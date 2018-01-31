TweenRex

Reactive Tweening Engine

Features

Playback controls: play, pause, reverse, playbackRate, seek, labels, etc.

Animate anything with render functions

Scroll sync any element to an animation, not just the documentElement

Simple Reactive API with no strings attached

Super tiny with plans to stay that way

Free for commercial and non-commerical use under the MIT license

Demos

Documentation

Name Description TweenRex Animate over time with complex choregraphy. Includes sub-tweens, full replay controls, seeking, and playback rate controls. TyrannoScrollus Sync animations to horizontal or vertical scroll position of elements TRexObservable General Observable for reacting to values over time. BehaviorSubject in RxJs is a close approximation. This is the base class for other types of tweens.

Setup through NPM

Install one or more of the following packages by running this command: npm i {package} -S

Package Status Description @tweenrex/core This package contains TweenRex, TyrannoScrollus, and TRexObservable. It contains all you need for animation at minimum. @tweenrex/render This package contains interpolate and other rendering functions. This package is intended to help reduce boilerplate code and streamline development while creating typical animations.

Setup with Prebuilt scripts

Include one or more of these scripts

Link Description tweenrex.min.js This script adds TweenRex, TyrannoScrollus, and TRexObservable to the global window variable. This the a pre-bundled version of @tweenrex/core. tweenrex-render.min.js This script adds interpolate to the tweenrex global window variable. This is a pre-bundled version of @tweenrex/render. tweenrex-all.min.js This script is a combination of all other scripts. This is meant primarily for code playgrounds like CodePen.

Recommended Helper Libraries

TweenRex handles timing and dealing with values over time, but is built to work with other libraries. Here are some recommended helper libraries that match up with TweenRex very well.

Name Type Description Flubber SVG Morph Morph SVG with this heavy-weight library. This library does a great job of morphing between very different shapes at runtime. It cannot handle holes in SVG, but it has a large arsenal of helper functions. It is about 53 KB minified. This is a good choice when smoothness of animation trumps all other needs. Path.js SVG Morph Simple SVG morphing library that can tween between two paths with matching SVG commands and the same number of segments. It is about 4KB minified. This library is a good choice when the SVG's are highly optimized for one another. Polymorph SVG Morph Morph SVG Paths with this lightweight library. It can support variable length paths in addition to handling holes in SVGs. It is just under 6KB minified. It is a good all around choice for performant morphs of highly variable complex paths. Lengthy SVG Draw Lengthy is a JavaScript microlibrary (1.1kb min, 0.6kb gzipped) to get the length of SVG shapes. The length will automatically be added to the element as a CSS Var to make it easy to do CSS animations of SVG stroke-dashoffset for the wonderful line drawing SVG technique and other interesting animations. d3-interpolate Interpolation Provides a variety of interpolation methods for blending between two values. Values may be numbers, colors, strings, arrays, or even deeply-nested objects. This could easily be used with TweenRex and TyrannoScrollus nm8 Tweening This super small tweening library fits in a tweet! This library is compatible with the render package. If you prefer low-level, this is as low as you can get.

License

This library is licensed under MIT.

Contributions / Questions

Please create an issue for questions or to discuss new features. There are also plenty of helpful people on the #tweenrex channel on the Animation at Work Slack.