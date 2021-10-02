openbase logo
tusk-app

by Klaudio Sinani
0.10.1

Refined Evernote desktop app

Readme


Tusk

🐘 Refined Evernote desktop app

Build Status Build Status Dependency Status XO code style Gitter DLs Awesome

Description

Tusk is an unofficial, open source, third-party, community driven, free Evernote app with a handful of useful features.

Come over to our Gitter channel to share your thoughts on the project or to just say hi.

You can find more desktop apps here.

Highlights

🍎 Macos only atm
🐘 Windows & Linux only atm

Contents

Install

Head to the releases page and download the appropriate installer for your system.

Ubuntu Linux users can directly install through Snap snap install tusk

Macos users can directly install through Homebrew Cask brew cask install tusk

Arch Linux users can directly install through AUR yaourt tusk

Note

The version available on Homebrew Cask or AUR may not be the latest. If that is the case, please consider downloading directly from the Github releases page.

Features

Vibrant Themes

Refreshing dark and light vibrant themes. Press Cmd Alt U / Cmd Alt J to activate them respectively.

Sepia Theme

Perfect for glossy screens. Activate it by pressing Cmd/Ctrl G

Dark Theme

Silky & relaxing. Make it yours by pressing Cmd/Ctrl D

Black Theme

Deep focus materialized. Boost your productivity by pressing Cmd/Ctrl Alt E

Focus Mode

Press Cmd/Ctrl K and immerse yourself in a distraction-free note-taking mode.

Compact Mode

Get more for less. Keep your productivity to the maximum no matter the screen size. Simply downsize the window to enter the mode.

Note Navigation

Navigate seamlessly between your notes by pressing Cmd/Ctrl Tab / Cmd/Ctrl Shift Tab or jump directly to a specific note by using Cmd/Ctrl 1 - 9

Note Printing

Printing your notes is only a keystroke away. Press Cmd/Ctrl Alt P and transfer them from screen to paper.

Custom Shortcut Keys

Adjust Tusk to your workflow. Navigate to ~/.tusk.json or press Cmd/Ctrl . and modify any shortcut key to your own preference. To reset simply delete the tusk config file from your home directory.

Scalable Interface

Adjust the zooming factor to your own preference by pressing Cmd/Ctrl Shift = or Cmd/Ctrl -

Export Notes

Press Cmd/Ctrl Shift E and save your notes effortlessly on your machine as pdf files.

Yinxiang Support

Login with your Yinxiang account by using the File > Switch to Yinxiang option.

Auto Night Mode

Press Cmd/Ctrl Alt N and allow Tusk to intelligently adjust to your environment.

Keyboard shortcuts

70+ keyboard shortcuts. Toggle anything in a flash.

DescriptionKeys
Toggle Window MenuAlt
Toggle Full ScreenF11
Return to NotesEsc
Delete NoteDelete
Toggle Dark ThemeCmd/Ctrl D
Toggle Sepia ThemeCmd/Ctrl G
Toggle Focus ModeCmd/Ctrl K
Exit Focus ModeCmd/Ctrl O
New NoteCmd/Ctrl N
Save NoteCmd/Ctrl S
Set ReminderCmd/Ctrl E
Search NotesCmd/Ctrl F
Bold TextCmd/Ctrl B
Italic TextCmd/Ctrl I
Underline TextCmd/Ctrl U
Strikethrough TextCmd/Ctrl T
Insert Date-Time StampCmd/Ctrl ;
Toggle SettingsCmd/Ctrl ,
Make Text SmallerCmd/Ctrl -
Edit Shortcut KeysCmd/Ctrl .
Reset Zoom LevelCmd/Ctrl 0
Toggle SidebarCmd/Ctrl \
Navigate to Next NoteCmd/Ctrl Tab
Toggle TagsAlt Shift T
Toggle NotebooksAlt Shift N
Jump to NoteCmd/Ctrl 1 - 9
Change Font SizeCmd/Ctrl Alt 1 - 6
Toggle Black ThemeCmd/Ctrl Alt E
Toggle Vibrant Light ThemeCmd/Ctrl Alt U
Toggle Vibrant Dark ThemeCmd/Ctrl Alt J
Print NoteCmd/Ctrl Alt P
Add ShortcutCmd/Ctrl Alt S
Align LeftCmd/Ctrl Alt L
Align CenterCmd/Ctrl Alt M
Align RightCmd/Ctrl Alt R
Increase IndentationCmd/Ctrl Alt K
Activate Auto Night ModeCmd/Ctrl Alt N
Make Text LargerCmd/Ctrl Shift =
Export Note as PDFCmd/Ctrl Shift E
New TagCmd/Ctrl Shift T
New NotebookCmd/Ctrl Shift N
Toggle CheckboxCmd/Ctrl Shift B
Code BlockCmd/Ctrl Shift L
Add LinkCmd/Ctrl Shift K
Attach FileCmd/Ctrl Shift F
Insert from DriveCmd/Ctrl Shift D
Decrease IndentationCmd/Ctrl Shift M
Numbered ListCmd/Ctrl Shift O
Toggle ShortcutsCmd/Ctrl Shift S
Toggle Dev ToolsCmd/Ctrl Shift I
Reload TuskCmd/Ctrl Shift R
Set Always on TopCmd/Ctrl Shift P
Insert Date StampCmd/Ctrl Shift ;
Bulleted ListCmd/Ctrl Shift .
Subscript TextCmd/Ctrl Shift ]
Superscript TextCmd/Ctrl Shift [
Insert Horizontal RuleCmd/Ctrl Shift -
Navigate to Previews NoteCmd/Ctrl Shift Tab
Remove FormattingCmd/Ctrl Shift Space

Global Shortcut Keys

Access Tusk at any moment from anywhere within your operating system. All global shortcuts can be customized to match your own preference through the configuration file ~/.tusk.json.

DescriptionGlobal Shortcut
Toggle Tusk WindowAlt Shift A
Create New NoteAlt Shift C
Search NotesAlt Shift F

Build-in Markdown

Tusk takes advantage of the build-in Markdown support that lives inside the Evernote web editor.

Here is cheat-sheet with all the available options.

DescriptionSyntax
Bold text**Bold**
Italic text*Italic*
Highlight text!!Highlight!!
Strikethrough text~~Strikethrough~~
Bulleted list* Bulleted list
Numbered list1. Numbered list
Toggle Checkbox[]
Complete Checkbox[x]
Inline code`Inline code`
Code block```\nCode block\n```
Horizontal rule--- or ===

\n is the new line character

More awesome desktop apps.

  • Ao - ✔️ Elegant Microsoft To-Do desktop app.

Team

Coded with ❤ by

Disclaimer

Tusk is an unofficial, open source, third-party, community driven, free app and is not affiliated in any way with Evernote.

License

MIT

