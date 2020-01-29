String encoding utilities extracted from early versions of https://github.com/dchest/tweetnacl-js
Encoding/decoding functions in this package are correct, however their performance and wide compatibility with uncommon runtimes is not something that is considered important compared to the simplicity and size of implementation. For example, they don't work under React Native.
Instead of this package, I strongly recommend using my StableLib packages:
@stablelib/utf8 for UTF-8
encoding/decoding (note that the names of operations are reversed compared to
this package):
npm install @stablelib/utf8
@stablelib/base64 for
constant-time Base64 encoding/decoding:
npm install @stablelib/base64
Use a package manager:
$ bower install tweetnacl-util
NPM:
$ npm install tweetnacl-util
To make keep backward compatibility with code that used
nacl.util previously
included with TweetNaCl.js, just include it as usual:
<script src="nacl.min.js"></script>
<script src="nacl-util.min.js"></script>
<script>
// nacl.util functions are now available, e.g.:
// nacl.util.decodeUTF8
</script>
When using CommonJS:
var nacl = require('tweetnacl');
nacl.util = require('tweetnacl-util');
Decodes string and returns
Uint8Array of bytes.
Encodes
Uint8Array or
Array of bytes into string.
Decodes Base-64 encoded string and returns
Uint8Array of bytes.
Encodes
Uint8Array or
Array of bytes into string using Base-64 encoding.