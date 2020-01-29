String encoding utilities extracted from early versions of https://github.com/dchest/tweetnacl-js

Notice

Encoding/decoding functions in this package are correct, however their performance and wide compatibility with uncommon runtimes is not something that is considered important compared to the simplicity and size of implementation. For example, they don't work under React Native.

Instead of this package, I strongly recommend using my StableLib packages:

@stablelib/utf8 for UTF-8 encoding/decoding (note that the names of operations are reversed compared to this package): npm install @stablelib/utf8

@stablelib/base64 for constant-time Base64 encoding/decoding: npm install @stablelib/base64

Installation

Use a package manager:

Bower:

bower install tweetnacl-util

NPM:

npm install tweetnacl-util

or download source code.

Usage

To make keep backward compatibility with code that used nacl.util previously included with TweetNaCl.js, just include it as usual:

< script src = "nacl.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "nacl-util.min.js" > </ script > < script > </ script >

When using CommonJS:

var nacl = require ( 'tweetnacl' ); nacl.util = require ( 'tweetnacl-util' );

Documentation

Decodes string and returns Uint8Array of bytes.

Encodes Uint8Array or Array of bytes into string.

Decodes Base-64 encoded string and returns Uint8Array of bytes.