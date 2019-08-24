A simple show tracker CLI
This small tool is a CLI for http://thetvdb.com/ API. It allows to track tv shows you follow and the episodes you didn't watch yet.
$ npm install tvcl -g
tvcl uses the http://thetvdb.com/ API. In order to use it you should get an API key and put it into
THETVDB_API_KEY environment variable.
Lookup the series title:
$ tv lookup the simpsons
(you can use
search alias)
Add the series to local database by id:
$ tv add {id}
List added series:
$ tv list
View the list of episodes for specified series (--wo stands for "with overview"):
$ tv view {series_id} --wo
(you can use
show alias)
Mark episode as watched:
$ tv watch {epid}
Mark all episodes till the specified as watched:
$ tv watch-till {epid}
(you can use
wt alias)
Show the not-watched-yet episoded:
$ tv remained
or just
$ tv