twilio-video.js allows you to add real-time voice and video to your web apps.

We want your feedback! Please feel free to open a GitHub issue for suggested improvements or feature requests. If you need technical support, contact help@twilio.com.

Changelog

View CHANGELOG.md for details about our releases.

Browser Support

Chrome Edge (Chromium) Firefox Safari Android ✓ - ✓ - iOS ✓ - * ✓ Linux ✓ - ✓ - macOS ✓ ✓ ** ✓ ✓ Windows ✓ ✓ ** ✓ -

** twilio-video.js supports the Chromium-based Edge browser.

Installation

NPM

npm install twilio-video --save

Using this method, you can require twilio-video.js like so:

const Video = require ( 'twilio-video' );

TypeScript definitions can now be imported using this method.

import * as Video from 'twilio-video' ; function participantDisconnected ( participant: Video.RemoteParticipant ) { console .log( 'Participant "%s" disconnected' , participant.identity); document .getElementById(participant.sid).remove(); }

Alternatively, you can import just the definitions you need like so:

import { RemoteParticiant } from 'twilio-video' ; function participantDisconnected ( participant: RemoteParticipant ) { console .log( 'Participant "%s" disconnected' , participant.identity); document .getElementById(participant.sid).remove(); }

CDN

Releases of twilio-video.js are hosted on a CDN, and you can include these directly in your web app using a <script> tag.

< script src = "//sdk.twilio.com/js/video/releases/2.20.0/twilio-video.min.js" > </ script >

Using this method, twilio-video.js will set a browser global:

const Video = Twilio.Video;

Usage

The following is a simple example for connecting to a Room. For more information, refer to the API Docs.

const Video = require ( 'twilio-video' ); Video.connect( '$TOKEN' , { name : 'room-name' }).then( room => { console .log( 'Connected to Room "%s"' , room.name); room.participants.forEach(participantConnected); room.on( 'participantConnected' , participantConnected); room.on( 'participantDisconnected' , participantDisconnected); room.once( 'disconnected' , error => room.participants.forEach(participantDisconnected)); }); function participantConnected ( participant ) { console .log( 'Participant "%s" connected' , participant.identity); const div = document .createElement( 'div' ); div.id = participant.sid; div.innerText = participant.identity; participant.on( 'trackSubscribed' , track => trackSubscribed(div, track)); participant.on( 'trackUnsubscribed' , trackUnsubscribed); participant.tracks.forEach( publication => { if (publication.isSubscribed) { trackSubscribed(div, publication.track); } }); document .body.appendChild(div); } function participantDisconnected ( participant ) { console .log( 'Participant "%s" disconnected' , participant.identity); document .getElementById(participant.sid).remove(); } function trackSubscribed ( div, track ) { div.appendChild(track.attach()); } function trackUnsubscribed ( track ) { track.detach().forEach( element => element.remove()); }

Content Security Policy (CSP)

Want to enable CSP in a way that's compatible with twilio-video.js? Use the following policy directives:

connect-src wss: media-src mediastream:

If you're loading twilio-video.js from sdk.twilio.com , you should also include the following script-src directive:

script-src https:

Keep in mind, you may need to merge these policy directives with your own if you're using other services.

Building

Fork and clone the repository. Then, install dependencies with

npm install

Then run the build script:

npm run build

The builds and docs will be placed in the dist/ directory.

Testing

Run unit tests with

npm run test :unit

Run integration tests with

ACCOUNT_SID=<Your account sid> \ API_KEY_SID=<Your api key sid> \ API_KEY_SECRET=<Your api key secret> \ BROWSER=<Browser you'd like to use> \ npm run test:integration

You can add these optional variables to control the integration test execution :

Topology : Decides which type of rooms to test against.

Debug : To get better source mapping, and the browser does not close after tests are run which allows you to easily step through code to debug.

Test Files : Allows you to limit the test to just one file.

TOPOLOGY =<peer-to-peer|group> DEBUG = 1 TEST_FILES =<path_ to_the_file>

Tips

Use Pre-commit hook: We have some useful pre-commit hook that would help identify common mistakes before commit. Use them by executing

ln -s ../../pre- commit .sh .git/hooks/pre- commit

Related

Applications using twilio-video.js

Contributing

Bug fixes welcome! If you're not familiar with the GitHub pull request/contribution process, this is a nice tutorial.

License

See LICENSE.md.