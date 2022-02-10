This repository does not contain the latest version of Twilio's Javascript Voice SDK. Although this major version will continue to be supported, it will no longer receive new features. We recommend that all users upgrade to 2.0 at their earliest convenience, in order to receive access to new features as they arrive.
This repository contains an outdated version of Twilio's Javascript Client SDK. We have now released 2.0 as Generally Available. You can find the new repository containing the JavaScript Voice SDK 2.0 here.
This new major version cleans up a lot of the legacy API, such as:
Additionally, new features from this point onward will only be added to the 2.0 project, and not be backported to 1.x, so anyone looking to use the latest features will want to be moved to the new 2.0 API.
Existing customers can review our migration guide here.
twilio-client.js allows you to add real-time voice and PSTN calling to your web apps.
We recommend using
npm to add the Client SDK as a dependency.
npm install twilio-client --save
Using this method, you can
import twilio-client.js using ES Module or TypeScript syntax:
import { Device } from 'twilio-client';
Or using CommonJS:
const Device = require('twilio-client').Device;
Though not recommended, releases of twilio-client.js are also hosted on a CDN and you can include these directly in your web app using a <script> tag.
<script src="https://sdk.twilio.com/js/client/v1.14/twilio.js"></script>
Using this method, twilio-client.js will set a browser global:
const Device = Twilio.Device;
Running unit tests requires no setup aside from installation (above). You can run unit tests via:
npm run test:unit
Integration tests require some set up:
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<Response>
<Dial>
<Client>
<Identity>{{To}}</Identity>
<Parameter name="duplicate" value="12345" />
<Parameter name="duplicate" value="123456" />
<Parameter name="custom + param" value="我不吃蛋" />
<Parameter name="foobar" value="some + value" />
<Parameter name="custom1" value="{{Custom1}}" />
<Parameter name="custom2" value="{{Custom2}}" />
<Parameter name="custom3" value="{{Custom3}}" />
</Client>
</Dial>
</Response>
Integration tests can be run via:
npm run test:integration
These tests will run via karma, one at a time, in your system's default Chrome and then Firefox.
Use the following policy directives to enable CSP that is compatible with twilio-client.js.
script-src https://media.twiliocdn.com https://sdk.twilio.com
media-src mediastream https://media.twiliocdn.com https://sdk.twilio.com
connect-src https://eventgw.twilio.com wss://chunderw-vpc-gll.twilio.com https://media.twiliocdn.com https://sdk.twilio.com
If you are providing a non-default value for
Device.Options.edge or
Device.Options.region parameter, you need to add the Signaling URI
wss://chunderw-vpc-gll-{regionId}.twilio.com in your
connect-src directive where
regionId is the
Region ID as defined in this page. See examples below.
If
Device.Options.region is
us1
connect-src https://eventgw.twilio.com https://media.twiliocdn.com https://sdk.twilio.com wss://chunderw-vpc-gll-us1.twilio.com
If
Device.Options.edge is
ashburn
connect-src https://eventgw.twilio.com https://media.twiliocdn.com https://sdk.twilio.com wss://chunderw-vpc-gll-us1.twilio.com
If
Device.Options.edge is
['ashburn', 'sydney', 'roaming']
connect-src https://eventgw.twilio.com https://media.twiliocdn.com https://sdk.twilio.com wss://chunderw-vpc-gll-us1.twilio.com wss://chunderw-vpc-gll-au1.twilio.com wss://chunderw-vpc-gll.twilio.com
If you are providing a home region grant into your Twilio access token, you need to add the insights endpoint in your
connect-src directive using
eventgw.{homeRegion}.twilio.com format. Below is an example if your home region grant is
sg1.
connect-src https://eventgw.sg1.twilio.com wss://chunderw-vpc-gll.twilio.com https://media.twiliocdn.com https://sdk.twilio.com
See LICENSE.md