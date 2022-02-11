openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

twilio-cli

by twilio
2.35.0 (see all)

Unleash the power of Twilio from your command prompt

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5K

GitHub Stars

114

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

36

Package

Dependencies

16

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

A CLI for Twilio

Travis Build Status codecov Learn with TwilioQuest

The default branch name for this repository has been changed to main as of 07/27/2020.

Setup

Head over to the Twilio CLI documentation.

Architecture and Functional Overview

Head over to the CLI Architecture and Functional Overview

Versioning

twilio-cli uses a modified version of Semantic Versioning for all changes. See this document for details.

Usage

See the General usage guide.

Examples

Review the Examples.

Plugins

You can review the docs on available plugins and how to install them. If you are interested in writing your own plugin, refer to the plugin authoring docs.

Contributing

  1. Clone this repo.
  2. From the repo directory, run: npm install
  3. Run ./bin/run from the repo directory to run the CLI.

Feedback

Please file a GitHub issue in this repository for any feedback you may have. You may also send feedback via the twilio feedback command.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Chase GibbonsLogan, Ut61 Ratings0 Reviews
6 months ago

Based on my experiences twilio-cli is extremely useful for a lot of different things relating to twilio. They did a really good job on this package. I use it primarily to deploy and run my flex-plugins and serverless functions projects--but it can be used for a lot more than that. Essentially it can be used to query all your twilio data from the cli with autocomplete, etc, which i've used it for that as well on occasion.

0

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial