tvcl

A simple show tracker CLI

Intro

This small tool is a CLI for http://thetvdb.com/ API. It allows to track tv shows you follow and the episodes you didn't watch yet.

Features

Lookup for shows

Viewing episodes titles, air dates, overview, and more

Marking episodes as wacthed

Showing episodes you didn't watch yet

Install

$ npm install tvcl -g

tvcl uses the http://thetvdb.com/ API. In order to use it you should get an API key and put it into THETVDB_API_KEY environment variable.

Usage

Lookup the series title:

$ tv lookup the simpsons

(you can use search alias)

Add the series to local database by id:

$ tv add {id}

List added series:

$ tv list

View the list of episodes for specified series (--wo stands for "with overview"):

$ tv view {series_id} --wo

(you can use show alias)

Mark episode as watched:

tv watch {epid}

Mark all episodes till the specified as watched:

$ tv watch-till {epid}

(you can use wt alias)

Show the not-watched-yet episoded:

tv remained

or just