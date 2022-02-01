Port of TweetNaCl / NaCl to JavaScript for modern browsers and Node.js. Public domain.
Demo: https://dchest.github.io/tweetnacl-js/
The primary goal of this project is to produce a translation of TweetNaCl to JavaScript which is as close as possible to the original C implementation, plus a thin layer of idiomatic high-level API on top of it.
There are two versions, you can use either of them:
nacl.js is the port of TweetNaCl with minimum differences from the
original + high-level API.
nacl-fast.js is like
nacl.js, but with some functions replaced with
faster versions. (Used by default when importing NPM package.)
TweetNaCl.js has been audited by Cure53 in January-February 2017 (audit was sponsored by Deletype):
The overall outcome of this audit signals a particularly positive assessment for TweetNaCl-js, as the testing team was unable to find any security problems in the library.
While the audit didn't find any bugs, there has been 1 bug discovered and fixed after the audit.
You can install TweetNaCl.js via a package manager:
Yarn:
$ yarn add tweetnacl
NPM:
$ npm install tweetnacl
You can find usage examples in our wiki.
All API functions accept and return bytes as
Uint8Arrays. If you need to
encode or decode strings, use functions from
https://github.com/dchest/tweetnacl-util-js or one of the more robust codec
packages.
In Node.js v4 and later
Buffer objects are backed by
Uint8Arrays, so you
can freely pass them to TweetNaCl.js functions as arguments. The returned
objects are still
Uint8Arrays, so if you need
Buffers, you'll have to
convert them manually; make sure to convert using copying:
Buffer.from(array)
(or
new Buffer(array) in Node.js v4 or earlier), instead of sharing:
Buffer.from(array.buffer) (or
new Buffer(array.buffer) Node 4 or earlier),
because some functions return subarrays of their buffers.
Implements x25519-xsalsa20-poly1305.
Generates a new random key pair for box and returns it as an object with
publicKey and
secretKey members:
{
publicKey: ..., // Uint8Array with 32-byte public key
secretKey: ... // Uint8Array with 32-byte secret key
}
Returns a key pair for box with public key corresponding to the given secret key.
Encrypts and authenticates message using peer's public key, our secret key, and the given nonce, which must be unique for each distinct message for a key pair.
Returns an encrypted and authenticated message, which is
nacl.box.overheadLength longer than the original message.
Authenticates and decrypts the given box with peer's public key, our secret key, and the given nonce.
Returns the original message, or
null if authentication fails.
Returns a precomputed shared key which can be used in
nacl.box.after and
nacl.box.open.after.
Same as
nacl.box, but uses a shared key precomputed with
nacl.box.before.
Same as
nacl.box.open, but uses a shared key precomputed with
nacl.box.before.
Length of public key in bytes.
Length of secret key in bytes.
Length of precomputed shared key in bytes.
Length of nonce in bytes.
Length of overhead added to box compared to original message.
Implements xsalsa20-poly1305.
Encrypts and authenticates message using the key and the nonce. The nonce must be unique for each distinct message for this key.
Returns an encrypted and authenticated message, which is
nacl.secretbox.overheadLength longer than the original message.
Authenticates and decrypts the given secret box using the key and the nonce.
Returns the original message, or
null if authentication fails.
Length of key in bytes.
Length of nonce in bytes.
Length of overhead added to secret box compared to original message.
Implements x25519.
Multiplies an integer
n by a group element
p and returns the resulting
group element.
Multiplies an integer
n by a standard group element and returns the resulting
group element.
Length of scalar in bytes.
Length of group element in bytes.
Implements ed25519.
Generates new random key pair for signing and returns it as an object with
publicKey and
secretKey members:
{
publicKey: ..., // Uint8Array with 32-byte public key
secretKey: ... // Uint8Array with 64-byte secret key
}
Returns a signing key pair with public key corresponding to the given
64-byte secret key. The secret key must have been generated by
nacl.sign.keyPair or
nacl.sign.keyPair.fromSeed.
Returns a new signing key pair generated deterministically from a 32-byte seed.
The seed must contain enough entropy to be secure. This method is not
recommended for general use: instead, use
nacl.sign.keyPair to generate a new
key pair from a random seed.
Signs the message using the secret key and returns a signed message.
Verifies the signed message and returns the message without signature.
Returns
null if verification failed.
Signs the message using the secret key and returns a signature.
Verifies the signature for the message and returns
true if verification
succeeded or
false if it failed.
Length of signing public key in bytes.
Length of signing secret key in bytes.
Length of seed for
nacl.sign.keyPair.fromSeed in bytes.
Length of signature in bytes.
Implements SHA-512.
Returns SHA-512 hash of the message.
Length of hash in bytes.
Returns a
Uint8Array of the given length containing random bytes of
cryptographic quality.
Implementation note
TweetNaCl.js uses the following methods to generate random bytes, depending on the platform it runs on:
window.crypto.getRandomValues (WebCrypto standard)
window.msCrypto.getRandomValues (Internet Explorer 11)
crypto.randomBytes (Node.js)
If the platform doesn't provide a suitable PRNG, the following functions, which require random numbers, will throw exception:
nacl.randomBytes
nacl.box.keyPair
nacl.sign.keyPair
Other functions are deterministic and will continue working.
If a platform you are targeting doesn't implement secure random number
generator, but you somehow have a cryptographically-strong source of entropy
(not
Math.random!), and you know what you are doing, you can plug it into
TweetNaCl.js like this:
nacl.setPRNG(function(x, n) {
// ... copy n random bytes into x ...
});
Note that
nacl.setPRNG completely replaces internal random byte generator
with the one provided.
Compares
x and
y in constant time and returns
true if their lengths are
non-zero and equal, and their contents are equal.
Returns
false if either of the arguments has zero length, or arguments have
different lengths, or their contents differ.
TweetNaCl.js supports modern browsers that have a cryptographically secure pseudorandom number generator and typed arrays, including the latest versions of:
Other systems:
Install NPM modules needed for development:
$ npm install
To build minified versions:
$ npm run build
Tests use minified version, so make sure to rebuild it every time you change
nacl.js or
nacl-fast.js.
To run tests in Node.js:
$ npm run test-node
By default all tests described here work on
nacl.min.js. To test other
versions, set environment variable
NACL_SRC to the file name you want to test.
For example, the following command will test fast minified version:
$ NACL_SRC=nacl-fast.min.js npm run test-node
To run full suite of tests in Node.js, including comparing outputs of JavaScript port to outputs of the original C version:
$ npm run test-node-all
To prepare tests for browsers:
$ npm run build-test-browser
and then open
test/browser/test.html (or
test/browser/test-fast.html) to
run them.
To run tests in both Node and Electron:
$ npm test
To run benchmarks in Node.js:
$ npm run bench
$ NACL_SRC=nacl-fast.min.js npm run bench
To run benchmarks in a browser, open
test/benchmark/bench.html (or
test/benchmark/bench-fast.html).
For reference, here are benchmarks from MacBook Pro (Retina, 13-inch, Mid 2014) laptop with 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 CPU (Intel) in Chrome 53/OS X and Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 smartphone with 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 64-bit CPU (ARM) in Chrome 52/Android:
|nacl.js Intel
|nacl-fast.js Intel
|nacl.js ARM
|nacl-fast.js ARM
|salsa20
|1.3 MB/s
|128 MB/s
|0.4 MB/s
|43 MB/s
|poly1305
|13 MB/s
|171 MB/s
|4 MB/s
|52 MB/s
|hash
|4 MB/s
|34 MB/s
|0.9 MB/s
|12 MB/s
|secretbox 1K
|1113 op/s
|57583 op/s
|334 op/s
|14227 op/s
|box 1K
|145 op/s
|718 op/s
|37 op/s
|368 op/s
|scalarMult
|171 op/s
|733 op/s
|56 op/s
|380 op/s
|sign
|77 op/s
|200 op/s
|20 op/s
|61 op/s
|sign.open
|39 op/s
|102 op/s
|11 op/s
|31 op/s
(You can run benchmarks on your devices by clicking on the links at the bottom of the home page).
In short, with nacl-fast.js and 1024-byte messages you can expect to encrypt and authenticate more than 57000 messages per second on a typical laptop or more than 14000 messages per second on a $170 smartphone, sign about 200 and verify 100 messages per second on a laptop or 60 and 30 messages per second on a smartphone, per CPU core (with Web Workers you can do these operations in parallel), which is good enough for most applications.
