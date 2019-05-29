openbase logo
twee

by tweeio
0.1.31 (see all)

Modern MVC Framework for Node.js and io.js based on Express.js for professionals with deadlines in enterprise

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

114

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Full-Stack Framework

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Twee.io Framework - Not supported anymore.

- Modern MVC Framework for Node.js and io.js based on Express.js for professionals with deadlines in enterprise

Twee.io Logo

Travis Build Status Gitter Dependency Status npm version npm npm

Framework is no logner supported

It means, i don't create patches, don't support twee.io site. It's over.

What is Twee.IO?

Big applications with strong scalable and predictable structure with fast and efficient Express.js core under the hood - is all about twee.io

Raw Node.js application are very low-level. You need to handle all the requests by your own. This is problem.

Another problem is when you try to use very big frameworks with tons of agreements and conventions. Most of today's frameworks (full-stack or rails like) - are big and mostly like a black boxes. You never know how they work inside! And if you know - then you're probably simply one of it's developers :-)

If you like Express.js but need a layer to get started asap with great code structure and cool predictable core and nice conventions for big application - then twee.io is probably your choice.

It is not like a black box like another frameworks. It's core is pretty simple and small. But it allows you to write code in OOP and MVC maneer. It has conventions that will protect your code from chaos that is one of attributes in big projects and applications.

Express.js. It downloads 10x times more than all the other frameworks, and it says about it's quality and strong concepts. And it could be perfect, but you still need some tricks and efforts to build structure on it that can be great for scalable big enterprise-ready applications.

Enterprise-ready means not only good stable code that could be safe and could work weeks and years. It also means good predictable structure of all the application parts, how easy and understandable will be to manage big complex application in hard enterprise environment.

Twee.io tries to solve these problems

Installation

Installing twee to use it's global commands

$ npm install -g twee

Generating application in application folder

$ twee

Entering into generated application's folder

$ cd application

Installing dependencies

$ npm install

Downloading client-side JS requirements and compiling assets

$ npm run-script assets

Starting server under http://127.0.0.1:3000

$ npm start

Resources

Links

Useful Extensions

LICENSE

MIT

