Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

95.6K

GitHub Stars

485

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

38

Package

Dependencies

4

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Video Manipulation

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/53
Read All Reviews
developerspot20

Top Feedback

3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
2Performant
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

twilio-video.js

NPM CircleCI

twilio-video.js allows you to add real-time voice and video to your web apps.

We want your feedback! Please feel free to open a GitHub issue for suggested improvements or feature requests. If you need technical support, contact help@twilio.com.

Changelog

View CHANGELOG.md for details about our releases.

Browser Support

ChromeEdge (Chromium)FirefoxSafari
Android--
iOS-*
Linux--
macOS✓ **
Windows✓ **-

** twilio-video.js supports the Chromium-based Edge browser.

Installation

NPM

npm install twilio-video --save

Using this method, you can require twilio-video.js like so:

const Video = require('twilio-video');

TypeScript definitions can now be imported using this method.

import * as Video from 'twilio-video';

function participantDisconnected(participant: Video.RemoteParticipant) {
  console.log('Participant "%s" disconnected', participant.identity);
  document.getElementById(participant.sid).remove();
}

Alternatively, you can import just the definitions you need like so:

import { RemoteParticiant } from 'twilio-video';

function participantDisconnected(participant: RemoteParticipant) {
  console.log('Participant "%s" disconnected', participant.identity);
  document.getElementById(participant.sid).remove();
}

CDN

Releases of twilio-video.js are hosted on a CDN, and you can include these directly in your web app using a <script> tag.

<script src="//sdk.twilio.com/js/video/releases/2.20.0/twilio-video.min.js"></script>

Using this method, twilio-video.js will set a browser global:

const Video = Twilio.Video;

Usage

The following is a simple example for connecting to a Room. For more information, refer to the API Docs.

const Video = require('twilio-video');

Video.connect('$TOKEN', { name: 'room-name' }).then(room => {
  console.log('Connected to Room "%s"', room.name);

  room.participants.forEach(participantConnected);
  room.on('participantConnected', participantConnected);

  room.on('participantDisconnected', participantDisconnected);
  room.once('disconnected', error => room.participants.forEach(participantDisconnected));
});

function participantConnected(participant) {
  console.log('Participant "%s" connected', participant.identity);

  const div = document.createElement('div');
  div.id = participant.sid;
  div.innerText = participant.identity;

  participant.on('trackSubscribed', track => trackSubscribed(div, track));
  participant.on('trackUnsubscribed', trackUnsubscribed);

  participant.tracks.forEach(publication => {
    if (publication.isSubscribed) {
      trackSubscribed(div, publication.track);
    }
  });

  document.body.appendChild(div);
}

function participantDisconnected(participant) {
  console.log('Participant "%s" disconnected', participant.identity);
  document.getElementById(participant.sid).remove();
}

function trackSubscribed(div, track) {
  div.appendChild(track.attach());
}

function trackUnsubscribed(track) {
  track.detach().forEach(element => element.remove());
}

Content Security Policy (CSP)

Want to enable CSP in a way that's compatible with twilio-video.js? Use the following policy directives:

connect-src wss://global.vss.twilio.com wss://sdkgw.us1.twilio.com
media-src mediastream:

If you're loading twilio-video.js from sdk.twilio.com, you should also include the following script-src directive:

script-src https://sdk.twilio.com

Keep in mind, you may need to merge these policy directives with your own if you're using other services.

Building

Fork and clone the repository. Then, install dependencies with

npm install

Then run the build script:

npm run build

The builds and docs will be placed in the dist/ directory.

Testing

Run unit tests with

npm run test:unit

Run integration tests with

ACCOUNT_SID=<Your account sid> \
API_KEY_SID=<Your api key sid> \
API_KEY_SECRET=<Your api key secret> \
BROWSER=<Browser you'd like to use> \
npm run test:integration

You can add these optional variables to control the integration test execution :

  • Topology : Decides which type of rooms to test against.
  • Debug : To get better source mapping, and the browser does not close after tests are run which allows you to easily step through code to debug.
  • Test Files : Allows you to limit the test to just one file.
TOPOLOGY=<peer-to-peer|group>
DEBUG=1
TEST_FILES=<path_ to_the_file>

Tips

  • Use Pre-commit hook: We have some useful pre-commit hook that would help identify common mistakes before commit. Use them by executing
ln -s ../../pre-commit.sh .git/hooks/pre-commit

Applications using twilio-video.js

Developer tools

Contributing

Bug fixes welcome! If you're not familiar with the GitHub pull request/contribution process, this is a nice tutorial.

License

See LICENSE.md.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation3
Easy to Use3
Performant2
Highly Customizable3
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Manisha
1 year ago
1 year ago
Performant
Highly Customizable
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge

i'm using this library from last 2 year and this library is so powerful for web app using this twillio api you can use this sdk for your web app for displaying videos on web app with super fast twillio api. this library or sdk is really helpful for web developers. documentation is pretty easy and easy to use sdk

0
ShiBen
9 months ago
9 months ago
Performant
Javier Godoy Núñez
It really whips the llama's ass!
August 28, 2020
It really whips the llama's ass!
August 28, 2020
Kumail
August 18, 2020
August 18, 2020
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
carolina higo
Fullstack Engineer.
August 4, 2020
Fullstack Engineer.
August 4, 2020
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable

