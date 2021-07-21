A loader for webpack that allows compiling twig templates into html string.

Getting Started

To begin, you'll need to install twig-html-loader :

npm install twig-html-loader --save-dev

Add twig template to your sources:

var html = require ( './index.twig' );

Then add the loader to your webpack config. For example:

module .exports = { rules : [ { test : /\.twig$/ , use : [ 'raw-loader' , { loader : 'twig-html-loader' , options : { data : {} } } ] } ] };

Using with html-webpack-plugin

Install plugin:

npm install html-webpack-plugin --save-dev

Improve your config:

const HtmlWebpackPlugin = require ( 'html-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { rules : [ { test : /\.twig$/ , use : [ 'raw-loader' , 'twig-html-loader' ] } ], plugins : [ new HtmlWebpackPlugin({ template : 'index.twig' }) ] };

Options

Name Type Default Description cache boolean false Enables the Twigjs cache data object or function(context) {} The data that is exposed in the templates. Function should return an object debug boolean false Enables debug info logging trace boolean false Enables tracing info logging namespaces object undefined Add special template path notation (ex.: @namespace_name/template_path ) functions object undefined Extends Twig with custom functions filters object undefined Extends Twig with custom filters tests object undefined Extends Twig with custom tests extend function(Twig) undefined Extends Twig with custom tags and more

Watch data from files

module .exports = { rules : [ { test : /\.twig$/ , use : [ 'raw-loader' , { loader : 'twig-html-loader' , options : { data : ( context ) => { const data = path.join(__dirname, 'data.json' ); context.addDependency(data); return context.fs.readJsonSync(data, { throws : false }) || {}; } } } ] } ] };

Do not use require function due to file caching.

Namespaces

If the application defines lots of templates and stores them in deep nested directories, you may consider using namespaces , which create shortcuts to template directories. The registered namespace should be defined with @ prefix or :: postfix when using it in templates.

module .exports = { rules : [ { test : /\.twig$/ , use : [ 'raw-loader' , { loader : 'twig-html-loader' , options : { namespaces : { 'layouts' : 'path/to/layouts' , 'components' : 'path/to/components' , } } } ] } ] };

< h1 > {% block title %} {% endblock %} </ h1 >

Hello, John Doe!

{% extends "layouts::common.twig" %} {% block title %} {{ include ('@components/greeting.twig') }} {% endblock %}

You can use functions , filters , tests and extend options to extend Twig. See here for adding custom functions, filters and tests, and here for adding custom tags.

module .exports = { rules : [ { test : /\.twig$/ , use : [ 'raw-loader' , { loader : 'twig-html-loader' , options : { functions : { repeat(value, times) { return new Array (times + 1 ).join(value); } }, filters : { backwords(value) { return value.split( ' ' ).reverse().join( ' ' ); } }, tests : { theAnswer(value) { return value === 42 ; } }, extend(Twig) { Twig.exports.extendTag({ type : 'echo' , regex : /^echo\s+(.+)$/ , next : [], open : true , compile : function ( token ) { var expression = token.match[ 1 ]; token.stack = Twig.expression.compile.apply( this , [{ type : Twig.expression.type.expression, value : expression }]).stack; delete token.match; return token; }, parse : function ( token, context, chain ) { return { chain : false , output : Twig.expression.parse.apply( this , [token.stack, context]) }; } }); } } } ] } ] };

{{ repeat('_.', 10) }} {{ 'a quick brown fox'|backwords }} {% if 42 is theAnswer %} 42 {% endif %} {% echo 'hello world' %}

Alternatives

twig-loader

License

MIT (http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php)