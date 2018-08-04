Plugin requires jQuery (required - 1.7.0 or higher).
You can use Bootstrap CSS styles and markup (or use your own).
The following code shows call the function on
<ul> tag (it can be also
<div> tag).
$('#pagination-demo').twbsPagination({
totalPages: 35,
visiblePages: 7,
onPageClick: function (event, page) {
$('#page-content').text('Page ' + page);
}
});
For development use grunt build to make minified file. To use grunt install packages by using: npm install
For more information see docs on github pages (not completed yet)