twilio-video.js allows you to add real-time voice and video to your web apps.
We want your feedback! Please feel free to open a GitHub issue for suggested improvements or feature requests. If you need technical support, contact help@twilio.com.
View CHANGELOG.md for details about our releases.
|Chrome
|Edge (Chromium)
|Firefox
|Safari
|Android
|✓
|-
|✓
|-
|iOS
|✓
|-
|*
|✓
|Linux
|✓
|-
|✓
|-
|macOS
|✓
|✓ **
|✓
|✓
|Windows
|✓
|✓ **
|✓
|-
** twilio-video.js supports the Chromium-based Edge browser.
npm install twilio-video --save
Using this method, you can
require twilio-video.js like so:
const Video = require('twilio-video');
TypeScript definitions can now be imported using this method.
import * as Video from 'twilio-video';
function participantDisconnected(participant: Video.RemoteParticipant) {
console.log('Participant "%s" disconnected', participant.identity);
document.getElementById(participant.sid).remove();
}
Alternatively, you can import just the definitions you need like so:
import { RemoteParticiant } from 'twilio-video';
function participantDisconnected(participant: RemoteParticipant) {
console.log('Participant "%s" disconnected', participant.identity);
document.getElementById(participant.sid).remove();
}
Releases of twilio-video.js are hosted on a CDN, and you can include these directly in your web app using a <script> tag.
<script src="//sdk.twilio.com/js/video/releases/2.20.1/twilio-video.min.js"></script>
Using this method, twilio-video.js will set a browser global:
const Video = Twilio.Video;
The following is a simple example for connecting to a Room. For more information, refer to the API Docs.
const Video = require('twilio-video');
Video.connect('$TOKEN', { name: 'room-name' }).then(room => {
console.log('Connected to Room "%s"', room.name);
room.participants.forEach(participantConnected);
room.on('participantConnected', participantConnected);
room.on('participantDisconnected', participantDisconnected);
room.once('disconnected', error => room.participants.forEach(participantDisconnected));
});
function participantConnected(participant) {
console.log('Participant "%s" connected', participant.identity);
const div = document.createElement('div');
div.id = participant.sid;
div.innerText = participant.identity;
participant.on('trackSubscribed', track => trackSubscribed(div, track));
participant.on('trackUnsubscribed', trackUnsubscribed);
participant.tracks.forEach(publication => {
if (publication.isSubscribed) {
trackSubscribed(div, publication.track);
}
});
document.body.appendChild(div);
}
function participantDisconnected(participant) {
console.log('Participant "%s" disconnected', participant.identity);
document.getElementById(participant.sid).remove();
}
function trackSubscribed(div, track) {
div.appendChild(track.attach());
}
function trackUnsubscribed(track) {
track.detach().forEach(element => element.remove());
}
Want to enable CSP in a way that's compatible with twilio-video.js? Use the following policy directives:
connect-src wss://global.vss.twilio.com wss://sdkgw.us1.twilio.com
media-src mediastream:
If you're loading twilio-video.js from
sdk.twilio.com,
you should also include the following
script-src directive:
script-src https://sdk.twilio.com
Keep in mind, you may need to merge these policy directives with your own if you're using other services.
Fork and clone the repository. Then, install dependencies with
npm install
Then run the
build script:
npm run build
The builds and docs will be placed in the
dist/ directory.
Run unit tests with
npm run test:unit
Run integration tests with
ACCOUNT_SID=<Your account sid> \
API_KEY_SID=<Your api key sid> \
API_KEY_SECRET=<Your api key secret> \
BROWSER=<Browser you'd like to use> \
npm run test:integration
You can add these optional variables to control the integration test execution :
TOPOLOGY=<peer-to-peer|group>
DEBUG=1
TEST_FILES=<path_ to_the_file>
ln -s ../../pre-commit.sh .git/hooks/pre-commit
Bug fixes welcome! If you're not familiar with the GitHub pull request/contribution process, this is a nice tutorial.
See LICENSE.md.