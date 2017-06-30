JavaScript tweening engine for easy animations, incorporating optimised Robert Penner's equations.
var coords = { x: 0, y: 0 };
var tween = new TWEEN.Tween(coords)
.to({ x: 100, y: 100 }, 1000)
.onUpdate(function() {
console.log(this.x, this.y);
})
.start();
requestAnimationFrame(animate);
function animate(time) {
requestAnimationFrame(animate);
TWEEN.update(time);
}
Download the library and include it in your code:
<script src="js/Tween.js"></script>
You can also reference a CDN-hosted version in your code, thanks to cdnjs. For example:
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/tween.js/16.3.5/Tween.min.js"></script>
See tween.js for more versions.
npm
npm install @tweenjs/tween.js
Then include the Tween.js module with the standard node.js
require:
var TWEEN = require('@tweenjs/tween.js');
And you can use Tween.js as in all other examples--for example:
var t = new TWEEN.Tween( /* etc */ );
t.start();
You will need to use a tool such as
browserify to convert code using this style into something that can be run in the browser (browsers don't know about
require).
bower
bower install @tweenjs/tweenjs --save
or install an specific tag. They are git tags, and you can run
git tag in the command line for a list if you have cloned the repository locally, or you can also check out the list in the tween.js tags page. For example, to install
v16.3.0:
bower install @tweenjs/tweenjs#v16.3.0
Then reference the library source:
<script src="bower_components/@tweenjs/tweenjs/src/Tween.js"></script>
You need to install
npm first--this comes with node.js, so install that one first. Then, cd to
tween.js's directory and run:
npm install
if running the tests for the first time, to install additional dependencies for running tests, and then run
npm test
every time you want to run the tests.
If you want to add any feature or change existing features, you must run the tests to make sure you didn't break anything else. If you send a pull request (PR) to add something new and it doesn't have tests, or the tests don't pass, the PR won't be accepted. See contributing for more information.