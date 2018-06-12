Webpack loader for compiling Twig.js templates. This loader will allow you to require Twig.js views to your code.

Installation

npm install twig-loader

Usage

Webpack 2 and later

Documentation: Using loaders

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.twig$/ , use : { loader : 'twig-loader' , options : { }, } } ] }, node : { fs : "empty" } };

Webpack 1

Documentation: Using loaders

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.twig$/ , loader : "twig-loader" , options : { }, } ] }, node : { fs : "empty" } };

Options

twigOptions : optional; a map of options to be passed through to Twig. Example: {autoescape: true}

Loading templates

< p > {{title}} </ p >

var template = require ( "dialog.html.twig" ); var html = template({ title : 'dialog title' });

When you extend another view, it will also be added as a dependency. All twig functions that refer to additional templates are supported: import, include, extends & embed.

Dynamic templates and registering at runtime

twig-loader will only resolve static paths in your templates, according to your webpack configuration. When you want to use dynamic templates or aliases, they cannot be resolved by webpack, and will be left untouched in your template. It is up to you to make sure those templates are available in Twig at runtime by registering them yourself:

var twig = require ( 'twig' ).twig twig({ id : 'your-custom-template-id, data: ' <p>your template here< /p>', allowInlineIncludes: true, rethrow: true });

Or more advanced when using webpack.context :

var twig = require ( 'twig' ).twig var context = require .context( './templates/' , true , /\.twig$/) context.keys().forEach( key => { var template = context(key); twig({ id : key, data : template.tokens, allowInlineIncludes : true , rethrow : true }); });

Changelog

Upgrade mocha to fix security vulnerability warning

Add ablity to pass options to twig (PR #39)

Update to Twig.js 1.10, fixes #29

replace full path with a hash and implement mapcache for id/path resolution, fixes #12

Downgrade Twig.js back to 0.8.9 because of https://github.com/twigjs/twig.js/issues/440

Improve watch operation (rebuilding of modules)

Refactoring so compiler and the loader are in seperate modules

Add Twig as peer dependency

Add embed support

support Update Twig.js version

Improve import support (https://github.com/zimmo-be/twig-loader/pull/8)

support (https://github.com/zimmo-be/twig-loader/pull/8) Rethrow exceptions when they occur during rendering to improve testing