Provides an implementation of common JSON Schema string format constraints in the form of tv4 validator callbacks. Thus, it's a plug-in for tv4.
First, install it, together with tv4 itself, via Node.js'es npm into your project
$ npm install --save tv4 tv4-formats
Then, in the code
var tv4 = require('tv4'),
formats = require('tv4-formats'),
assert = require('assert'),
validator = tv4.freshApi(),
schema = {type: 'string', format: 'date'};
validator.addFormat(formats);
assert(validator.validate('2014-02-11', schema)); // Valid ISO 8601 date
assert(!validator.validate('2014-02-29', schema)); // Invalid. Only 28 days in this February
assert(!validator.validate('11.02.2014', schema)); // Invalid. Wrong date format
Here, the
format: 'date' part of the schema validation is provided by
tv4-formats package.