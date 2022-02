Robert Penner's tweening functions as used in React-tween-state and React-state-stream.

Penner's original functions uses the change in value rather than final value as parameter. I much prefer the latter, so this is what this library will use.

API

tweenFunction.tweenName(currentTime, beginValue, endValue, totalDuration)

Example

var tweenFunctions = require ( 'tween-functions' ); tweenFunctions.easeInQuad( 1 , 0 , 50 , 5 );

List of available functions: