Basic usage

Plugin requires jQuery (required - 1.7.0 or higher).

You can use Bootstrap CSS styles and markup (or use your own).

The following code shows call the function on <ul> tag (it can be also <div> tag).

$( '#pagination-demo' ).twbsPagination({ totalPages : 35 , visiblePages : 7 , onPageClick : function ( event, page ) { $( '#page-content' ).text( 'Page ' + page); } });

Contributing

For development use grunt build to make minified file. To use grunt install packages by using: npm install

Demo and Docs

For more information see docs on github pages (not completed yet)