soon
6 months ago
Abhijith Vijayan~/ India / Kerala91 Ratings78 Reviews
npx abhijithvijayan
7 months ago
Sergey ZaitsevIsrael2 Ratings0 Reviews
Hello, I am from Ukraine, living in Israel last 2.5 years. Doing web development since I was 14 years old.
9 months ago
oussamaAlgeria10 Ratings0 Reviews
January 3, 2021
January 3, 2021

