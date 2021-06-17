This requires Nuxt.js with the Tailwind CSS module

Quick Setup

Add the nuxt-tailvue dependency to your Nuxt.js project

npm install nuxt-tailvue yarn add nuxt-tailvue

Add nuxt-tailvue to the modules section of nuxt.config.js

{ modules : [ [ 'nuxt-tailvue' , { toast : true }], ] }

If you're using Purge, add this module to the content section of tailwind.config.js

module .exports = { ... purge: { ... content: [ 'node_modules/tv-*/dist/tv-*.umd.min.js' , ], }, }

Usage

this .$toast.show( 'Keeping it simple' )

this .$toast.show({ type : 'success' , title : 'Success' , message : 'This is a successful toast' , })

this .$toast.show({ type : 'danger' , title : 'Error' , message : 'Please specify an e-mail address' , })

this .$toast.show({ message : 'Single action toast' , primary : { label : 'UNDO' , action : () => alert( 'primary' ) }, timeout : false , })

this .$toast.show({ title : 'Toast with actions' , message : 'This toast has multiple actions' , primary : { label : 'Primary' , action : () => alert( 'primary' ) }, secondary : { label : 'Secondary' , action : () => alert( 'secondary' ) }, timeout : false , })

this .$toast.show({ title : 'custom colors' , message : 'these are custom colors' , classToast : 'bg-teal-600' , classTitle : 'text-teal-100' , classMessage : 'text-teal-200' , classClose : 'text-teal-300' , classTimeout : 'bg-teal-800' , })

Options

title

Optional, Default: false

message

Required, Default: Please specify a message

type

Optional, Default: false

Acceptable: success, info, danger, warning

timeout

Allow the toast to timeout in second(s)

Displays a timeout progress bar

Optional, Default: 2

progress

Optional, Default: true

Control if the progress line appears

primary

Provide a label and callback for a primary button

Optional, Object,

ex: { label: 'UNDO', action: () => alert('primary') }

secondary

Provide a label and callback for a secondary button

Optional, Object,

ex: { label: 'UNDO', action: () => alert('secondary') }

classToast , classTitle , classMessage , classClose , classTimeout

Optional, defaulting to white and grays

Specify any tailwind classes you'd like to combine

classPrimary

Optional, override the primary button for multiple action toasts

default: 'text-indigo-600 hover:text-indigo-500 focus:shadow-outline-blue focus:border-blue-300 active:text-indigo-700 active:bg-gray-50'

classSecondary

Optional, override the secondary button for multiple action toasts

default: 'text-gray-700 hover:text-gray-500 focus:shadow-outline-blue focus:border-blue-300 active:text-gray-800 active:bg-gray-50',

classSingle

Optional, override the single button classes

default: 'text-indigo-600 hover:text-indigo-500',

Defaults

Toast Container

Default toast container classes are as follows const containerClasses = [ 'z-40' , 'fixed' , 'inset-0' , 'flex' , 'flex-col-reverse' , 'items-end' , 'justify-center' , 'px-4' , 'py-6' , 'pointer-events-none' , 'sm:p-6' , 'sm:items-end' , 'sm:justify-end' ]

* You maybe add your own classes to alter the position ``` js { modules : [ [ 'nuxt-tailvue' , { all : true, toast : { defaults : { containerClasses : [ 'mt-12' ] } } } ], ] }

This will move toasts lower

Defaults for Props

You can also set default values for all props passed to the tv-toast component using: