Webpack loader for compiling Twig.js templates. This loader will allow you to require Twig.js views to your code.
npm install twig-loader
module.exports = {
//...
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.twig$/,
use: {
loader: 'twig-loader',
options: {
// See options section below
},
}
}
]
},
node: {
fs: "empty" // avoids error messages
}
};
twigOptions: optional; a map of options to be passed through to Twig.
Example:
{autoescape: true}
{# File: dialog.html.twig #}
<p>{{title}}</p>
// File: app.js
var template = require("dialog.html.twig");
// => returns pre-compiled template as a function and automatically includes Twig.js to your project
var html = template({title: 'dialog title'});
// => Render the view with the given context
When you extend another view, it will also be added as a dependency. All twig functions that refer to additional templates are supported: import, include, extends & embed.
twig-loader will only resolve static paths in your templates, according to your webpack configuration. When you want to use dynamic templates or aliases, they cannot be resolved by webpack, and will be left untouched in your template. It is up to you to make sure those templates are available in Twig at runtime by registering them yourself:
var twig = require('twig').twig
twig({
id: 'your-custom-template-id,
data: '<p>your template here</p>',
allowInlineIncludes: true,
rethrow: true
});
Or more advanced when using
webpack.context:
var twig = require('twig').twig
var context = require.context('./templates/', true, /\.twig$/)
context.keys().forEach(key => {
var template = context(key);
twig({
id: key, // key will be relative from `./templates/`
data: template.tokens, // tokens are exported on the template function
allowInlineIncludes: true,
rethrow: true
});
});
embed support
import support (https://github.com/zimmo-be/twig-loader/pull/8)
.twig file extension. After upgrading twig-loader, you may need to update your files and add
.twig manually