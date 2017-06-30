openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
twe

tween

by sole
0.9.0 (see all)

Javascript tweening engine

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.2K

GitHub Stars

302

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

46

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
Use official tween.js package

Readme

tween.js

JavaScript tweening engine for easy animations, incorporating optimised Robert Penner's equations.

NPM Version NPM Downloads Travis tests Flattr this CDNJS

var coords = { x: 0, y: 0 };
var tween = new TWEEN.Tween(coords)
    .to({ x: 100, y: 100 }, 1000)
    .onUpdate(function() {
        console.log(this.x, this.y);
    })
    .start();

requestAnimationFrame(animate);

function animate(time) {
    requestAnimationFrame(animate);
    TWEEN.update(time);
}

Installation

Download the library and include it in your code:

<script src="js/Tween.js"></script>

You can also reference a CDN-hosted version in your code, thanks to cdnjs. For example:

<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/tween.js/16.3.5/Tween.min.js"></script>

See tween.js for more versions.

More advanced users might want to...

Use npm

npm install @tweenjs/tween.js

Then include the Tween.js module with the standard node.js require:

var TWEEN = require('@tweenjs/tween.js');

And you can use Tween.js as in all other examples--for example:

var t = new TWEEN.Tween( /* etc */ );
t.start();

You will need to use a tool such as browserify to convert code using this style into something that can be run in the browser (browsers don't know about require).

Use bower

bower install @tweenjs/tweenjs --save

or install an specific tag. They are git tags, and you can run git tag in the command line for a list if you have cloned the repository locally, or you can also check out the list in the tween.js tags page. For example, to install v16.3.0:

bower install @tweenjs/tweenjs#v16.3.0

Then reference the library source:

<script src="bower_components/@tweenjs/tweenjs/src/Tween.js"></script>

Features

  • Does one thing and one thing only: tween properties
  • Doesn't take care of CSS units (e.g. appending px)
  • Doesn't interpolate colours
  • Easing functions are reusable outside of Tween
  • Can also use custom easing functions

Documentation

Examples

Custom functions Custom functions
(source) 		Stop all chained tweens Stop all chained tweens
(source)
Yoyo Yoyo
(source) 		Relative values Relative values
(source)
Repeat Repeat
(source) 		Dynamic to Dynamic to
(source)
Array interpolation Array interpolation
(source) 		Video and time Video and time
(source)
Simplest possible example Simplest possible example
(source) 		Graphs Graphs
(source)
Black and red Black and red
(source) 		Bars Bars
(source)
hello world hello world
(source)

Tests

You need to install npm first--this comes with node.js, so install that one first. Then, cd to tween.js's directory and run:

npm install

if running the tests for the first time, to install additional dependencies for running tests, and then run

npm test

every time you want to run the tests.

If you want to add any feature or change existing features, you must run the tests to make sure you didn't break anything else. If you send a pull request (PR) to add something new and it doesn't have tests, or the tests don't pass, the PR won't be accepted. See contributing for more information.

People

Maintainers: mikebolt, sole.

All contributors.

Projects using tween.js

A-Frame VR MOMA Inventing Abstraction 1910-1925 Web Lab MACCHINA I Minesweeper 3D ROME WebGL Globe Androidify The Wilderness Downtown Linechart

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial