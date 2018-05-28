openbase logo
tweetnacl-auth

by Dmitry Chestnykh
1.0.1 (see all)

HMAC-SHA-512-256 for TweetNacl.js

Documentation
1.8K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Unlicense

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

HMAC-SHA-512-256 for TweetNacl.js

Implementation of http://nacl.cr.yp.to/auth.html (requires TweetNaCl.js).

Written in 2014 by Dmitry Chestnykh. Public domain.

Build Status

Installation

Via NPM:

$ npm install tweetnacl-auth

or just download nacl-auth.js or nacl-auth.min.js and include it after TweetNaCl.js:

<script src="nacl.min.js"></script>
<script src="nacl-auth.min.js"></script>

If using a CommonJS environment, such as Node.js, you can import it into nacl namespace:

var nacl = require('tweetnacl');
nacl.auth = require('tweetnacl-auth');

Usage

nacl.auth(message, key)

Authenticates the given message with the secret key. (In other words, returns HMAC-SHA-512-256 of the message under the key.)

nacl.auth.full(message, key)

Returns HMAC-SHA-512 (without truncation) of the message under the key

nacl.auth.authLength = 32

Length of authenticator returned by nacl.auth.

nacl.auth.authFullLength = 64

Length of authenticator returned by nacl.auth.full.

nacl.auth.keyLength = 32

Length of key for nacl.auth and nacl.auth.full (key length is currently not enforced).

