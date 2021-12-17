openbase logo
twe

tweakpane

by Hiroki Kokubun
3.0.6

🎛️ Compact GUI for fine-tuning parameters and monitoring value changes

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.3K

GitHub Stars

1.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
felladrin

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

Readme

Tweakpane

CI Coverage Status npm version

cover

Tweakpane is a compact pane library for fine-tuning parameters and monitoring value changes, inspired by dat.GUI.

Concept

  • Clean and simple design
  • Dependency-free
  • Extensible
  • Mobile support

Features

See the official page for details.

Input bindings

Number, String, Boolean, Color, Point 2D/3D/4D

Input bindings

Monitor bindings

Number, String, Boolean

Monitor bindings

UI components

Folder, Tab, Button, Separator

UI components

Theming

Theming

Plugins

Plugins

Misc

  • JSON import / export
  • TypeScript type definitions

Development

$ npm install
$ npm run setup
$ cd packages/tweakpane
$ npm start

The above commands start a web server for the document, build source files, and watch for changes. Open http://localhost:8080/ to browse the document.

License

MIT License. See LICENSE.txt for more information.

100
3 months ago
Open-sourcerer, focusing on games and automation.
3 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant
Great Documentation

A great alternative to dat.GUI! I've used it to make a level editor for a small 2D web game. It's quick to set up and has clear documentation. I recommend it for any app which needs real-time editing or for the development phase of the product.

0

