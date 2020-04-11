openbase logo
tweetsodium

by github
0.0.5 (see all)

libsodium sealed cryptobox using tweetnacl

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

340K

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

tweetsodium Build Status

This library implements libsodium's sealed boxes using the tweetnacl-js and blakejs libraries.

Usage

const nacl = require('tweetnacl')
const sodium = require('tweetsodium')

// generate public key to use for encryption and coresponding secret key to use
// for decryption
const keyPair = nacl.box.keyPair()

// encrypts message string using public key
function encrypt(message) {
    const encoder = new TextEncoder()
    const messageBytes = encoder.encode(message)

    return sodium.seal(messageBytes, keyPair.publicKey)
}

// decrypts message using secret key
function decrypt(ciphertext) {
    const encoder = new TextEncoder()
    const ciphertextBytes = encoder.encode(ciphertext)

    return sodium.sealOpen(ciphertextBytes, keyPair.publicKey, keyPair.secretKey)
}

