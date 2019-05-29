- Modern MVC Framework for Node.js and io.js based on Express.js for professionals with deadlines in enterprise
It means, i don't create patches, don't support twee.io site. It's over.
Big applications with strong scalable and predictable structure with fast and efficient Express.js core under the hood - is all about twee.io
Node.js application are very low-level. You need to handle all the requests by your own. This is problem.
Another problem is when you try to use very big frameworks with tons of agreements and conventions. Most of today's frameworks (full-stack or rails like) - are big and mostly like a black boxes. You never know how they work inside! And if you know - then you're probably simply one of it's developers :-)
If you like Express.js but need a layer to get started asap with great code structure and cool predictable core and nice conventions for big application - then twee.io is probably your choice.
It is not like a black box like another frameworks. It's core is pretty simple and small. But it allows you to write code in OOP and MVC maneer. It has conventions that will protect your code from chaos that is one of attributes in big projects and applications.
Express.js. It downloads 10x times more than all the other frameworks, and it says about it's quality and strong concepts. And it could be perfect, but you still need some tricks and efforts to build structure on it that can be great for scalable big enterprise-ready applications.
Enterprise-ready means not only good stable code that could be safe and could work weeks and years. It also means good predictable structure of all the application parts, how easy and understandable will be to manage big complex application in hard enterprise environment.
Twee.io tries to solve these problems
Installing twee to use it's global commands
$ npm install -g twee
Generating application in
application folder
$ twee
Entering into generated application's folder
$ cd application
Installing dependencies
$ npm install
Downloading client-side JS requirements and compiling assets
$ npm run-script assets
Starting server under
http://127.0.0.1:3000
$ npm start
MIT