HMAC-SHA-512-256 for TweetNacl.js

Implementation of http://nacl.cr.yp.to/auth.html (requires TweetNaCl.js).

Written in 2014 by Dmitry Chestnykh. Public domain.

Installation

Via NPM:

npm install tweetnacl-auth

or just download nacl-auth.js or nacl-auth.min.js and include it after TweetNaCl.js:

< script src = "nacl.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "nacl-auth.min.js" > </ script >

If using a CommonJS environment, such as Node.js, you can import it into nacl namespace:

var nacl = require ( 'tweetnacl' ); nacl.auth = require ( 'tweetnacl-auth' );

Usage

Authenticates the given message with the secret key. (In other words, returns HMAC-SHA-512-256 of the message under the key.)

Returns HMAC-SHA-512 (without truncation) of the message under the key

nacl.auth.authLength = 32

Length of authenticator returned by nacl.auth .

nacl.auth.authFullLength = 64

Length of authenticator returned by nacl.auth.full .

nacl.auth.keyLength = 32