Tweakpane

Tweakpane is a compact pane library for fine-tuning parameters and monitoring value changes, inspired by dat.GUI.

Concept

Clean and simple design

Dependency-free

Extensible

Mobile support

Features

See the official page for details.

Number, String, Boolean, Color, Point 2D/3D/4D

Number, String, Boolean

Folder, Tab, Button, Separator

JSON import / export

TypeScript type definitions

Development

npm install npm run setup cd packages/tweakpane npm start

The above commands start a web server for the document, build source files, and watch for changes. Open http://localhost:8080/ to browse the document.

License