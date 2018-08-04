openbase logo
tp

twbs-pagination

by Jose Cebellán
1.4.2

jQuery pagination plugin (bootstrap powered)

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

jQuery pagination plugin (bootstrap powered)

Basic usage

Plugin requires jQuery (required - 1.7.0 or higher).

You can use Bootstrap CSS styles and markup (or use your own).

The following code shows call the function on <ul> tag (it can be also <div> tag).

$('#pagination-demo').twbsPagination({
  totalPages: 35,
  visiblePages: 7,
  onPageClick: function (event, page) {
    $('#page-content').text('Page ' + page);
  }
});

Contributing

For development use grunt build to make minified file. To use grunt install packages by using: npm install

Demo and Docs

For more information see docs on github pages (not completed yet)

