A loader for webpack that allows compiling twig templates into html string.
To begin, you'll need to install
twig-html-loader:
npm install twig-html-loader --save-dev
Add twig template to your sources:
var html = require('./index.twig');
Then add the loader to your
webpack config. For example:
module.exports = {
// ...
rules: [
// ...
{
test: /\.twig$/,
use: [
'raw-loader',
{
loader: 'twig-html-loader',
options: {
data: {}
}
}
]
}
// ...
]
};
Install plugin:
npm install html-webpack-plugin --save-dev
Improve your config:
const HtmlWebpackPlugin = require('html-webpack-plugin');
// ...
module.exports = {
// ...
rules: [
// ...
{
test: /\.twig$/,
use: [
'raw-loader',
'twig-html-loader'
]
}
// ...
],
plugins: [
// ...
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
template: 'index.twig'
})
]
};
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|cache
|boolean
|false
|Enables the Twigjs cache
|data
|object or function(context)
|{}
|The data that is exposed in the templates. Function should return an object
|debug
|boolean
|false
|Enables debug info logging
|trace
|boolean
|false
|Enables tracing info logging
|namespaces
|object
|undefined
|Add special template path notation (ex.:
@namespace_name/template_path)
|functions
|object
|undefined
|Extends Twig with custom functions
|filters
|object
|undefined
|Extends Twig with custom filters
|tests
|object
|undefined
|Extends Twig with custom tests
|extend
|function(Twig)
|undefined
|Extends Twig with custom tags and more
module.exports = {
// ...
rules: [
// ...
{
test: /\.twig$/,
use: [
'raw-loader',
{
loader: 'twig-html-loader',
options: {
data: (context) => {
const data = path.join(__dirname, 'data.json');
context.addDependency(data); // Force webpack to watch file
return context.fs.readJsonSync(data, { throws: false }) || {};
}
}
}
]
}
// ...
]
};
Do not use require function due to file caching.
If the application defines lots of templates and stores them in deep nested directories, you may consider using
namespaces, which create shortcuts to template directories. The registered namespace should be defined with
@ prefix or
:: postfix when using it in templates.
module.exports = {
// ...
rules: [
// ...
{
test: /\.twig$/,
use: [
'raw-loader',
{
loader: 'twig-html-loader',
options: {
namespaces: {
'layouts': 'path/to/layouts',
'components': 'path/to/components',
}
}
}
]
}
// ...
]
};
{# path/to/layouts/common.twig #}
<h1>{% block title %}{% endblock %}</h1>
{# path/to/components/greeting.twig #}
Hello, John Doe!
{# your-template.twig #}
{% extends "layouts::common.twig" %}
{% block title %}
{{ include('@components/greeting.twig') }}
{% endblock %}
You can use
functions,
filters,
tests and
extend options to extend Twig. See here for adding custom functions, filters and tests, and here for adding custom tags.
module.exports = {
// ...
rules: [
// ...
{
test: /\.twig$/,
use: [
'raw-loader',
{
loader: 'twig-html-loader',
options: {
functions: {
repeat(value, times) {
return new Array(times + 1).join(value);
}
},
filters: {
backwords(value) {
return value.split(' ').reverse().join(' ');
}
},
tests: {
theAnswer(value) {
return value === 42;
}
},
extend(Twig) {
Twig.exports.extendTag({
type: 'echo',
regex: /^echo\s+(.+)$/,
next: [],
open: true,
compile: function (token) {
var expression = token.match[1];
token.stack = Twig.expression.compile.apply(this, [{
type: Twig.expression.type.expression,
value: expression
}]).stack;
delete token.match;
return token;
},
parse: function (token, context, chain) {
return {
chain: false,
output: Twig.expression.parse.apply(this, [token.stack, context])
};
}
});
}
}
}
]
}
// ...
]
};
{{ repeat('_.', 10) }}
{# output: _._._._._._._._._._. #}
{{ 'a quick brown fox'|backwords }}
{# output: fox brown quick a #}
{% if 42 is theAnswer %}42{% endif %}
{# output: 42 #}
{% echo 'hello world' %}
{# output: hello world #}