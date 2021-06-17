openbase logo
tv-toast

by kevin olson
1.2.30 (see all)

Programmatic toasts for Nuxt.js powered by Tailwind CSS

Readme

Test Javascript

This requires Nuxt.js with the Tailwind CSS module

Quick Setup

  1. Add the nuxt-tailvue dependency to your Nuxt.js project
npm install nuxt-tailvue
# OR
yarn add nuxt-tailvue
  1. Add nuxt-tailvue to the modules section of nuxt.config.js
{
  modules: [
    ['nuxt-tailvue', {toast: true}],
  ]
}
  1. If you're using Purge, add this module to the content section of tailwind.config.js
module.exports = {
  ...
  purge: {
    ...
    content: [
      'node_modules/tv-*/dist/tv-*.umd.min.js',
    ],
  },
}

Usage

this.$toast.show('Keeping it simple')


  this.$toast.show({
    type: 'success',
    title: 'Success',
    message: 'This is a successful toast',
  })


  this.$toast.show({
    type: 'danger',
    title: 'Error',
    message: 'Please specify an e-mail address',
  })


  this.$toast.show({
    message: 'Single action toast',
    primary: { label: 'UNDO', action: () => alert('primary') },
    timeout: false,
  })


  this.$toast.show({
    title: 'Toast with actions',
    message: 'This toast has multiple actions',
    primary: { label: 'Primary', action: () => alert('primary') },
    secondary: { label: 'Secondary', action: () => alert('secondary') },
    timeout: false,
  })


  this.$toast.show({
    title: 'custom colors',
    message: 'these are custom colors',
    classToast: 'bg-teal-600',
    classTitle: 'text-teal-100',
    classMessage: 'text-teal-200',
    classClose: 'text-teal-300',
    classTimeout: 'bg-teal-800',
  })

Options

title

  • Optional, Default: false

message

  • Required, Default: Please specify a message

type

  • Optional, Default: false
  • Acceptable: success, info, danger, warning

timeout

  • Allow the toast to timeout in second(s)
  • Displays a timeout progress bar
  • Optional, Default: 2

progress

  • Optional, Default: true
  • Control if the progress line appears

primary

  • Provide a label and callback for a primary button
  • Optional, Object,
  • ex: { label: 'UNDO', action: () => alert('primary') }

secondary

  • Provide a label and callback for a secondary button
  • Optional, Object,
  • ex: { label: 'UNDO', action: () => alert('secondary') }

classToast, classTitle, classMessage, classClose, classTimeout

  • Optional, defaulting to white and grays
  • Specify any tailwind classes you'd like to combine

classPrimary

  • Optional, override the primary button for multiple action toasts
  • default: 'text-indigo-600 hover:text-indigo-500 focus:shadow-outline-blue focus:border-blue-300 active:text-indigo-700 active:bg-gray-50'

classSecondary

  • Optional, override the secondary button for multiple action toasts
  • default: 'text-gray-700 hover:text-gray-500 focus:shadow-outline-blue focus:border-blue-300 active:text-gray-800 active:bg-gray-50',

classSingle

  • Optional, override the single button classes
  • default: 'text-indigo-600 hover:text-indigo-500',

Defaults

Toast Container

  • Default toast container classes are as follows

    const containerClasses = [
  'z-40', 'fixed', 'inset-0', 'flex', 'flex-col-reverse', 'items-end', 'justify-center',
  'px-4', 'py-6', 'pointer-events-none', 'sm:p-6', 'sm:items-end', 'sm:justify-end'
]

 
 * You maybe add your own classes to alter the position
 
```js
{
  modules: [
    [ 'nuxt-tailvue', { all: true, toast: { defaults: { containerClasses: [ 'mt-12' ] } } } ],
  ]
}

This will move toasts lower

Defaults for Props

You can also set default values for all props passed to the tv-toast component using:

{
  modules: [
    [ 'nuxt-tailvue', 
       { 
           all: true, 
           toast: { 
               defaultProps: { 
                   timeout: 10,
                   progress: false,
                   classToast: 'bg-red-600'
               } 
           } 
       }
   ],
  ]
}

