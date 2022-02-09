The default branch name for this repository has been changed to
main as of 07/27/2020.
The documentation for the Twilio API can be found here.
The Node library documentation can be found here.
twilio-node uses a modified version of Semantic Versioning for all changes. See this document for details.
This library supports the following Node.js implementations:
TypeScript is supported for TypeScript version 2.9 and above.
Check out these code examples in JavaScript and TypeScript to get up and running quickly.
twilio-node supports credential storage in environment variables. If no credentials are provided when instantiating the Twilio client (e.g.,
const client = require('twilio')();), the values in following env vars will be used:
TWILIO_ACCOUNT_SID and
TWILIO_AUTH_TOKEN.
If your environment requires SSL decryption, you can set the path to CA bundle in the env var
TWILIO_CA_BUNDLE.
twilio-node supports lazy loading required modules for faster loading time. Lazy loading is disabled by default. To enable lazy loading, simply instantiate the Twilio client with the
lazyLoading flag set to
true:
var accountSid = process.env.TWILIO_ACCOUNT_SID; // Your Account SID from www.twilio.com/console
var authToken = process.env.TWILIO_AUTH_TOKEN; // Your Auth Token from www.twilio.com/console
const client = require('twilio')(accountSid, authToken, {
lazyLoading: true
});
To take advantage of Twilio's Global Infrastructure, specify the target Region and/or Edge for the client:
var accountSid = process.env.TWILIO_ACCOUNT_SID; // Your Account SID from www.twilio.com/console
var authToken = process.env.TWILIO_AUTH_TOKEN; // Your Auth Token from www.twilio.com/console
const client = require('twilio')(accountSid, authToken, {
region: 'au1',
edge: 'sydney',
});
Alternatively, specify the edge and/or region after constructing the Twilio client:
const client = require('twilio')(accountSid, authToken);
client.region = 'au1';
client.edge = 'sydney';
This will result in the
hostname transforming from
api.twilio.com to
api.sydney.au1.twilio.com.
There are two ways to enable debug logging in the default HTTP client. You can create an environment variable called
TWILIO_LOG_LEVEL and set it to
debug or you can set the logLevel variable on the client as debug:
var accountSid = process.env.TWILIO_ACCOUNT_SID; // Your Account SID from www.twilio.com/console
var authToken = process.env.TWILIO_AUTH_TOKEN; // Your Auth Token from www.twilio.com/console
const client = require('twilio')(accountSid, authToken, {
logLevel: 'debug'
});
You can also set the logLevel variable on the client after constructing the Twilio client:
const client = require('twilio')(accountSid, authToken);
client.logLevel = 'debug';
See example for a code sample for incoming Twilio request validation
For an example on how to handle exceptions in this helper library, please see the Twilio documentation.
To use a custom HTTP client with this helper library, please see the Twilio documentation.
The
Dockerfile present in this repository and its respective
twilio/twilio-node Docker image are currently used by Twilio for testing purposes only.
If you need help installing or using the library, please check the Twilio Support Help Center first, and file a support ticket if you don't find an answer to your question.
If you've instead found a bug in the library or would like new features added, go ahead and open issues or pull requests against this repo!
Bug fixes, docs, and library improvements are always welcome. Please refer to our Contributing Guide for detailed information on how you can contribute.
⚠️ Please be aware that a large share of the files are auto-generated by our backend tool. You are welcome to suggest changes and submit PRs illustrating the changes. However, we'll have to make the changes in the underlying tool. You can find more info about this in the Contributing Guide.
If you're not familiar with the GitHub pull request/contribution process, this is a nice tutorial.
If you want to familiarize yourself with the project, you can start by forking the repository and cloning it in your local development environment. The project requires Node.js to be installed on your machine.
After cloning the repository, install the dependencies by running the following command in the directory of your cloned repository:
npm install
You can run the existing tests to see if everything is okay by executing:
npm test
To run just one specific test file instead of the whole suite, provide a JavaScript regular expression that will match your spec file's name, like:
npm run test -- -m .\*client.\*
It is a good library to have chat within the webapp. I have done several projects using twilio with my team and from that experience I think that it is little heavy for the frontend bundle. So to tackle this I load the library through workers in parallel. Documentation is good.
The best tool out there for text, email and voice communication. At some point you definitely need to use twilio as this a must needed tool for all your marketing needs. The best experience I had with twilio is when I used it to creating an Interactive voice response system. If twilio wasn't there I couldn't have been able to create it with such an ease. The examples guided me perfectly to what I needed. The documentation are super helpful so that anyone with a little knowledge about how to use API's can easily start using twilio. The major issues is that the pricing is a bit high. So you definitely have to keep a check on that while using twilio.
We are using this library for setup IVR system or SMS communication. Need to register first and purchase the number and we can start integration. I am using this for voice call based information system. One more big feature available in this Twilio is anyone can develop the IVR system without any high technical or programming knowledge. Just using the widgets you can create the studio flow and using the twilio npm we can create webhooks. For every call event we our webhook will be triggered and it can identify the human or robot from the user end. Some limitations in the TwiML and not customizable 100%.
I have only used this package once or twice and this is because of the steep pricing. I don't know how much other similar services charge but the level of pricing Twillio had was unbearable for me ( as I am a student who has no source of income ). The API methods were really simple to use. It abstracted away from the complex process of making a business account and setting up credentials. This is a quick and easy solution if you don't care about money but need things to be done in time.
Twilio services are really useful when you are working with chats or emails or calls. Using this SDK, it is very easy to communicate with Twilio API’s. I am even powering a chatbox with Twilio as of now. The documentation is very handy. Some of the parts of the library is using callbacks instead of Promises. The examples in the documentation is all you need to get started. I recommend this library to everyone.