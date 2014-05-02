openbase logo
tv4-formats

by Ivan Krechetov
3.0.3 (see all)

Common JSON Schema string format constraints in the form of tv4 validator callbacks

Readme

Build Status

About

Provides an implementation of common JSON Schema string format constraints in the form of tv4 validator callbacks. Thus, it's a plug-in for tv4.

Usage

First, install it, together with tv4 itself, via Node.js'es npm into your project

$ npm install --save tv4 tv4-formats

Then, in the code

var tv4 = require('tv4'),
    formats = require('tv4-formats'),
    assert = require('assert'),
    validator = tv4.freshApi(),
    schema = {type: 'string', format: 'date'};

validator.addFormat(formats);
assert(validator.validate('2014-02-11', schema));  // Valid ISO 8601 date
assert(!validator.validate('2014-02-29', schema)); // Invalid. Only 28 days in this February
assert(!validator.validate('11.02.2014', schema)); // Invalid. Wrong date format

Here, the format: 'date' part of the schema validation is provided by tv4-formats package.

Supported formats

  • credit-card-number
  • date (YYYY-MM-DD)
  • date-time (for example, 2014-05-02T12:59:29+00:00)
  • duration (for example, P1DT12H for 1.5 days)
  • time-offset (same format as duration, but can also be negative: -P7D)
  • email
  • guid
  • uri
  • url

