openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
thl

twig-html-loader

by Alexander A
0.1.9 (see all)

Twig to html loader for webpack

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

869

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

twig-html-loader

A loader for webpack that allows compiling twig templates into html string.

Getting Started

To begin, you'll need to install twig-html-loader:

npm install twig-html-loader --save-dev

Add twig template to your sources:

var html = require('./index.twig');

Then add the loader to your webpack config. For example:

module.exports = {
  // ...
  rules: [
    // ...
    {
      test: /\.twig$/,
      use: [
        'raw-loader',
        {
          loader: 'twig-html-loader',
          options: {
            data: {}
          }
        }
      ]
    }
    // ...
  ]
};

Using with html-webpack-plugin

Install plugin:

npm install html-webpack-plugin --save-dev

Improve your config:

const HtmlWebpackPlugin = require('html-webpack-plugin');
// ...
module.exports = {
  // ...
  rules: [
    // ...
    {
      test: /\.twig$/,
      use: [
        'raw-loader',
        'twig-html-loader'
      ]
    }
    // ...
  ],
  plugins: [
    // ...
    new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
      template: 'index.twig'
    })
  ]
};

Options

NameTypeDefaultDescription
cachebooleanfalseEnables the Twigjs cache
dataobject or function(context){}The data that is exposed in the templates. Function should return an object
debugbooleanfalseEnables debug info logging
tracebooleanfalseEnables tracing info logging
namespacesobjectundefinedAdd special template path notation (ex.: @namespace_name/template_path)
functionsobjectundefinedExtends Twig with custom functions
filtersobjectundefinedExtends Twig with custom filters
testsobjectundefinedExtends Twig with custom tests
extendfunction(Twig)undefinedExtends Twig with custom tags and more

Watch data from files

module.exports = {
  // ...
  rules: [
    // ...
    {
      test: /\.twig$/,
      use: [
        'raw-loader',
        {
          loader: 'twig-html-loader',
          options: {
            data: (context) => {
              const data = path.join(__dirname, 'data.json');
              context.addDependency(data); // Force webpack to watch file
              return context.fs.readJsonSync(data, { throws: false }) || {};
            }
          }
        }
      ]
    }
    // ...
  ]
};

Do not use require function due to file caching.

Namespaces

If the application defines lots of templates and stores them in deep nested directories, you may consider using namespaces, which create shortcuts to template directories. The registered namespace should be defined with @ prefix or :: postfix when using it in templates.

module.exports = {
  // ...
  rules: [
    // ...
    {
      test: /\.twig$/,
      use: [
        'raw-loader',
        {
          loader: 'twig-html-loader',
          options: {
            namespaces: {
              'layouts': 'path/to/layouts',
              'components': 'path/to/components',
            }
          }
        }
      ]
    }
    // ...
  ]
};

{# path/to/layouts/common.twig #}
<h1>{% block title %}{% endblock %}</h1>

{# path/to/components/greeting.twig #}
Hello, John Doe!

{# your-template.twig #}
{% extends "layouts::common.twig" %}
{% block title %}
  {{ include('@components/greeting.twig') }}
{% endblock %}

Custom functions, filters, tests and tags

You can use functions, filters, tests and extend options to extend Twig. See here for adding custom functions, filters and tests, and here for adding custom tags.

module.exports = {
  // ...
  rules: [
    // ...
    {
      test: /\.twig$/,
      use: [
        'raw-loader',
        {
          loader: 'twig-html-loader',
          options: {
            functions: {
              repeat(value, times) {
                return new Array(times + 1).join(value);
              }
            },
            filters: {
              backwords(value) {
                return value.split(' ').reverse().join(' ');
              }
            },
            tests: {
              theAnswer(value) {
                return value === 42;
              }
            },
            extend(Twig) {
              Twig.exports.extendTag({
                type: 'echo',
                regex: /^echo\s+(.+)$/,
                next: [],
                open: true,
                compile: function (token) {
                  var expression = token.match[1];

                  token.stack = Twig.expression.compile.apply(this, [{
                    type: Twig.expression.type.expression,
                    value: expression
                  }]).stack;

                  delete token.match;
                  return token;
                },
                parse: function (token, context, chain) {
                  return {
                    chain: false,
                    output: Twig.expression.parse.apply(this, [token.stack, context])
                  };
                }
              });
            }
          }
        }
      ]
    }
    // ...
  ]
};

{{ repeat('_.', 10) }}
{# output: _._._._._._._._._._. #}

{{ 'a quick brown fox'|backwords }}
{# output: fox brown quick a #}

{% if 42 is theAnswer %}42{% endif %}
{# output: 42 #}

{% echo 'hello world' %}
{# output: hello world #}

Alternatives

twig-loader

License

MIT (http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial