Implementation of http://nacl.cr.yp.to/auth.html (requires TweetNaCl.js).
Written in 2014 by Dmitry Chestnykh. Public domain.
Via NPM:
$ npm install tweetnacl-auth
or just download
nacl-auth.js or
nacl-auth.min.js and include it after
TweetNaCl.js:
<script src="nacl.min.js"></script>
<script src="nacl-auth.min.js"></script>
If using a CommonJS environment, such as Node.js, you can import it into
nacl
namespace:
var nacl = require('tweetnacl');
nacl.auth = require('tweetnacl-auth');
Authenticates the given message with the secret key. (In other words, returns HMAC-SHA-512-256 of the message under the key.)
Returns HMAC-SHA-512 (without truncation) of the message under the key
Length of authenticator returned by
nacl.auth.
Length of authenticator returned by
nacl.auth.full.
Length of key for
nacl.auth and
nacl.auth.full (key length is currently not
enforced).