Tweakpane is a compact pane library for fine-tuning parameters and monitoring value changes, inspired by dat.GUI.
Number, String, Boolean, Color, Point 2D/3D/4D
Number, String, Boolean
Folder, Tab, Button, Separator
$ npm install
$ npm run setup
$ cd packages/tweakpane
$ npm start
The above commands start a web server for the document, build source files, and
watch for changes. Open
http://localhost:8080/ to browse the document.
A great alternative to dat.GUI! I've used it to make a level editor for a small 2D web game. It's quick to set up and has clear documentation. I recommend it for any app which needs real-time editing or for the development phase of the product.