About

Provides an implementation of common JSON Schema string format constraints in the form of tv4 validator callbacks. Thus, it's a plug-in for tv4.

Usage

First, install it, together with tv4 itself, via Node.js'es npm into your project

$ npm install

Then, in the code

var tv4 = require ( 'tv4' ), formats = require ( 'tv4-formats' ), assert = require ( 'assert' ), validator = tv4.freshApi(), schema = { type : 'string' , format : 'date' }; validator.addFormat(formats); assert(validator.validate( '2014-02-11' , schema)); assert(!validator.validate( '2014-02-29' , schema)); assert(!validator.validate( '11.02.2014' , schema));

Here, the format: 'date' part of the schema validation is provided by tv4-formats package.

Supported formats