Flex JWE Token Validator provides an easy way to validate a Flex JWE token.
Install with
npm install twilio-flex-token-validator.
You can use this validator either within a Twilio Function, or into any NodeJS application.
First visit Twilio Function Configuration and add
twilio-flex-token-validator as an NPM package. On the same page, enable the checkbox
Enable ACCOUNT_SID and AUTH_TOKEN.
In your Twilio Function, wrap your main
handler with this validator:
const TokenValidator = require('twilio-flex-token-validator').functionValidator;
exports.handler = TokenValidator(function(context, event, callback) {
// Your normal Twilio Function goes here.
// This block will only be called if your token is validated, otherwise it returns a 403.
});
This validator assumes that the token is provided as the
Token key. The successful result of the token validation is added to
event.TokenResult.
Make sure the checkbox
Check for valid Twilio signature is disabled. This token validator will handle the authentication of the request instead.
You can also use this validator inside any existing Node servers:
const TokenValidator = require('twilio-flex-token-validator').validator;
TokenValidator(token, accountSid, authToken)
.then(tokenResult => {
// validated
})
.catch(err => {
// validation failed
});
The validated token result will contain the following data:
{
"valid": true,
"code": 0,
"message": null,
"expiration": "2018-09-24T23:22:44.240Z",
"realm_user_id": "user@example.com",
"identity": "user_40example_2Dcom",
"roles":[
"agent"
],
"worker_sid": "WKxxx"
}
