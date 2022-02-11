Jodit Editor 3

How use

Download the latest release or

INSTALL VIA NPM

npm install jodit

or

yarn add jodit

Include just two files

ES5 Version

< link type = "text/css" rel = "stylesheet" href = "build/jodit.min.css" /> < script type = "text/javascript" src = "build/jodit.min.js" > </ script >

ES2018 Version (if your users use only modern browsers)

< link type = "text/css" rel = "stylesheet" href = "build/jodit.es2018.min.css" /> < script type = "text/javascript" src = "build/jodit.es2018.min.js" > </ script >

Use a CDN

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jodit/3.13.4/jodit.es2018.min.css" /> < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jodit/3.13.4/jodit.es2018.min.js" > </ script >

USAGE

And some <textarea> element

< textarea id = "editor" name = "editor" > </ textarea >

After this, you can init Jodit plugin

var editor = new Jodit( '#editor' ); editor.value = '<p>start</p>' ;

or

const editor = Jodit.make( '#editor' ); editor.value = '<p>start</p>' ;

with jQuery

$( 'textarea' ).each( function ( ) { var editor = new Jodit( this ); editor.value = '<p>start</p>' ; });

For contributors:

git clone https://github.com/xdan/jodit.git cd jodit npm install

Run webpack Hot Reload server:

npm start

Demo will be available here

http :

Build min files:

npm run build

Run tests:

karma start --browsers ChromeHeadless,IE,Firefox karma.conf.js

or

npm test

or

yarn test

For checking tests in browser, open URL:

http :

For testing FileBrowser and Uploader modules, need install PHP Connector

composer create-project --no-dev jodit/connector

Run test PHP server

php -S localhost:8181 -t ./

and set options for Jodit:

var editor = new Jodit( '#editor' , { uploader : { url : 'http://localhost:8181/index-test.php?action=fileUpload' }, filebrowser : { ajax : { url : 'http://localhost:8181/index-test.php' } } });

Create plugin

Jodit.plugins.yourplugin = function ( editor ) { editor.events.on( 'afterInit' , function ( ) { editor.s.insertHTMl( 'Text' ); }); };

Add custom button

var editor = new Jodit( '.someselector' , { extraButtons : [ { name : 'insertDate' , iconURL : 'http://xdsoft.net/jodit/logo.png' , exec : function ( editor ) { editor.s.insertHTML( new Date ().toDateString()); } } ] });

or

var editor = new Jodit( '.someselector' , { buttons : [ 'bold' , 'insertDate' ], controls : { insertDate : { name : 'insertDate' , iconURL : 'http://xdsoft.net/jodit/logo.png' , exec : function ( editor ) { editor.s.insertHTML( new Date ().toDateString()); } } } });

button with plugin

Jodit.plugins.add( 'insertText' , function ( editor ) { editor.events.on( 'someEvent' , function ( text ) { editor.s.insertHTMl( 'Hello ' + text); }); }); Jodit.plugins.add( 'textLength' , { init(editor) { const div = editor.create.div( 'jodit_div' ); editor.container.appendChild(div); editor.events.on( 'change.textLength' , () => { div.innerText = editor.value.length; }); }, destruct(editor) { editor.events.off( 'change.textLength' ); } }); Jodit.plugins.add( 'textLength' , class textLength { init(editor) { const div = editor.create.div( 'jodit_div' ); editor.container.appendChild(div); editor.events.on( 'change.textLength' , () => { div.innerText = editor.value.length; }); } destruct(editor) { editor.events.off( 'change.textLength' ); } } ); var editor = new Jodit( '.someselector' , { buttons : [ 'bold' , 'insertText' ], controls : { insertText : { iconURL : 'http://xdsoft.net/jodit/logo.png' , exec : function ( editor ) { editor.events.fire( 'someEvent' , 'world!!!' ); } } } });

Browser Support

Internet Explorer 11

Latest Chrome

Latest Firefox

Latest Safari

Microsoft Edge

Contributing

This project is maintained by a community of developers. Contributions are welcome and appreciated. You can find Jodit on GitHub; feel free to start an issue or create a pull requests: https://github.com/xdan/jodit

License

MIT